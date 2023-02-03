<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Vroom to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings on February 28, 2023

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for March 1, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, please register at this embedded link which is also available on our investor relations website. Registered participants will be sent a unique PIN to access the call. A listen-only webcast will also be available via the same link and at ir.vroom.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the website within 48 hours of its completion.

About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform that offers a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The Company’s scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and contact-free, at-home pick-up and delivery.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Vroom

Liam Harrington

investors@vroom.com

BILL Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

