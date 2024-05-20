Brightly Software Appoints Don Kurelich as CEO

Industry veteran to further company growth and focus on smart assets and built infrastructure

CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brightly Software, a Siemens company and the global leader in intelligent asset management solutions, today announced the appointment of chief operating officer (COO) Don Kurelich to the position of chief executive officer (CEO). He replaces Kevin Kemmerer who has decided to leave the company to pursue another opportunity.





Kurelich is a 30-year technology industry veteran with significant experience running large global organizations. He spent more than two decades at Mentor Graphics where, throughout its acquisition by the Siemens Digital Industries software group, he continued to lead its emerging and growth products portfolio. Kurelich joined Brightly in 2022 to support the Siemens Smart Infrastructure integration and was appointed COO in 2023. During his tenure as COO, he developed and executed Brightly’s strategy to drive the company’s product excellence, market expansion and international growth plans – all efforts he will continue in his role as CEO.

Additionally, while Kurelich will further champion Brightly’s mission to deliver a client-first experience, his knowledge and leadership will be instrumental in expanding the company’s suite of world-class software and solutions for organizations worldwide. The company’s focus on innovation and client care is well positioned to thrive under Kurelich’s leadership and through significant investments in R&D, implementation, support and geographic expansion. These investments will support new product development.

“I’d like to thank Kevin for his leadership over the last several years, which culminated in the successful sale of Brightly to Siemens Smart Infrastructure. Since joining the Brightly team two years ago, I’ve been energized by the opportunities ahead of us and the ways we can better serve our clients and their communities,” said Don Kurelich, chief executive officer of Brightly Software. “Our mission is to put our clients first on their pathway to smarter assets, infrastructure maintenance and management, investment planning, and sustainability. I’ve had the chance to enhance our operations, focus on excellence in product and service delivery and get immersed in the culture, so it’s especially rewarding to continue this vision and growth in a new role.”

Brightly Software, a Siemens company, enables organizations to successfully plan, maintain, and sustain the entire lifecycle of their assets, facilities and infrastructure. As the global leader in intelligent asset management solutions for more than 25 years, Brightly’s sophisticated cloud-based platform is expertly designed to improve capital planning through smarter, data-driven decision making, empower technicians to predict, prioritize and manage preventative maintenance activities, and support organizations to achieve sustainability, compliance and efficiency goals. Combined with award-winning training, legendary support and managed services, more than 12,000 clients worldwide depend on Brightly to optimize their teams, operations and strategic planning initiatives. For more information, visit brightlysoftware.com.

