Winning by Design and Pavilion Uplevel Partnership to Help Recurring Revenue Leaders Build Critical Skills that Counter Declining Win Rates and Churn

Winning by Design and Pavilion are partnering to make gold standard recurring revenue training available to Pavilion members

The popular “Revenue Architecture for Revenue Leaders” course will be made available to Pavilion Executive members at no cost

Pavilion members will get seamless access to register for the entire Winning by Design Revenue Academy course catalog

The partnership with also involve collaboration on promotional offerings, exclusive access to new materials and courses, events, and thought leadership content

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Winning by Design, the leader in accelerating and optimizing recurring revenue, and Pavilion, the essential community-powered learning platform, are announcing a new partnership today aimed at expanding the resources and skills training available to Pavilion members. The highlight of the partnership includes making Winning by Design’s popular “Revenue Architecture for Revenue Leaders” course available to Pavilion Executive members at no cost.

“We’re excited to take our partnership with the Pavillion team and community to the next level,” says Winning by Design CEO, Dominique Levin. “In the current turbulent market, B2B revenue organizations are facing plummeting win rates, crippling customer indecision, sky high discounting, and mounting churn. With limited access to capital, executives could greatly benefit from a data-driven approach to architecting sustainable growth and revenue productivity. Together with Pavillion, we’re committed to providing resources that help executives and teams to make quick, incremental improvements.”

As part of the partnership, Pavilion members will also have seamless access to the entire Winning by Design Revenue Academy catalog, including courses on Selling, Prospecting, Customer Success, Managers Becoming Coaches, and much more. These courses allow executives to roll out targeted initiatives to increase win rates, overcome customer indecision, reduce discounting, and increase customer retention and expansion. Members will also get exclusive and advanced access to promotional offerings, new materials and courses, and thought leadership content.

“Winning by Design offers the gold standard in recurring revenue training and consulting,” says Pavilion CEO, Sam Jacobs. “Our members have been clamoring for more access to their curriculum and courses. The synergies between our two companies are strong, which makes it easy to create and commit to a partnership that delivers incredible value to go-to-market leaders.”

The two companies will announce the partnership in-person today at Pavilion’s CMO Summit event in San Francisco. There are plans for continued event collaboration, content creation, and other offerings as the year progresses.

To learn more about Pavilion memberships, click here »

To learn more about the Winning by Design Revenue Academy, and courses that will be available through the partnership, click here »

About Winning by Design

Winning by Design is a global B2B consulting and training company that enables recurring revenue teams to architect sustainable growth. Combining our specialized skills as operators of high-growth companies, we apply scientific frameworks and proven models to help Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success teams at B2B companies of all sizes achieve impact. Founded in 2012, WbD is a fully remote company, serving 600+ leading organizations worldwide, including Uber Eats, DocuSign, MURAL, and OwnBackup, and 9 of the top 50 SaaS companies in the world. The company has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies (#147 on the Inc. 5000 of 2021, in the top-5 of fastest-growing companies by Silicon Valley Business Journal for the past three years, and as the top-rated sales training company on G2. To learn more, visit www.winningbydesign.com.

About Pavilion

Pavilion was founded in 2016 as a support network for revenue leaders. Since then, it has grown into an international membership bringing community-powered learning to all high-growth professionals through structured training in Pavilion University, private, moderated peer groups and in-person events. Pavilion is always imagining new ways to help current and future leaders unlock and achieve their professional potential. For more information about Pavilion or to become a member, please visit joinpavilion.com.

Contacts

Jim Hopkins, Marketing at Winning by Design – marketing@winningbydesign.com

Kathleen Booth, SVP Marketing & Member Experience at Pavilion – kathleen@joinpavilion.com