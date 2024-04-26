Home Business Wire McGrath Announces Results for First Quarter 2024
McGrath Announces Results for First Quarter 2024

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McGrath RentCorp (“McGrath” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MGRC), a leading business-to-business rental company in North America, today announced total revenues from continuing operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $187.8 million, an increase of 15% compared to the first quarter of 2023. The Company reported net income from continuing operations of $22.8 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to net income from continuing operations of $11.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.


FIRST QUARTER 2024 YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS (FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS):

  • Rental revenues increased 9% to $120.3 million.
  • Total revenues increased 15% to $187.8 million.
  • Other income, net for the first quarter 2024 included a $9.3 million net gain on sale of a property, which increased earnings per diluted share by $0.28.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to $72.1 million.
  • Dividend rate of $0.475 per share for the first quarter 2024. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 1.8% yield on the April 24, 2024 close price of $108.53 per share.

Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath, made the following comments:

“We were pleased with our first quarter results. The 9% increase in companywide rental revenues was driven by strong modular and portable storage performance. Modular rental revenues grew 19% and benefited from a full quarter of Vesta Modular contribution in 2024 compared with two months in 2023. Portable storage rental revenues grew 8%.

“Our modular business was a highlight for the quarter, with broad based rental strength across commercial and education customer bases. We maintained our focus on pricing optimization, rental fleet utilization, and value-added services for our customers. Growth initiatives for Mobile Modular Plus, Site Related Services and new modular equipment sales all continued to show progress.

“TRS-RenTelco experienced continued demand challenges, particularly for semiconductor related projects, resulting in 13% lower rental revenues for the quarter, compared to a year ago. During the quarter we reduced new equipment capital spending and made progress with reducing the fleet size to better align with demand conditions.

“I appreciate the strong commitment from the McGrath employee team as we maintain our independent focus on disciplined execution during the pending WillScot Mobile Mini transaction.”

DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:

All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to the quarter ended March 31, 2023 unless otherwise indicated.

MOBILE MODULAR

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company’s Mobile Modular division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $43.3 million, an increase of $10.9 million, or 34%, when compared to the same quarter in 2023.

  • Rental revenues increased 19% to $76.5 million, depreciation expense increased 14% to $9.9 million, and other direct costs decreased 6% to $22.7 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 41% to $43.9 million.
  • Rental related services revenues increased 12% to $24.1 million, primarily attributable to higher delivery and pick-up activities and higher site related services, with associated gross profit increasing 14% to $8.4 million.
  • Sales revenues increased 49% to $25.3 million, primarily from higher new equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 31% in 2024, compared to 37% in 2023, resulting in a 27% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $7.9 million. The reduction in gross margin on sales was primarily attributed to a higher mix of new versus used sales in 2024.
  • Selling and administrative expenses increased $1.6 million to $40.1 million. Included within selling and administrative expenses was $5.3 million higher allocated corporate costs, which included $6.5 million in allocated transaction costs related to the pending merger with WillScot Mobile Mini.

PORTABLE STORAGE

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company’s Portable Storage division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 15%, when compared to the same quarter in 2023.

  • Rental revenues increased 8% to $18.4 million, depreciation expense increased 23% to $1.0 million, and other direct costs decreased 18% to $1.5 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 10% to $16.0 million.
  • Rental related services revenues were $4.7 million and gross profit on rental related services revenues was $0.3 million, which were both comparable to the first quarter of 2023.
  • Sales revenues increased $0.6 million to $1.2 million, primarily from higher used equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 37% compared to 49% in 2023, resulting in a $0.1 million increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $0.4 million.
  • Selling and administrative expenses increased $1.0 million to $9.0 million, primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses and marketing and administrative costs.

TRS-RENTELCO

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company’s TRS-RenTelco division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $18.5 million, a decrease of 10%, when compared to the same quarter in 2023.

  • Rental revenues decreased 13% to $25.4 million, depreciation expense decreased 7%, and other direct costs decreased 7%, resulting in a 22% decrease in gross profit on rental revenues to $9.0 million. The rental revenue decrease was primarily due to weakness in the semiconductor related end markets, resulting in lower average rental equipment on rent compared to the prior year.
  • Sales revenues increased 33% to $6.8 million and gross profit on sales revenues increased 34% to $3.9 million.
  • Selling and administrative expenses decreased 6%, to $8.9 million, primarily due to lower allocated corporate expenses.

ABOUT MCGRATH:

McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a leading business-to-business rental company in North America with a strong record of profitable business growth. Founded in 1979, McGrath’s operations are centered on modular solutions through its Mobile Modular and Mobile Modular Portable Storage businesses. In addition, its TRS-RenTelco business offers electronic test equipment rental solutions. The Company’s rental product offerings and services are part of the circular supply economy, helping customers work more efficiently, and sustainably manage their environmental footprint. With over 40 years of experience, McGrath’s success is driven by a focus on exceptional customer experiences. This focus has underpinned the Company’s long-term financial success and supported over 30 consecutive years of annual dividend increases to shareholders, a rare distinction among publicly listed companies.

McGrath is headquartered in Livermore, California. Additional information about McGrath and its businesses is available at mgrc.com and investors.mgrc.com.

You should read this press release in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company’s latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings. You can visit the Company’s web site at www.mgrc.com to access information on McGrath RentCorp, including the latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings.

CONFERENCE CALL NOTE:

As previously announced in its press release of April 4, 2024, McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on April 25, 2024 to discuss the first quarter 2024 results. To participate in the teleconference, dial 1-800-245-3047 (in the U.S.), or 1-203-518-9765 (outside the U.S.), or to listen only, access the simultaneous webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-800-723-5782 (in the U.S.), or 1-402-220-2663 (outside the U.S.). In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.

MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2024

 

2023

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental

 

$

120,332

 

 

$

110,247

 

Rental related services

 

 

29,580

 

 

 

27,132

 

Rental operations

 

 

149,912

 

 

 

137,379

 

Sales

 

 

35,069

 

 

 

23,660

 

Other

 

 

2,846

 

 

 

2,679

 

Total revenues

 

 

187,827

 

 

 

163,718

 

Costs and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs of rental operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation of rental equipment

 

 

22,366

 

 

 

21,833

 

Rental related services

 

 

20,786

 

 

 

19,268

 

Other

 

 

29,010

 

 

 

31,135

 

Total direct costs of rental operations

 

 

72,162

 

 

 

72,236

 

Costs of sales

 

 

22,397

 

 

 

14,115

 

Total costs of revenues

 

 

94,559

 

 

 

86,351

 

Gross profit

 

 

93,268

 

 

 

77,367

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

 

59,818

 

 

 

57,498

 

Other income, net

 

 

(9,281

)

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

 

42,731

 

 

 

19,869

 

Interest expense

 

 

12,704

 

 

 

7,464

 

Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)

 

 

132

 

 

 

(226

)

Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes

 

 

29,895

 

 

 

12,631

 

Provision for income taxes from continuing operations

 

 

7,047

 

 

 

1,113

 

Income from continuing operations

 

 

22,848

 

 

 

11,518

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from discontinued operations before provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

1,709

 

Provision for income taxes from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

453

 

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

58,883

 

Income from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

60,139

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

22,848

 

 

$

71,657

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share from continuing operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

0.47

 

Diluted

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

0.47

 

Earnings per share from discontinued operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

 

 

$

2.46

 

Diluted

 

$

 

 

$

2.45

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

2.93

 

Diluted

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

2.92

 

Shares used in per share calculation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

24,513

 

 

 

24,416

 

Diluted

 

 

24,564

 

 

 

24,542

 

Cash dividends declared per share

 

$

0.475

 

 

$

0.465

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

March 31,

  

December 31,

(in thousands)

 

2024

  

2023

Assets

 

 

 

  

 

 

Cash

 

$

1,912

 

  

$

877

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,819 at March 31, 2024 and $2,801 at December 31, 2023

 

 

211,950

 

  

 

227,368

 

Rental equipment, at cost:

 

 

 

  

 

 

Relocatable modular buildings

 

 

1,345,919

 

  

 

1,291,093

 

Portable storage containers

 

 

240,517

 

  

 

236,123

 

Electronic test equipment

 

 

370,641

 

  

 

377,587

 

 

 

 

1,957,077

 

  

 

1,904,803

 

Less: accumulated depreciation

 

 

(588,535

)

  

 

(575,480

)

Rental equipment, net

 

 

1,368,542

 

  

 

1,329,323

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

189,166

 

  

 

169,114

 

Inventories

 

 

24,548

 

  

 

15,425

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

82,066

 

  

 

87,364

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

62,020

 

  

 

64,588

 

Goodwill

 

 

323,224

 

  

 

323,224

 

Total assets

 

$

2,263,428

 

  

$

2,217,283

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

  

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

  

 

 

Notes payable

 

$

798,561

 

  

$

762,975

 

Accounts payable

 

 

57,162

 

  

 

58,760

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

95,725

 

  

 

108,763

 

Deferred income

 

 

122,696

 

  

 

111,428

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

246,264

 

  

 

241,555

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,320,408

 

  

 

1,283,481

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

  

 

 

Common stock, no par value – Authorized 40,000 shares

 

 

 

  

 

 

Issued and outstanding – 24,541 shares as of March 31, 2024 and 24,496 shares as of December 31, 2023

 

 

109,249

 

  

 

111,122

 

Retained earnings

 

 

833,820

 

  

 

822,796

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(49

)

  

 

(116

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

943,020

 

  

 

933,802

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

2,263,428

 

  

$

2,217,283

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 
 

MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

(in thousands)

 

2024

 

2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

22,848

 

 

$

71,657

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

27,187

 

 

 

27,590

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

4,709

 

 

 

(45,496

)

Provision for credit losses

 

 

253

 

 

 

744

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

2,209

 

 

 

1,493

 

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(9,281

)

 

 

 

Gain on sale of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

(58,883

)

Gain on sale of used rental equipment

 

 

(7,355

)

 

 

(3,089

)

Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)

 

 

132

 

 

 

(226

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Change in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

15,165

 

 

 

16,209

 

Inventories

 

 

(9,123

)

 

 

(5,313

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

5,298

 

 

 

(2,032

)

Accounts payable

 

 

9,145

 

 

 

31,559

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

(13,037

)

 

 

(1,722

)

Deferred income

 

 

11,268

 

 

 

3,218

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

59,420

 

 

 

35,711

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

262,454

 

Purchases of rental equipment

 

 

(78,641

)

 

 

(77,731

)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(25,277

)

 

 

(6,857

)

Cash paid for acquisition of businesses

 

 

 

 

 

(453,592

)

Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment

 

 

13,554

 

 

 

12,197

 

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

 

 

12,251

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(78,113

)

 

 

(263,529

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net borrowings under bank lines of credit

 

 

35,584

 

 

 

245,033

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards

 

 

(4,082

)

 

 

(6,086

)

Payment of dividends

 

 

(11,774

)

 

 

(11,400

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

19,728

 

 

 

227,547

 

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash

 

 

1,035

 

 

 

(267

)

Cash balance, beginning of period

 

 

877

 

 

 

957

 

Cash balance, end of period

 

$

1,912

 

 

$

690

 

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid, during the period

 

$

14,184

 

 

$

7,817

 

Net income taxes paid, during the period

 

$

479

 

 

$

413

 

Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid

 

$

12,060

 

 

$

11,851

 

Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid

 

$

5,795

 

 

$

5,697

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

MCGRATH RENTCORP

BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollar amounts in thousands)

 

Mobile Modular

 

 

Portable Storage

 

 

TRS-RenTelco

 

 

Enviroplex

 

 

Consolidated

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental

 

$

76,496

 

 

$

18,407

 

 

$

25,429

 

 

$

 

 

$

120,332

 

Rental related services

 

 

24,133

 

 

 

4,723

 

 

 

724

 

 

 

 

 

 

29,580

 

Rental operations

 

 

100,629

 

 

 

23,130

 

 

 

26,153

 

 

 

 

 

 

149,912

 

Sales

 

 

25,326

 

 

 

1,212

 

 

 

6,812

 

 

 

1,719

 

 

 

35,069

 

Other

 

 

1,630

 

 

 

418

 

 

 

798

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,846

 

Total revenues

 

 

127,585

 

 

 

24,760

 

 

 

33,763

 

 

 

1,719

 

 

 

187,827

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs of rental operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

9,874

 

 

 

965

 

 

 

11,527

 

 

 

 

 

 

22,366

 

Rental related services

 

 

15,780

 

 

 

4,456

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,786

 

Other

 

 

22,673

 

 

 

1,468

 

 

 

4,869

 

 

 

 

 

 

29,010

 

Total direct costs of rental operations

 

 

48,327

 

 

 

6,889

 

 

 

16,946

 

 

 

 

 

 

72,162

 

Costs of sales

 

 

17,413

 

 

 

768

 

 

 

2,942

 

 

 

1,274

 

 

 

22,397

 

Total costs of revenues

 

 

65,740

 

 

 

7,657

 

 

 

19,888

 

 

 

1,274

 

 

 

94,559

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental

 

 

43,949

 

 

 

15,974

 

 

 

9,033

 

 

 

 

 

 

68,956

 

Rental related services

 

 

8,353

 

 

 

267

 

 

 

174

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,794

 

Rental operations

 

 

52,302

 

 

 

16,241

 

 

 

9,207

 

 

 

 

 

 

77,750

 

Sales

 

 

7,913

 

 

 

444

 

 

 

3,870

 

 

 

445

 

 

 

12,672

 

Other

 

 

1,630

 

 

 

418

 

 

 

798

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,846

 

Total gross profit

 

 

61,845

 

 

 

17,103

 

 

 

13,875

 

 

 

445

 

 

 

93,268

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

 

40,087

 

 

 

9,010

 

 

 

8,918

 

 

 

1,803

 

 

 

59,818

 

Other income, net

 

 

(6,220

)

 

 

(1,319

)

 

 

(1,742

)

 

 

 

 

 

(9,281

)

Income (loss) from operations

 

$

27,978

 

 

$

9,412

 

 

$

6,699

 

 

$

(1,358

)

 

$

42,731

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,704

 

Foreign currency exchange loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

132

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,047

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

22,848

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA 1

 

$

43,327

 

 

$

11,522

 

 

$

18,480

 

 

$

(1,261

)

 

$

72,068

 

Average rental equipment 2

 

$

1,174,327

 

 

$

223,285

 

 

$

372,081

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average monthly total yield 3

 

 

2.17

%

 

 

2.75

%

 

 

2.18

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average utilization 4

 

 

78.7

%

 

 

69.8

%

 

 

56.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average monthly rental rate 5

 

 

2.76

%

 

 

3.94

%

 

 

4.03

%

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
  1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, transaction costs and other income, net.
  2. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding new equipment inventory and accessory equipment.
  3. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
  4. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
  5. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

MCGRATH RENTCORP

BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollar amounts in thousands)

 

Mobile Modular

 

 

Portable Storage

 

 

TRS-RenTelco

 

 

Enviroplex

 

 

Adler Tanks (Discontinued)

 

 

Consolidated

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental

 

$

64,056

 

 

$

17,057

 

 

$

29,134

 

 

$

 

 

$

6,520

 

 

$

116,767

 

Rental related services

 

 

21,534

 

 

 

4,718

 

 

 

880

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,584

 

 

 

29,716

 

Rental operations

 

 

85,590

 

 

 

21,775

 

 

 

30,014

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,104

 

 

 

146,483

 

Sales

 

 

16,967

 

 

 

638

 

 

 

5,114

 

 

 

941

 

 

 

269

 

 

 

23,929

 

Other

 

 

1,370

 

 

 

317

 

 

 

992

 

 

 

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

2,744

 

Total revenues

 

 

103,927

 

 

 

22,730

 

 

 

36,120

 

 

 

941

 

 

 

9,438

 

 

 

173,156

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs of rental operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

8,657

 

 

 

787

 

 

 

12,389

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,325

 

 

 

23,158

 

Rental related services

 

 

14,226

 

 

 

4,381

 

 

 

661

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,020

 

 

 

21,288

 

Other

 

 

24,127

 

 

 

1,783

 

 

 

5,225

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,270

 

 

 

32,405

 

Total direct costs of rental operations

 

 

47,009

 

 

 

6,952

 

 

 

18,275

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,614

 

 

 

76,850

 

Costs of sales

 

 

10,747

 

 

 

327

 

 

 

2,225

 

 

 

816

 

 

 

159

 

 

 

14,274

 

Total costs of revenues

 

 

57,756

 

 

 

7,279

 

 

 

20,500

 

 

 

816

 

 

 

4,773

 

 

 

91,124

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental

 

 

31,273

 

 

 

14,486

 

 

 

11,520

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,926

 

 

 

61,205

 

Rental related services

 

 

7,308

 

 

 

337

 

 

 

219

 

 

 

 

 

 

564

 

 

 

8,428

 

Rental operations

 

 

38,581

 

 

 

14,823

 

 

 

11,739

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,490

 

 

 

69,633

 

Sales

 

 

6,220

 

 

 

311

 

 

 

2,889

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

9,655

 

Other

 

 

1,370

 

 

 

317

 

 

 

992

 

 

 

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

2,744

 

Total gross profit

 

 

46,171

 

 

 

15,451

 

 

 

15,620

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

4,665

 

 

 

82,032

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

 

38,456

 

 

 

8,058

 

 

 

9,451

 

 

 

1,533

 

 

 

2,582

 

 

 

60,080

 

Other income, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

$

7,715

 

 

$

7,393

 

 

$

6,169

 

 

$

(1,408

)

 

$

2,083

 

 

 

21,952

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,838

 

Foreign currency exchange gain

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(226

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,566

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

12,774

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA 1

 

$

32,425

 

 

$

10,020

 

 

$

20,635

 

 

$

(1,330

)

 

$

3,682

 

 

$

65,432

 

Average rental equipment 2

 

$

987,526

 

 

$

189,348

 

 

$

396,835

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average monthly total yield 3

 

 

2.16

%

 

 

3.01

%

 

 

2.40

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average utilization 4

 

 

79.4

%

 

 

80.8

%

 

 

59.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average monthly rental rate 5

 

 

2.72

%

 

 

3.71

%

 

 

4.14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
  1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, transaction costs and other income, net.
  2. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding new equipment inventory and accessory equipment.
  3. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
  4. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
  5. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures

To supplement the Company’s financial data presented on a basis consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company presents “Adjusted EBITDA”, which is defined by the Company as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, transaction costs and gains on property sales. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure as management believes it provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s liquidity and financial condition and because management, as well as the Company’s lenders, use this measure in evaluating the performance of the Company.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP measures to further evaluate period-to-period operating performance, compliance with financial covenants in the Company’s revolving lines of credit and senior notes and the Company’s ability to meet future capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Management believes the exclusion of non-cash charges and non-recurring transactions, including share-based compensation, transaction costs and gains on property sales is useful in measuring the Company’s cash available for operations and performance of the Company. Because management finds Adjusted EBITDA useful, the Company believes its investors will also find Adjusted EBITDA useful in evaluating the Company’s performance.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company’s profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP and may be different from non−GAAP measures used by other companies. Unlike EBITDA, which may be used by other companies or investors, Adjusted EBITDA does not include share-based compensation charges, transaction costs and gains on property sales. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is of limited use in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and does not accurately reflect real cash flow. In addition, other companies may not use Adjusted EBITDA or may use other non-GAAP measures, limiting the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of comparison. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company will not incur expenses that are the same as or similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Contacts

Keith E. Pratt
EVP & Chief Financial Officer

925-606-9200

Read full story here

