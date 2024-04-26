Intel Reports First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEWS SUMMARY





First-quarter revenue of $12.7 billion, up 9% year over year (YoY).

First-quarter GAAP earnings (loss) per share (EPS) attributable to Intel was $(0.09); non-GAAP EPS attributable to Intel was $0.18.

Forecasting second-quarter 2024 revenue of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion; expecting second-quarter EPS of $(0.05); non-GAAP EPS of $0.10.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intel Corporation today reported first-quarter 2024 financial results.

“ We are making steady progress against our priorities and delivered a solid quarter,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO. “ Strong innovation across our client, edge and data center portfolios drove double-digit revenue growth in Intel Products. With Intel 3 in high-volume production, leading-edge semiconductors are being manufactured in the U.S. for the first time in almost a decade and we are on track to regain process leadership next year as we grow Intel Foundry. We are confident in our plans to drive sequential growth throughout the year as we accelerate our AI solutions and maintain our relentless focus on execution, operational discipline and shareholder value creation in a dynamic market.”

“ Q1 revenue was in line with our expectations and we delivered non-GAAP EPS above our guidance, driven by better-than-expected gross margins and strong expense discipline,” said David Zinsner, Intel CFO. “ Our new foundry operating model, which provides greater transparency and accountability, is already driving better decision-making across the business. Looking ahead, we expect to deliver year-over-year revenue and non-GAAP EPS growth in fiscal year 2024, including roughly 200 basis points of full-year gross margin improvement.”

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Q1 2024 Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2023 Revenue ($B) $ 12.7 $ 11.7 up 9% Gross Margin 41.0 % 34.2 % up 6.8 ppts 45.1 % 38.4 % up 6.7 ppts R&D and MG&A ($B) $ 5.9 $ 5.4 up 10% $ 5.0 $ 4.8 up 5% Operating Margin (8.4 )% (12.5 )% up 4.1 ppts 5.7 % (2.5 )% up 8.2 ppts Tax Rate 39.2 % (139.0 )% n/m* 13.0 % 13.0 % — Net Income (loss) Attributable to Intel ($B) $ (0.4 ) $ (2.8 ) up 86% $ 0.8 $ (0.2 ) n/m* Earnings (loss) Per Share Attributable to Intel $ (0.09 ) $ (0.66 ) up 86% $ 0.18 $ (0.04 ) n/m*

In the first quarter, the company used $1.2 billion in cash from operations and paid dividends of $0.5 billion.

*Not meaningful

Business Unit Summary

Intel previously announced the implementation of an internal foundry operating model, which took effect in the first quarter of 2024 and created a foundry relationship between its Intel Products business (collectively CCG, DCAI, and NEX) and its Intel Foundry business (including Foundry Technology Development, Foundry Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and Foundry Services (formerly IFS)). The foundry operating model is a key component of the company’s strategy and is designed to reshape operational dynamics and drive greater transparency, accountability, and focus on costs and efficiency. The company also previously announced its intent to operate Altera®, an Intel Company (previously Intel’s Programmable Solutions Group), as a standalone business beginning in the first quarter of 2024. Altera was previously included in DCAI’s segment results. As a result of these changes, the company modified its segment reporting in the first quarter of 2024 to align to this new operating model. All prior-period segment data has been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the way the company internally receives information and manages and monitors its operating segment performance starting in fiscal year 2024. There are no changes to Intel’s consolidated financial statements for any prior periods.

Business Unit Revenue and Trends Q1 2024 vs. Q1 2023 Intel Products: Client Computing Group (CCG) $7.5 billion up 31% Data Center and AI (DCAI) $3.0 billion up 5% Network and Edge (NEX) $1.4 billion down 8% Total Intel Products revenue $11.9 billion up 17% Intel Foundry $4.4 billion down 10% All other: Altera $342 million down 58% Mobileye $239 million down 48% Other $194 million up 17% Total all other revenue $775 million down 46% Intersegment eliminations $(4.4) billion Total net revenue $12.7 billion up 9%

Intel Products Highlights

CCG: Intel continues to advance its mission to bring AI everywhere. As of the end of the first quarter, more than 5 million AI PCs have shipped since the December 2023 launch of Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, supported by more than 100 software vendors. Intel expects to exceed its prior forecast of 40 million AI PCs by the end of 2024.

DCAI: At Intel Vision, the company introduced the Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerator, projected to deliver on-average 50% faster inference and 40% greater inference power efficiency than Nvidia H1001 on leading generative AI (GenAI) models. Intel also announced new Intel Gaudi accelerator customers and partners, including NAVER, Dell Technologies, Bosch, Supermicro and many others. Additionally, the next-generation E-core Intel® Xeon®, code-named Sierra Forest, achieved product release this week, and Intel expects Granite Rapids to be released in the third quarter.

NEX: At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Intel introduced the new Intel Edge Platform – a modular, open software platform enabling enterprises to develop, deploy, and manage edge and AI applications at scale. The Intel Edge Platform has broad ecosystem support from Amazon Web Services, Lenovo, Red Hat, SAP and Wipro. Intel also announced the Open Platform for Enterprise AI, which aims to accelerate secure, cost-effective GenAI deployments for businesses by driving interoperability across a diverse and heterogeneous ecosystem, starting with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

1 NV H100 comparison based on NVIDIA-published data as of March 28, 2024. Reported numbers are per GPU. Vs Intel® Gaudi® 3 projections for LLAMA2-7B, LLAMA2-70B & Falcon 180B. Power efficiency for both Nvidia and Gaudi 3 based on internal estimates. Results may vary.

Intel Foundry Highlights

At its inaugural Direct Connect event in February, Intel launched Intel Foundry, the world’s first systems foundry for the AI era, supported by nearly 300 ecosystem partners in attendance. At Direct Connect, Intel Foundry announced an increased expected lifetime deal value for external customers of more than $15 billion.

Intel continues to drive customer adoption of Intel 18A, with a major U.S. aerospace and defense customer committing to Intel 18A, bringing Intel Foundry’s external customer commitments on Intel 18A to six. This quarter, Microsoft also announced its plans to design a chip on Intel 18A.

Intel unveiled its process technology roadmap beyond its five-nodes-in-four-years process goal, adding Intel 14A to its leading-edge node lineup following Intel 18A and announcing several specialized node evolutions for Intel 3, Intel 18A and Intel 14A to enable customers to develop and deliver products tailored to their specific needs.

Intel Foundry has a strong pipeline of nearly 50 customer test chips, and has engagements with almost every foundry customer in the industry on advanced packaging, including five design awards.

Also during the quarter, Intel convened more than 140 organizations across the industry at its inaugural Sustainability Summit. Advancing sustainability efforts across the semiconductor ecosystem is a critical step as Intel works to become the industry’s most sustainable foundry. The company shared notable progress as of the end of 2023, including preliminary estimates showing that Intel used 99% renewable electricity in its factories worldwide and achieved net positive water in the United States, Costa Rica, Mexico and India.

Q2 2024 Dividend

The company announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share on the company’s common stock, which will be payable June 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2024.

Business Outlook

Intel’s guidance for the second quarter of 2024 includes both GAAP and non-GAAP estimates. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are included below.

Q2 2024 GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $12.5-13.5 billion Gross Margin 40.2% 43.5% Tax Rate 61% 13% Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Intel—Diluted $(0.05) $0.10

Actual results may differ materially from Intel’s business outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below. The gross margin and EPS outlook are based on the mid-point of the revenue range.

Earnings Webcast

Intel will hold a public webcast at 2 p.m. PDT today to discuss the results for its first quarter of 2024. The live public webcast can be accessed on Intel’s Investor Relations website at www.intc.com. The corresponding earnings presentation and webcast replay will also be available on the site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “accelerate”, “achieve”, “aim”, “ambitions”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “committed”, “continue”, “could”, “designed”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “future”, “goals”, “grow”, “guidance”, “intend”, “likely”, “may”, “might”, “milestones”, “next generation”, “objective”, “on track”, “opportunity”, “outlook”, “pending”, “plan”, “position”, “possible”, “potential”, “predict”, “progress”, “ramp”, “roadmap”, “seek”, “should”, “strive”, “targets”, “to be”, “upcoming”, “will”, “would”, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding:

our business plans and strategy and anticipated benefits therefrom, including with respect to our IDM 2.0 strategy, Smart Capital strategy, partnership with Brookfield, internal foundry model, updated reporting structure, and AI strategy;

projections of our future financial performance, including future revenue, gross margins, capital expenditures, and cash flows;

projected costs and yield trends;

future cash requirements, the availability , uses, sufficiency, and cost of capital resources, and sources of funding, including for future capital and R&D investments and for returns to stockholders, such as stock repurchases and dividends, and credit ratings expectations;

future products, services, and technologies, and the expected goals, timeline, ramps, progress, availability, production, regulation, and benefits of such products, services, and technologies, including future process nodes and packaging technology, product roadmaps, schedules, future product architectures, expectations regarding process performance, per-watt parity, and metrics, and expectations regarding product and process leadership;

investment plans and impacts of investment plans, including in the US and abroad;

internal and external manufacturing plans, including future internal manufacturing volumes, manufacturing expansion plans and the financing therefor, and external foundry usage;

future production capacity and product supply;

supply expectations, including regarding constraints, limitations, pricing, and industry shortages;

plans and goals related to Intel’s foundry business, including with respect to anticipated customers, future manufacturing capacity and service, technology, and IP offerings;

expected timing and impact of acquisitions, divestitures, and other significant transactions, including the sale of our NAND memory business;

expected completion and impacts of restructuring activities and cost-saving or efficiency initiatives;

future social and environmental performance goals, measures, strategies, and results;

our anticipated growth, future market share, and trends in our businesses and operations;

projected growth and trends in markets relevant to our businesses;

anticipated trends and impacts related to industry component, substrate, and foundry capacity utilization, shortages, and constraints;

expectations regarding government incentives;

future technology trends and developments, such as AI;

future macro environmental and economic conditions;

geopolitical tensions and conflicts and their potential impact on our business;

tax- and accounting-related expectations;

expectations regarding our relationships with certain sanctioned parties; and

other characterizations of future events or circumstances.

Such statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including those associated with:

the high level of competition and rapid technological change in our industry;

the significant long-term and inherently risky investments we are making in R&D and manufacturing facilities that may not realize a favorable return;

the complexities and uncertainties in developing and implementing new semiconductor products and manufacturing process technologies;

our ability to time and scale our capital investments appropriately and successfully secure favorable alternative financing arrangements and government grants;

implementing new business strategies and investing in new businesses and technologies;

changes in demand for our products;

macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including geopolitical and trade tensions between the US and China, the impacts of Russia’s war on Ukraine, tensions and conflict affecting Israel and the Middle East, and rising tensions between mainland China and Taiwan;

the evolving market for products with AI capabilities;

our complex global supply chain, including from disruptions, delays, trade tensions and conflicts, or shortages;

product defects, errata and other product issues, particularly as we develop next-generation products and implement next-generation manufacturing process technologies;

potential security vulnerabilities in our products;

increasing and evolving cybersecurity threats and privacy risks;

IP risks including related litigation and regulatory proceedings;

the need to attract, retain, and motivate key talent;

strategic transactions and investments;

sales-related risks, including customer concentration and the use of distributors and other third parties;

our significantly reduced return of capital in recent years;

our debt obligations and our ability to access sources of capital;

complex and evolving laws and regulations across many jurisdictions;

fluctuations in currency exchange rates;

changes in our effective tax rate;

catastrophic events;

environmental, health, safety, and product regulations;

our initiatives and new legal requirements with respect to corporate responsibility matters; and

other risks and uncertainties described in this release, our 2023 Form 10-K, and our other filings with the SEC.

Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in this release and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect our business.

Unless specifically indicated otherwise, the forward-looking statements in this release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations that have not been completed as of the date of this filing. In addition, the forward-looking statements in this release are based on management’s expectations as of the date of this release, unless an earlier date is specified, including expectations based on third-party information and projections that management believes to be reputable. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim any duty, to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments, or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Intel Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income and Other Information Three Months Ended (In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts; Unaudited) Mar 30, 2024 Apr 1, 2023 Net revenue $ 12,724 $ 11,715 Cost of sales 7,507 7,707 Gross margin 5,217 4,008 Research and development 4,382 4,109 Marketing, general, and administrative 1,556 1,303 Restructuring and other charges 348 64 Operating expenses 6,286 5,476 Operating income (loss) (1,069) (1,468) Gains (losses) on equity investments, net 205 169 Interest and other, net 145 141 Income (loss) before taxes (719) (1,158) Provision for (benefit from) taxes (282) 1,610 Net income (loss) (437) (2,768) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (56) (10) Net income (loss) attributable to Intel $ (381) $ (2,758) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Intel—basic $ (0.09) $ (0.66) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Intel—diluted $ (0.09) $ (0.66) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 4,242 4,154 Diluted 4,242 4,154 Three Months Ended (In Millions; Unaudited) Mar 30, 2024 Apr 1, 2023 Earnings per share of common stock information: Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—basic 4,242 4,154 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—diluted 4,242 4,154 Other information: Employees (in thousands) 130.7 130.1

Intel Corporation Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In Millions; Unaudited) Mar 30, 2024 Dec 30, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,923 $ 7,079 Short-term investments 14,388 17,955 Accounts receivable, net 3,323 3,402 Inventories Raw materials 1,209 1,166 Work in process 6,560 6,203 Finished goods 3,725 3,758 11,494 11,127 Other current assets 6,480 3,706 Total current assets 42,608 43,269 Property, plant, and equipment, net 99,924 96,647 Equity investments 6,139 5,829 Goodwill 27,440 27,591 Identified intangible assets, net 4,675 4,589 Other long-term assets 11,947 13,647 Total assets $ 192,733 $ 191,572 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 4,581 $ 2,288 Accounts payable 8,559 8,578 Accrued compensation and benefits 2,506 3,655 Income taxes payable 346 1,107 Other accrued liabilities 11,221 12,425 Total current liabilities 27,213 28,053 Debt 47,869 46,978 Other long-term liabilities 6,895 6,576 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and capital in excess of par value, 4,257 issued and outstanding (4,228 issued and outstanding as of December 30, 2023) 38,291 36,649 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (542) (215) Retained earnings 68,224 69,156 Total Intel stockholders’ equity 105,973 105,590 Non-controlling interests 4,783 4,375 Total stockholders’ equity 110,756 109,965 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 192,733 $ 191,572

Intel Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended (In Millions; Unaudited) Mar 30, 2024 Apr 1, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 7,079 $ 11,144 Cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities: Net income (loss) (437 ) (2,768 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,200 1,901 Share-based compensation 1,179 739 Restructuring and other charges 348 55 Amortization of intangibles 351 465 (Gains) losses on equity investments, net (208 ) (167 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 80 286 Inventories (366 ) 231 Accounts payable (386 ) (771 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (1,289 ) (1,560 ) Income taxes (591 ) 1,344 Other assets and liabilities (2,104 ) (1,540 ) Total adjustments (786 ) 983 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities (1,223 ) (1,785 ) Cash flows provided by (used for) investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (5,970 ) (7,413 ) Proceeds from capital-related government incentives 592 — Purchases of short-term investments (6,460 ) (16,132 ) Maturities and sales of short-term investments 9,598 14,173 Other investing (323 ) 851 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (2,563 ) (8,521 ) Cash flows provided by (used for) financing activities: Issuance of commercial paper, net of issuance costs 793 — Repayment of commercial paper — (2,930 ) Payments on finance leases — (15 ) Partner contributions 423 449 Issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs 2,537 10,968 Proceeds from sales of common stock through employee equity incentive plans 626 659 Payment of dividends to stockholders (529 ) (1,512 ) Other financing (220 ) (225 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 3,630 7,394 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (156 ) (2,912 ) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,923 $ 8,232

Intel Corporation Supplemental Operating Segment Results Three Months Ended (In Millions) Mar 30, 2024 Apr 1, 2023 Operating segment revenue: Intel Products: Client Computing Group Desktop $ 2,461 $ 1,879 Notebook 4,681 3,407 Other 391 481 7,533 5,767 Data Center and AI 3,036 2,901 Network and Edge 1,364 1,489 Total Intel Products revenue $ 11,933 $ 10,157 Intel Foundry $ 4,369 $ 4,831 All other Altera 342 816 Mobileye 239 458 Other 194 166 Total all other revenue 775 1,440 Total operating segment revenue $ 17,077 $ 16,428 Intersegment eliminations (4,353 ) (4,713 ) Total net revenue $ 12,724 $ 11,715 Segment operating income (loss): Intel Products: Client Computing Group $ 2,645 $ 1,180 Data Center and AI 482 22 Network and Edge 184 (69 ) Total Intel Products operating income (loss) $ 3,311 $ 1,133 Intel Foundry $ (2,474 ) $ (2,360 ) All Other Altera (39 ) 290 Mobileye (68 ) 123 Other (105 ) (66 ) Total all other operating income (loss) (212 ) 347 Total segment operating income (loss) $ 625 $ (880 ) Intersegment eliminations 494 456 Corporate unallocated expenses (2,188 ) (1,044 ) Total operating income (loss) $ (1,069 ) $ (1,468 )

For information about our operating segments, including the nature of segment revenues and expenses, and a reconciliation of our operating segment revenue and operating income (loss) to our consolidated results, refer to our Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

