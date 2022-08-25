Weave Named to Utah Fast 50 List for 4th Consecutive Year

Weave continues to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Utah

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave, the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has been named to the Utah Business Fast 50 list for the fourth consecutive year.





Utah Business ranks the top 50 companies in the state of Utah by their total five-year revenue and compound annual growth rate. Fast 50 companies are established companies selected based on a combination of revenue growth and total revenue, ranked in order based on 2021 growth and vetted by Squire and Co. for financial accuracy.

“What an honor to once again be named to the Fast 50 list alongside many other impressive local Utah companies,” said Brett White, President, COO and Interim CEO of Weave. “Since going public on the New York Stock Exchange in November 2021, Weave has grown its customer base, its revenue and its product offering and this recognition further solidifies our place as a Utah tech leader.”

Weave landed at #13 this year, snagging the same ranking as it held in 2021, and above its #17 ranking on both 2020 and 2019 lists. Weave’s continued focus on customer experience has been important to the company’s growth, with its all-in-one communications platform continually recognized by real customers as a G2 Leader in Dental Practice Management, Optometry, Patient Engagement and Patient Relationship Management.

The Utah Business Fast 50 rankings were announced today during the Fast 50 event. All winners and their rankings will be featured in the September issue of Utah Business magazine.

