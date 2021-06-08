We Open Tech Formed to Provide a Global Community to Security and Tech Professionals of Marginalized Genders

Home Business Wire We Open Tech Formed to Provide a Global Community to Security and...
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$cash–We Open Tech (WOT) announces its formation to serve established professionals and emerging talent in security and tech who are of marginalized genders, including non-binary folks, women (trans and cis), trans men, and all other genders which have been systematically oppressed. WOT provides opportunities for mentoring relationships, professional development, career opportunities and support through its global online community and a growing roster of local chapters.

WOT is formed by respected security and tech leaders who have co-founded and served on the boards of member-focused communities such as WeAreHackerz and former board members of Women of Security (WoSEC). WOT offers members support from kindred spirits as they gather resources to enter, learn more and progress in their security and tech careers. Most importantly, WOT provides free resources and a safe space from the judgment and criticism often found throughout industries and living areas.

Chloé Messdaghi, We Open Tech Co-Founder, said: “We believe that every single person regardless of their gender and background should have access to obtain any position and title within security and tech. We are here to support and empower curious minds, and enable anyone in the tech or security space who wants to be authentically who they are and share their knowledge at any experience level, and to improve themselves.”

Maria Mora, We Open Tech Co-Founder, said: “As I learned more about other folks as well as myself, I noticed the lack of recognition or erasure of other marginalized groups. Raising awareness and acceptance of those outside the ‘traditional’ gender binary will get us to a better place for all.”

Collaboration is key, “ they add. “It takes a village to increase awareness and acceptance. We will partner with various organizations in order to educate and raise awareness in the industry, as well as support folks in their careers.”

Global Community, Local Chapters:

“We have virtual global events, such as talks, conferences, and workshops. But we also acknowledge the need for local events. Our chapter events are virtual and in-person all around the world. Current local chapters include San Francisco, Seattle, Barcelona, Milwaukee, London and Vancouver.

“By starting a local chapter, you can help to break down barriers and build bridges for marginalized genders to thrive in security and tech,” said Chloé Messdaghi.

About We Open Tech:

We Open Tech is a global community born from a need for people of marginalized genders in or seeking to join security and tech. For more information, visit weopentech.org

Additional Resources:

Membership information: https://www.weopentech.org/join

For information on starting a local chapter in your area, contact WOT at info@weopentech.org

Contacts

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

Office: +1 714-832-8716

Mobile: +1 949-231-2965

dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com

Maureen MacGregor

Madison Alexander PR

(978) 473-1016

maureen@madisonalexanderpr.com

