Western Digital Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Third quarter revenue was $3.46 billion, up 14% sequentially (QoQ). Cloud revenue increased 45% (QoQ), Client revenue increased 5% (QoQ) and Consumer revenue decreased (13)% (QoQ).
  • Third quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $0.34 and Non-GAAP EPS was $0.63, which includes underutilization-related charges in HDD.
  • Expect fiscal fourth quarter 2024 revenue to be in the range of $3.60 billion to $3.80 billion.
  • Expect Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.90 to $1.20.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC) today reported fiscal third quarter 2024 financial results.

“As evidenced by our excellent third quarter results, Western Digital continues improving through-cycle profitability and dampening business cycles by leveraging our strategy of developing a diversified portfolio of industry-leading products across a broad range of end markets,” said David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO. “We are in the early innings of unlocking the full potential of this company, and as industry supply and demand dynamics continue to improve, we will remain disciplined around our capital spending and focused on driving innovation and efficiency across our businesses. We are confident in our strategy and the actions we have taken to-date, which successfully position us to capitalize on the promising growth prospects that lie ahead.”

Q3 2024 Financial Highlights

 

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q/Q

 

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q/Q

Revenue ($M)

 

$3,457

$3,032

up 14%

 

$3,457

$3,032

up 14%

Gross Margin

 

29.0%

16.2%

up 12.8 ppt

 

29.3%

15.5%

up 13.8 ppt

Operating Expenses ($M)

 

$728

$702

up 4%

 

$632

$561

up 13%

Operating Income (Loss) ($M)

 

$273

$(210)

*

 

$380

$(91)

*

Diluted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders ($M)

 

$113

$(301)

*

 

$210

$(243)

*

Net Income (Loss) Per Share

 

$0.34

$(0.93)

*

 

$0.63

$(0.75)

*

* not a meaningful figure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q3 2024

Q3 2023

Y/Y

 

Q3 2024

Q3 2023

Y/Y

Revenue ($M)

 

$3,457

$2,803

up 23%

 

$3,457

$2,803

up 23%

Gross Margin

 

29.0%

10.2%

up 18.8 ppt

 

29.3%

10.6%

up 18.7 ppt

Operating Expenses ($M)

 

$728

$758

down 4%

 

$632

$602

up 5%

Operating Income (Loss) ($M)

 

$273

$(472)

*

 

$380

$(304)

*

Diluted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders ($M)

 

$113

$(580)

*

 

$210

($435)

*

Net Income (Loss) Per Share

 

$0.34

$(1.82)

*

 

$0.63

$(1.36)

*

* not a meaningful figure

The company had an operating cash inflow of $58 million and ended the quarter with $1.89 billion of total cash and cash equivalents.

Additional details can be found within the company’s earnings presentation, which is accessible online at investor.wdc.com.

End Market Summary

Revenue ($M)

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q/Q

Q3 2023

Y/Y

Cloud

$1,553

$1,071

up 45%

$1,205

up 29%

Client

1,174

1,122

up 5%

975

up 20%

Consumer

730

839

down 13%

623

up 17%

Total Revenue

$3,457

$3,032

up 14%

$2,803

up 23%

In the fiscal third quarter:

  • Cloud represented 45% of total revenue. The growth was primarily attributed to higher nearline shipments and improved nearline per unit pricing with flash revenue up both sequentially and year-over-year.
  • Client represented 34% of total revenue. Sequentially, the increase in flash ASP more than offset a decline in flash bit shipments while HDD revenue decreased. The year-over-year increase was driven by growth in both flash and HDD ASPs and flash bit shipments.
  • Consumer represented 21% of total revenue. Sequentially, both flash and HDD were down at approximately similar rates and in line with seasonality. The year-over-year increase was driven by growth in flash bit shipments and ASP.

Business Outlook for Fiscal Fourth Quarter of 2024

 

Three Months Ending

 

June 28, 2024

 

GAAP(1)

 

Non-GAAP(1)

Revenue ($B)

$3.60 – $3.80

 

$3.60 – $3.80

Gross margin

31.5% – 33.5%

 

32.0% – 34.0%

Operating expenses ($M)

$770 – $800

 

$670 – $690

Interest and other expense, net ($M)

~ $105

 

~ $105

Income tax expense ($M)(2)

N/A

 

$30 – $40

Diluted earnings per share

N/A

 

$0.90 – $1.20

Diluted shares outstanding (in millions)

~342

 

~342

__________

(1) Non-GAAP gross margin guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense of approximately $10 million to $15 million. The company’s Non-GAAP operating expenses guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense, and expenses related to business separation costs, totaling approximately $100 million to $110 million. In the aggregate, Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance excludes these items totaling approximately $110 million to $125 million. The timing and amount of these charges excluded from Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share cannot be further allocated or quantified with certainty. The timing and amount of additional charges the company excludes from its Non-GAAP income tax expense and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are dependent on the timing and determination of certain actions and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, full reconciliations of Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP income tax expense and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (GAAP gross profit, GAAP operating expenses, income tax expense and diluted earnings per share, respectively) are not available without unreasonable effort.

(2) Non-GAAP income tax expense is determined based on a percentage of Non-GAAP pre-tax income or loss. Our estimated Non-GAAP tax dollars may differ from our GAAP tax dollars (i) due to differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from our Non-GAAP net income or loss; (ii) the fact that our GAAP income tax expense or benefit recorded in any interim period is based on an estimated forecasted GAAP tax rate for the full year, excluding loss jurisdictions; and (iii) because our GAAP taxes recorded in any interim period are dependent on the timing and determination of certain GAAP operating expenses.

Revisions to Prior Period Financial Results

As previously reported, in connection with the preparation of its condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended December 29, 2023, the company identified certain errors related to the company’s reporting and recording of its interests in its equity method investments in Flash Ventures. These errors related to unadjusted differences between Flash Ventures’ application of Japanese generally accepted accounting principles to certain lease-related transactions compared to the applicable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. These unadjusted differences resulted in differences in the equity in earnings from these entities recognized by the company in Other income (expense), net and the carrying value of the company’s equity method investments in Flash Ventures in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. The company evaluated the errors and determined the related impacts were not material to its financial statements for the prior periods when they occurred. The company has revised previously reported financial information for such immaterial errors, and the unaudited preliminary condensed consolidated financial statements included in this press release incorporate revisions made to correct these errors for the periods presented. Please refer to the tables outlining revisions to results of operations in the company’s earnings presentation, which is accessible online at investor.wdc.com, and to the company’s upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal third quarter ending March 29, 2024, for additional information related to these revisions.

Investor Communications

The investment community conference call to discuss these results and the company’s business outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 will be broadcast live online today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific/4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live and archived conference call/webcast and the earnings presentation can be accessed online at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in storage technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding expectations for: the company’s business outlook and financial performance for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 and beyond; the company’s ability to dampen cyclicality and improve through-cycle profitability; industry and supply conditions and dynamics; and the company’s approach to capital spending and ability to capitalize on market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The preliminary financial results for the company’s fiscal third quarter ended March 29, 2024 included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. Actual results when disclosed in the company’s Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the filing of the company’s Form 10-Q. Other key risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include: volatility in global economic conditions; operational, financial and legal challenges and difficulties inherent in implementing a separation of the company’s HDD and Flash businesses; the final approval of the separation by the company’s board of directors; inflation; increase in interest rates and economic recession; future responses to and effects of global health crises; the impact of business and market conditions; the outcome and impact of the company’s announced separation transaction, including with respect to customer and supplier relationships, regulatory and contractual restrictions, stock price volatility and the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the company’s development and introduction of products based on new technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with cost saving initiatives, restructurings, acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, joint ventures and the company’s strategic relationships; difficulties or delays in manufacturing or other supply chain disruptions; hiring and retention of key employees; the company’s level of debt and other financial obligations; changes to the company’s relationships with key customers; compromise, damage or interruption from cybersecurity incidents or other data system security risks; actions by competitors; the company’s ability to achieve its GHG emissions reduction and other ESG goals; the impact of international conflicts; risks associated with compliance with changing legal and regulatory requirements and the outcome of legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on August 22, 2023 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 7, 2023 and February 12, 2024, to which your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events, except as required by law.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, SanDisk and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis)
 

 

March 29,
2024

 

June 30,
2023

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,894

 

$

2,023

Accounts receivable, net

 

1,800

 

 

1,598

Inventories

 

3,215

 

 

3,698

Other current assets

 

623

 

 

567

Total current assets

 

7,532

 

 

7,886

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

3,253

 

 

3,620

Notes receivable and investments in Flash Ventures

 

1,099

 

 

1,410

Goodwill

 

10,034

 

 

10,037

Other intangible assets, net

 

78

 

 

80

Other non-current assets

 

1,805

 

 

1,513

Total assets

$

23,801

 

$

24,546

LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,400

 

$

1,293

Accounts payable to related parties

 

310

 

 

292

Accrued expenses

 

972

 

 

1,288

Income taxes payable

 

476

 

 

999

Accrued compensation

 

445

 

 

349

Current portion of long-term debt

 

450

 

 

1,213

Total current liabilities

 

4,053

 

 

5,434

Long-term debt

 

7,318

 

 

5,857

Other liabilities

 

1,433

 

 

1,415

Total liabilities

 

12,804

 

 

12,706

Convertible preferred stock, aggregate liquidation preference of $968 and $924, respectively

 

876

 

 

876

Total shareholders’ equity

 

10,121

 

 

10,964

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and shareholders’ equity

$

23,801

 

$

24,546

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis)
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

March 29,
2024

 

March 31,
2023

 

March 29,
2024

 

March 31,
2023

Revenue, net

$

3,457

 

 

$

2,803

 

 

$

9,239

 

 

$

9,646

 

Cost of revenue

 

2,456

 

 

 

2,517

 

 

 

7,647

 

 

 

7,851

 

Gross profit

 

1,001

 

 

 

286

 

 

 

1,592

 

 

 

1,795

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

494

 

 

 

476

 

 

 

1,369

 

 

 

1,551

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

203

 

 

 

242

 

 

 

608

 

 

 

739

 

Employee termination, asset impairment, and other

 

8

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

89

 

 

 

140

 

Business separation costs

 

23

 

 

 

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

728

 

 

 

758

 

 

 

2,125

 

 

 

2,430

 

Operating income (loss)

 

273

 

 

 

(472

)

 

 

(533

)

 

 

(635

)

Interest and other expense

 

(95

)

 

 

(56

)

 

 

(230

)

 

 

(181

)

Income (loss) before taxes

 

178

 

 

 

(528

)

 

 

(763

)

 

 

(816

)

Income tax expense

 

43

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

159

 

Net income (loss)

 

135

 

 

 

(571

)

 

 

(837

)

 

 

(975

)

Less: cumulative dividends allocated to preferred shareholders

 

15

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

9

 

Less: income attributable to preferred shareholders

 

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

113

 

 

$

(580

)

 

$

(881

)

 

$

(984

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.35

 

 

$

(1.82

)

 

$

(2.72

)

 

$

(3.09

)

Diluted

$

0.34

 

 

$

(1.82

)

 

$

(2.72

)

 

$

(3.09

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

326

 

 

 

319

 

 

 

324

 

 

 

318

 

Diluted

 

335

 

 

 

319

 

 

 

324

 

 

 

318

 

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis)
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

March 29,
2024

 

March 31,
2023

 

March 29,
2024

 

March 31,
2023

Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

135

 

 

$

(571

)

 

$

(837

)

 

$

(975

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

140

 

 

 

213

 

 

 

430

 

 

 

643

 

Stock-based compensation

 

77

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

226

 

 

 

246

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(52

)

 

 

9

 

 

 

(120

)

 

 

30

 

Gain on disposal of assets

 

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(87

)

 

 

(7

)

Non-cash asset impairment

 

4

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

18

 

Gain on repurchase of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts

 

5

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

9

 

Other non-cash operating activities, net

 

52

 

 

 

(64

)

 

 

24

 

 

 

(8

)

Changes in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(277

)

 

 

314

 

 

 

(202

)

 

 

1,213

 

Inventories

 

1

 

 

 

(206

)

 

 

483

 

 

 

(341

)

Accounts payable

 

(88

)

 

 

79

 

 

 

211

 

 

 

(442

)

Accounts payable to related parties

 

59

 

 

 

(103

)

 

 

18

 

 

 

(54

)

Accrued expenses

 

(64

)

 

 

(258

)

 

 

(310

)

 

 

(484

)

Income taxes payable

 

(30

)

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(524

)

 

 

144

 

Accrued compensation

 

93

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

97

 

 

 

(169

)

Other assets and liabilities, net

 

3

 

 

 

152

 

 

 

(178

)

 

 

(163

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

58

 

 

 

(381

)

 

 

(660

)

 

 

(340

)

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net

 

(95

)

 

 

(110

)

 

 

(176

)

 

 

(688

)

Activity related to Flash Ventures, net

 

128

 

 

 

(36

)

 

 

207

 

 

 

46

 

Strategic investments and other, net

 

(26

)

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

7

 

 

 

(138

)

 

 

31

 

 

 

(620

)

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee stock plans, net

 

(16

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(20

)

Net proceeds from convertible preferred stock

 

 

 

 

882

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

882

 

Purchase of capped calls

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(155

)

 

 

 

Repurchases of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(505

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from debt, net of repayments

 

(629

)

 

 

 

 

 

1,233

 

 

 

 

Debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(6

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(645

)

 

 

868

 

 

 

506

 

 

 

856

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(3

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(587

)

 

 

349

 

 

 

(129

)

 

 

(107

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

2,481

 

 

 

1,871

 

 

 

2,023

 

 

 

2,327

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

1,894

 

 

$

2,220

 

 

$

1,894

 

 

$

2,220

 

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS

(in millions; except percentages; unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

March 29,
2024

 

March 31,
2023

 

March 29,
2024

 

March 31,
2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flash

$

1,705

 

 

$

1,307

 

 

$

4,926

 

 

$

4,686

 

HDD

 

1,752

 

 

 

1,496

 

 

 

4,313

 

 

 

4,960

 

Total net revenue

$

3,457

 

 

$

2,803

 

 

$

9,239

 

 

$

9,646

 

Gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flash

$

467

 

 

$

(65

)

 

$

437

 

 

$

597

 

HDD

 

545

 

 

 

363

 

 

 

1,157

 

 

 

1,237

 

Total gross profit for segments

 

1,012

 

 

 

298

 

 

 

1,594

 

 

 

1,834

 

Unallocated corporate items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(11

)

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(37

)

 

 

(38

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(1

)

Recovery from contamination incident

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

 

Total unallocated corporate items

 

(11

)

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(39

)

Consolidated gross profit

$

1,001

 

 

$

286

 

 

$

1,592

 

 

$

1,795

 

Gross margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flash

 

27.4

%

 

 

(5.0

)%

 

 

8.9

%

 

 

12.7

%

HDD

 

31.1

%

 

 

24.3

%

 

 

26.8

%

 

 

24.9

%

Total gross margin for segments

 

29.3

%

 

 

10.6

%

 

 

17.3

%

 

 

19.0

%

Consolidated gross margin

 

29.0

%

 

 

10.2

%

 

 

17.2

%

 

 

18.6

%

The Company manages and reports under two reportable segments: flash-based products (“Flash”) and hard disk drives (“HDD”). In the table above, total gross profit for segments and total gross margin for segments are Non-GAAP financial measures, which are also referred to herein as Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin, respectively.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions; unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

March 29,
2024

 

December 29,
2023

 

March 31,
2023

 

March 29,
2024

 

March 31,
2023

GAAP gross profit

$

1,001

 

 

$

492

 

 

$

286

 

 

$

1,592

 

 

$

1,795

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

11

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

38

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

1

 

Recovery from contamination incident

 

(1

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

 

 

 

(37

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

1,012

 

 

$

470

 

 

$

298

 

 

$

1,594

 

 

$

1,834

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expenses

$

728

 

 

$

702

 

 

$

758

 

 

$

2,125

 

 

$

2,430

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(66

)

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(62

)

 

 

(189

)

 

 

(208

)

Business separation costs

 

(23

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

 

 

 

(59

)

 

 

 

Employee termination, asset impairment, and other

 

(8

)

 

 

(24

)

 

 

(40

)

 

 

(89

)

 

 

(140

)

Strategic review

 

 

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(37

)

 

 

(15

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(39

)

 

 

 

 

 

(116

)

Other

 

1

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(1

)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

632

 

 

$

561

 

 

$

602

 

 

$

1,748

 

 

$

1,950

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income (loss)

$

273

 

 

$

(210

)

 

$

(472

)

 

$

(533

)

 

$

(635

)

Gross profit adjustments

 

11

 

 

 

(22

)

 

 

12

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

39

 

Operating expense adjustments

 

96

 

 

 

141

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

377

 

 

 

480

 

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

380

 

 

$

(91

)

 

$

(304

)

 

$

(154

)

 

$

(116

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP interest and other expense, net

$

(95

)

 

$

(49

)

 

$

(56

)

 

$

(230

)

 

$

(181

)

Other

 

3

 

 

 

(64

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(61

)

 

 

(7

)

Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net

$

(92

)

 

$

(113

)

 

$

(62

)

 

$

(291

)

 

$

(188

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income tax expense

$

43

 

 

$

28

 

 

$

43

 

 

$

74

 

 

$

159

 

Income tax adjustments

 

8

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

17

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

21

 

Non-GAAP income tax expense

$

51

 

 

$

25

 

 

$

60

 

 

$

101

 

 

$

180

 

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

March 29,
2024

 

December 29,
2023

 

March 31,
2023

 

March 29,
2024

 

March 31,
2023

GAAP net income (loss)

$

135

 

 

$

(287

)

 

$

(571

)

 

$

(837

)

 

$

(975

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

77

 

 

 

72

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

226

 

 

 

246

 

Business separation costs

 

23

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

 

Employee termination, asset impairment and other

 

8

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

89

 

 

 

140

 

Strategic review

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

15

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

117

 

Recovery from contamination incident

 

(1

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

 

 

 

(37

)

 

 

 

Other

 

2

 

 

 

(62

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(58

)

 

 

(6

)

Income tax adjustments

 

(8

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(27

)

 

 

(21

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

 

237

 

 

 

(229

)

 

 

(426

)

 

 

(546

)

 

 

(484

)

Less: amount allocated to preferred shareholders

 

27

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

9

 

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

210

 

 

$

(243

)

 

$

(435

)

 

$

(590

)

 

$

(493

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted income (loss) per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

$

0.34

 

 

$

(0.93

)

 

$

(1.82

)

 

$

(2.72

)

 

$

(3.09

)

Non-GAAP

$

0.63

 

 

$

(0.75

)

 

$

(1.36

)

 

$

(1.82

)

 

$

(1.55

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

335

 

 

 

325

 

 

 

319

 

 

 

324

 

 

 

318

 

Non-GAAP

 

335

 

 

 

325

 

 

 

319

 

 

 

324

 

 

 

318

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities

$

58

 

 

$

(92

)

 

$

(381

)

 

$

(660

)

 

$

(340

)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net

 

(95

)

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(110

)

 

 

(176

)

 

 

(688

)

Activity related to Flash Ventures, net

 

128

 

 

 

66

 

 

 

(36

)

 

 

207

 

 

 

46

 

Free cash flow

$

91

 

 

$

(176

)

 

$

(527

)

 

$

(629

)

 

$

(982

)

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the table above sets forth Non-GAAP gross profit; Non-GAAP gross margin; Non-GAAP operating expenses; Non-GAAP operating income and loss; Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net; Non-GAAP income tax expense; Non-GAAP net income and loss; Non-GAAP diluted income and loss per common share and free cash flow (“Non-GAAP measures”). These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The company believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors for measuring the company’s earnings performance and comparing it against prior periods.

Contacts

Western Digital Corp.

Investor Contact:
T. Peter Andrew

949.672.9655

peter.andrew@wdc.com
investor@wdc.com

Media Contact:
Media Relations

408.801.0021

WD.Mediainquiries@wdc.com

