Windstream Named VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Windstream, a provider of advanced communications services, has been named a VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer as part of the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The award recognizes the organization’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.





“ Windstream is honored to be recognized as a VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer for the fourth consecutive year,” said Mary Michaels, chief human resources officer at Windstream. “ Our mission is to connect people and empower business in a world of infinite possibilities, and military veterans embrace that purpose wholeheartedly, bringing invaluable technical skills, leadership attributes and sterling character to our workforce.”

“ The extraordinary efforts of Windstream to hire, retain and support veterans and the military-connected community have earned the organization one of our highest awards,” said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes.

“ Competition for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards was tougher than ever in 2024, as a record number of organizations participated. Even with hundreds of employers in the running, the veterans program at Windstream stood out from the rest. Congratulations to Windstream on this outstanding achievement!” Altman said.

Click this link to see the full slate of 5 Star awardees: https://vetsindexes.com/award-results-2024/

This year, a record 344 organizations submitted completed surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, an increase of more than 100 from last year and nearly triple the number from two years ago. Of those, VETS Indexes recognized 285 organizations across the following award levels: 5 Star Employer, 4 Star Employer, 3 Star Employer, and Recognized Employer. Not every responding organization made the cut – only those that demonstrated a strong commitment to veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses. Participating organizations included companies large and small, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges, and universities.

As the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers, the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program has set a new standard in veteran employment data. VETS Indexes and its Employer Awards have been featured on CNBC, Fox Business and BNN Bloomberg, as well as military-specific outlets, including Military.com, Military Times and Stars & Stripes. This in-depth survey and recognition program analyzes employers’ policies, practices, and outcomes in detail, across the following 5 categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

Military spouse/family support

For more information on the process and methodology behind the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, please click this link: https://vetsindexes.com/employer-awards-methodology.

About VETS Indexes

VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, hosting the Employing U.S. Vets Conference, unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service, and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans.

The VETSX and VTRNIX indexes were created on the premise that the companies that make the best use of the highly talented, yet under-valued, talent pool that veterans represent will ultimately see a benefit to their bottom lines. The performance of the indexes has emphatically confirmed that thesis, outpacing the S&P 500.

As the world’s first resource for U.S.-veteran-themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission-critical mindset, unique skills, and specialized training that veterans bring to the workplace. Our mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support veterans and their families.

Learn more about us at VETSIndexes.com and follow us on social media channels via LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Windstream

Windstream’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by leveraging its nationwide network to deliver a full suite of advanced communications services. We provide fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states, managed cloud communications, networking and security services for mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S., and customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions for carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream, a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., operates three brands including Kinetic, Windstream Enterprise and Windstream Wholesale. Additional information is available at windstream.com. Follow us on X (Twitter) @Windstream.

