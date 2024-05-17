DXC Technology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Revenues of $3.39 billion for Q4 FY24, down 5.7% as compared to prior year, and down 4.9% on an organic basis

Q4 FY24 Diluted earnings per share was $(1.10) vs. $(3.38) in the prior year quarter. Q4 FY24 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.97 vs. $1.02 in the prior year quarter

Q4 FY24 operating cash flow of $280 million, less capital expenditures of $125 million, results in $155 million of free cash flow. For the full year, we delivered $756 million of free cash flow, the third consecutive year of free cash flow over $700 million

Q4 FY24 Book-to-bill ratio of 0.94x and trailing twelve-month book-to-bill of 0.91x

Raul Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer commented: “My first months as CEO have strengthened my view of the incredible talent of our employees and the value we bring to our customers every day. DXC is trusted with providing mission critical services to leading companies around the world, helping customers modernize their business processes, and generating value by providing process knowledge, world class engineering talent, and AI capabilities to a wide range of Industries. With our track record of service delivery excellence, our skilled employees and recent management additions I have great confidence in our future.”

Financial Highlights(1) Q4 FY24 Q4 FY23 FY24 FY23 Revenue $ 3,386 $ 3,591 $ 13,667 $ 14,430 YoY Revenue Growth (5.7 )% (10.4 )% (5.3 )% (11.3 )% YoY Organic Revenue Growth(2) (4.9 )% (2.9 )% (4.1 )% (2.7 )% Net Income $ (195 ) $ (758 ) $ 86 $ (566 ) Net Income as a % of Sales (5.8 )% (21.1 )% 0.6 % (3.9 )% EBIT(2) $ (289 ) $ (1,146 ) $ 193 $ (820 ) EBIT Margin %(2) (8.5 )% (31.9 )% 1.4 % (5.7 )% Adjusted EBIT(2) $ 283 $ 320 $ 1,016 $ 1,157 Adjusted EBIT Margin %(2) 8.4 % 8.9 % 7.4 % 8.0 % Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $ (1.10 ) $ (3.38 ) $ 0.46 $ (2.48 ) Non-GAAP EPS (Diluted)(2) $ 0.97 $ 1.02 $ 3.13 $ 3.47 Book-to-Bill 0.94x 1.04x 0.91x 1.02x

(1) In millions, except per-share amounts and numbers presented as percentages and ratios. (2) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures provided in Non-GAAP Results.

Financial Highlights – Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Revenue was $3.39 billion, down 5.7% as compared to prior year period, and down 4.9% on an organic basis. The revenue performance was primarily driven by declines in Modern Workplace and Cloud and ITO. Organic revenue growth came in above DXC’s guidance range.

Net income was $(195) million, or (5.8)% of sales, compared to $(758) million, or (21.1)% of sales, in the prior year quarter. Net income was higher due to lower adjustment in the mark to market of the pensions. EBIT was $(289) million or (8.5)% of sales. Net income and EBIT included the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets of $88 million, restructuring costs of $20 million, net losses on dispositions of $17 million, and a $445 million mark to market pension adjustment. Excluding these items, adjusted EBIT was $283 million and adjusted EBIT margin was 8.4%, above the Company’s guidance range. Adjusted EBIT was $37 million below the prior year quarter, mainly driven by $20 million lower non-cash pension income, and lower gains on asset sales of $19 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $(1.10) and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.97, above the guidance range.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company repurchased 6.2 million shares of common stock for a total of $138 million. DXC has retired about 32% of its shares outstanding since the start of fiscal year 2022.

Financial Information by Segment – Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Global Business Services (“GBS”)(1) Q4 FY24 Q4 FY23 FY24 FY23 Revenue $ 1,712 $ 1,751 $ 6,820 $ 6,960 YoY Revenue Growth (2.2 )% (7.5 )% (2.0 )% (8.4 )% YoY Organic Revenue Growth(2) (0.3 )% 3.3 % 1.4 % 2.4 % Segment Profit $ 228 $ 240 $ 835 $ 912 Segment Profit Margin 13.3 % 13.7 % 12.2 % 13.1 % Book-to-Bill 0.99x 1.04x 0.96x 1.05x

(1) In millions, except per-share amounts and numbers presented as percentages and ratios. (2) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures provided in Non-GAAP Results.

GBS segment revenue was $1,712 million, down 2.2% compared to the prior year period and down 0.3% on an organic basis. GBS growth was impacted by lower levels of Analytics and Engineering and Applications revenues, partially offset by the continued growth in Insurance. GBS segment profit was $228 million and segment profit margin was 13.3%, down 40 bps compared to prior year. GBS bookings were $1.7 billion for a book-to-bill of 0.99x, and 0.96x on a trailing twelve months basis.

Global Infrastructure Services (“GIS”)(1) Q4 FY24 Q4 FY23 FY24 FY23 Revenue $ 1,674 $ 1,840 $ 6,847 $ 7,470 YoY Revenue Growth (9.0 )% (13.0 )% (8.3 )% (13.8 )% YoY Organic Revenue Growth(2) (9.3 )% (8.5 )% (9.3 )% (7.2 )% Segment Profit $ 124 $ 143 $ 437 $ 507 Segment Profit Margin 7.4 % 7.8 % 6.4 % 6.8 % Book-to-Bill 0.89x 1.03x 0.86x 0.99x

(1) In millions, except per-share amounts and numbers presented as percentages and ratios. (2) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures provided in Non-GAAP Results.

GIS segment revenue was $1,674 million, down 9.0% compared to the prior year period, and down 9.3% on an organic basis. GIS segment revenue performance was impacted by continued organic revenue declines in Modern Workplace and Cloud Infrastructure & ITO. GIS segment profit was $124 million with a segment profit margin of 7.4%, down 40 bps as compared to prior year. GIS bookings were $1.4 billion for a book-to-bill of 0.89x, and 0.86x on a trailing twelve months basis.

Offering Highlights

The results for our six offerings are as follows:

Offerings Revenues Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q4 FY23 Analytics and Engineering $ 552 $ 555 $ 561 $ 546 $ 558 Applications 769 759 762 770 780 Insurance Software & BPS 391 382 386 382 390 Security 104 109 109 111 113 Cloud Infrastructure & ITO 1,186 1,168 1,209 1,209 1,270 Modern Workplace 384 426 409 423 457 Subtotal 3,386 3,399 3,436 3,441 3,568 M&A and Divestitures Revenues — — — 5 23 Total Revenues $ 3,386 $ 3,399 $ 3,436 $ 3,446 $ 3,591

Cash Flow

Cash Flow Q4 FY24 Q4 FY23 FY24 FY23 Cash Flow from Operations $ 280 $ 415 $ 1,361 $ 1,415 Less Capital Expenditures: Purchase of Property and Equipment (38 ) (55 ) (182 ) (267 ) Transition and Transformation Contract Costs (39 ) (57 ) (198 ) (223 ) Software Purchased or Developed (48 ) (34 ) (225 ) (188 ) Free Cash Flow $ 155 $ 269 $ 756 $ 737

Cash flow from operations was $280 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, as compared to $415 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, and capital expenditures were $125 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, as compared to $146 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Free cash flow (cash flow from operations, less capital expenditures) was $155 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, as compared to $269 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. For the full year, free cash flow increased from $737 million in fiscal year 2023 to $756 million in fiscal year 2024.

Guidance

The Company’s guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2025 is presented in the table below.

Key Metrics Q1 FY25 Guidance FY25 Guidance Lower End Higher End Lower End Higher End Organic Revenue Growth % (8.0)% (7.0)% (6.0)% (4.0)% Adjusted EBIT Margin 5.5% 6.0% 6.0% 7.0% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.55 $0.60 $2.50 $3.00 Free Cash Flow ~$400 Revenue Revenue $ $3,100 $3,150 $12,670 $12,950 Acquisition & Divestitures Revenues % (0.1)% —% Foreign Exchange Impact on Revenues % (1.7)% (1.2)% Others Pension Income Benefit* ~$22 ~$90 Net Interest Expense ~$21 ~$95 Non-GAAP Tax Rate ~30% ~30% Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding ~182 ~184 Restructuring & TSI Expense ~$375 Capital Lease / Asset Financing Payments ~$275 Foreign Exchange Assumptions Current Estimate Current Estimate $/Euro Exchange Rate $1.06 $1.06 $/GBP Exchange Rate $1.25 $1.25 $/AUD Exchange Rate $0.65 $0.65

*Pension benefit is split between Cost Of Sales (COS) & Other Income: Fiscal year 2025: Net pension benefit of $90 million; $45 million service cost in COS, $135 million pension benefit in Other income Fiscal year 2024: Net pension benefit of $92 million; $53 million service cost in COS, $145 million pension benefit in Other income

DXC does not provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures that it discusses as part of its guidance because certain significant information required for such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts or at all, including, most notably, the impact of significant non-recurring items. Without this information, DXC does not believe that a reconciliation would be meaningful.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Non-GAAP Measures

In an effort to provide investors with supplemental financial information, in addition to the preliminary and unaudited financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we have also disclosed in this press release preliminary non-GAAP information including: earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”), EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, non-GAAP diluted EPS, organic revenues, organic revenue growth, free cash flow, and non-GAAP tax rate.

We believe EBIT, EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, and non-GAAP diluted EPS provide investors with useful supplemental information about our operating performance after excluding certain categories of expenses.

One category of expenses excluded from adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, and non-GAAP diluted EPS, incremental amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, which, if included, may result in a significant difference in period over period amortization expense on a GAAP basis. We exclude amortization of certain acquired intangible assets as these non-cash amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Although DXC management excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily customer-related intangible assets from its non-GAAP expenses, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and support revenue generation. Any future transactions may result in a change to the acquired intangible asset balances and associated amortization expense.

Another category of expenses excluded from adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, and non-GAAP diluted EPS, is impairment losses, which, if included, may result in a significant difference in period-over-period expense on a GAAP basis. We exclude impairment losses as these non-cash amounts, reflect generally an acceleration of what would be multiple periods of expense and are not expected to occur frequently. Further assets such as goodwill may be significantly impacted by market conditions outside of management’s control.

We believe organic revenue growth provides investors with useful supplemental information about our revenues after excluding the effect of currency exchange rate fluctuations for currencies other than U.S. dollars and the effects of acquisitions and divestitures in the periods presented. See below for a description of the methodology we use to present organic revenues.

Selected references are made to revenue growth on an “organic basis” so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency rates and without the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures, thereby providing comparisons of operating performance from period to period of the business that we have owned during all periods presented. Organic revenue growth is calculated by dividing the year-over-year change in GAAP revenues attributed to organic growth by the GAAP revenues reported in the prior comparable period. Organic revenue is calculated as constant currency revenue excluding the impact of mergers, acquisitions or similar transactions until the one-year anniversary of the transaction and excluding revenues of divestitures during the reporting period. This approach is used for all results where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar.

Free cash flow represents cash flow from operations, less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is utilized by our management, investors, and analysts to evaluate cash available to pay debt, repurchase shares, and provide further investment in the business.

There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. One of the limitations is that they do not reflect complete financial results. We compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation between our non-GAAP financial measures and the respective most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes between companies.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (preliminary and unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in millions, except per-share amounts) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenues $ 3,386 $ 3,591 $ 13,667 $ 14,430 Costs of services 2,588 2,742 10,576 11,246 Selling, general and administrative 295 387 1,244 1,375 Depreciation and amortization 349 375 1,404 1,519 Restructuring costs 20 81 111 216 Interest expense 76 63 298 200 Interest income (56 ) (46 ) (214 ) (135 ) Loss (gain) on disposition of businesses 17 (202 ) (79 ) (190 ) Other expense, net 406 1,354 218 1,084 Total costs and expenses 3,695 4,754 13,558 15,315 (Loss) income before income taxes (309 ) (1,163 ) 109 (885 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (114 ) (405 ) 23 (319 ) Net (loss) income (195 ) (758 ) 86 (566 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax 5 (2 ) (5 ) 2 Net (loss) income attributable to DXC common stockholders $ (200 ) $ (756 ) $ 91 $ (568 ) (Loss) income per common share: Basic $ (1.10 ) $ (3.38 ) $ 0.46 $ (2.48 ) Diluted $ (1.10 ) $ (3.38 ) $ 0.46 $ (2.48 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding for: Basic EPS 181.06 223.92 195.80 228.99 Diluted EPS 181.06 223.92 198.78 228.99

Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (preliminary and unaudited) As of (in millions) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,224 $ 1,858 Receivables, net 3,253 3,441 Prepaid expenses 512 565 Other current assets 146 255 Assets held for sale — 5 Total current assets 5,135 6,124 Intangible assets, net 2,130 2,569 Operating right-of-use assets, net 731 909 Goodwill 532 539 Deferred income taxes, net 804 460 Property and equipment, net 1,671 1,979 Other assets 2,857 3,247 Assets held for sale – non-current 11 18 Total Assets $ 13,871 $ 15,845 Liabilities Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 271 $ 500 Accounts payable 846 782 Accrued payroll and related costs 558 569 Current operating lease liabilities 282 317 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,437 1,836 Deferred revenue and advance contract payments 866 1,054 Income taxes payable 134 120 Liabilities related to assets held for sale — 9 Total current liabilities 4,394 5,187 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 3,818 3,900 Non-current deferred revenue 671 788 Non-current income tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities 556 587 Non-current operating lease liabilities 497 648 Non-current pension obligations 423 463 Other long-term liabilities 446 449 Liabilities related to assets held for sale – non-current — 3 Total Liabilities 10,805 12,025 Total Equity 3,066 3,820 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 13,871 $ 15,845

