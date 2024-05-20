CRN Recognizes Five Outstanding Performers from Sovos on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sovos, the always-on compliance company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Heidi Biggar, Claire Hulett, Danielle Moore, Emily Cripe and Wendy Francis to the Women of the Channel list for 2024.





Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

During this past year, Heidi Biggar, VP of partner marketing, served as a change-agent within Sovos, working cross-functionally to foster a channel-first mindset as well as build and execute a global partner marketing strategy; Claire Hulett, VP of strategic alliances – EMEA, drove Sovos’ alliance strategy for strategic GSIs and ISVs across EMEA; Danielle Moore, director of global partner programs & ecosystem strategy, led Sovos’ global partner program and strategy team and was responsible for evolving the Sovos Partner Network portal; Emily Cripe, partner account manager, led Sovos’ Tax Information Reporting and Regulatory Reporting partnerships, recruiting, growing, and managing strategic partnerships; and Wendy Francis, channel marketing manager, built relationships and executed innovative programs with key partners across EMEA and North America.

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US content and executive editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

“We have reached a number of important milestones in our partner program over the course of the past year, and this is directly tied to the outstanding performances of Sovos’ women of the channel,” said Chris Clinton, Chief Partner Officer, Sovos. “Success doesn’t come easy, and it doesn’t happen by accident. It takes an outstanding team with the talent and desire to make things happen. I am honored to have these women on my team and glad to see them recognized for their outstanding contributions.”

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

