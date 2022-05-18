Wallbox Wins the Prestigious IF Design Award 2022 With Its Supernova

The company’s first public charger is recognised for its design and ergonomics.

The fast public charging device, Supernova, obtained the IF Design Award 2022 recognition after the decision of a jury composed of 132 members experts in design.

Wallbox has now won three of the most prestigious international design awards.

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, has been awarded the IF Design Award for its first public fast charger, Supernova. IF is one of the most prestigious design awards in the world. The jury consisted of 132 members from 20 different countries.

Supernova is the first public charger developed by the company. Following the lines of the other Wallbox products, it has a subtle and minimalist design that integrates it very discreetly into public spaces. At the operational level, the Supernova charger has unprecedented levels of efficiency and operational stability in the market of charging solutions for electric vehicles. This device is composed of 6 modules that work together to provide maximum power while maintaining their operational independence. In addition, this modular and lightweight assembly makes it easy to transport and install and requires very little maintenance.

Supernova has a charging speed of 60kW. In terms of performance, it can provide 100km of range for an electric vehicle in less than 15 minutes, making it the ideal charging solution for both public and semi-public locations (for instance, in a restaurant). It is the first public charger to be launched by Wallbox and completes a portfolio that already includes home and semi-public charging solutions.

“We believe everyone should have access to good design so design has always been a key pillar for our product development while facilitating the transition to zero-emission mobility” stated Eduard Castañeda, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Wallbox.

This is the second award received by Supernova, which has also been recognized with the Good Design Award (previously received by Quasar, the first bidirectional charger for home use in the world). Wallbox has already won three of the world’s most prestigious design awards. The first was the Red Dot award for the semi-public Copper charger.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the user’s relationship with the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company currently employs approximately 1,000 people across its offices in Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com.

Contacts

Wallbox Public Relations Contact:



Elyce Behrsin



Public Relations



elyce.behrsin@wallbox.com

+34 622 513 358