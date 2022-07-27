Voicemod Announces Partnership With Tula Mics to Bring Professional Studio Sound Quality to Creators On-The-Go

World leader in voice augmentation software unveils new collaboration with global microphone producer to bring ‘studio anywhere’ experience to creators.

Voice modification pioneer expands presence in creators space to support musicians, podcasters, and interviewers with audio technology

Exclusive bundle enables content creators to curate studio-quality sound from anywhere in the world

VALENCIA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#audio–Industry leader, Voicemod, pioneer of voice augmentation and audio technology has announced its new partnership with creative microphone brand, Tula, together launching a portable bundle to combine high-quality, pocket-sized microphones with Voicemod’s creative sound solutions, to give musicians, podcasters and digital content creators alike a professional studio sound – wherever they are in the world.

Founded by music-loving brothers Jaime, Juan, and Fernando Bosch, Voicemod puts the control of personal sonic identity in the hands of its users with a suite of creative tools including voice filters, speech-to-speech voice enhancement, and many other real-time audio customizations, resulting in a truly bespoke and immersive experience for its millions-strong user base.

Celebrating individuality and creativity in increasingly saturated digital environments, Voicemod is redefining the way people communicate online, providing content creators, streamers, and gamers with the technology to play with their audio expression in a way like never before. Today, Voicemod is arming budding musicians with an arsenal of digital tools to refine their craft to professional studio caliber.

Designed to sound as great as they look, the Tula microphone features ultra-fast USB-C, serving as a top-quality microphone for podcasting, virtual meetings, and streaming purposes, along with serving as a mobile recorder with 8GB of memory and up to 12 hours of recording time; all conveniently wrapped in a portable and vintage-inspired design. Its high quality sound and retro aesthetic make the microphone a firm favorite with content creators and digital streamers.

By combining Voicemod’s spearheading audio technology with the portability and quality of the Tula microphones, users will benefit from premium and personalized sound, no matter where they are.

Of the launch, Voicemod CEO, co-founder, and avid music fan, Jaime Bosch commented:

“We are very excited to be partnering with Tula to further extend our offering into the creators space, introducing the limitless possibilities of our sound technology to musicians and podcasters who want to sound as they wish to be heard. Now users can create the recording studio sound wherever they go; carrying it, quite literally, in their pocket.”

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Voicemod, creating a natural synergy between hardware and software. The Tula Mic allows creators to capture studio-quality sound whether at home or out in the world and Voicemod opens up an entire new world of creative possibilities with their cutting-edge soundboard and voice curation,” added David Brown, founder of Tula.

The collaboration from Voicemod is the latest step in the audio giant’s rapid growth plans, following its recent announcement of the brand partnership with Tencent and the launch of its cutting edge, AI ‘speech to speech’ technology.

To obtain the bundle, users can visit www.tulamics.com whereupon when they purchase any Tula Mic, they will receive a one-month free Voicemod Pro license.

Voicemod will also be running a promotion on its Discord Server guaranteeing a 10% discount code on Tula Mics for Voicemod users: https://discord.gg/voicemod

Visit www.voicemod.net or www.tulamics.com to purchase.

About Voicemod

Voicemod is the leader in real-time audio augmentation. Developers trust Voicemod’s audio technology to help end-users create virtual voices and define their sonic identities. As companies strive to build a responsible metaverse, Voicemod is the tool that helps gamers, content creators, and professionals of all skill levels find the voice that best expresses themselves as they play, work, create, and entertain. Discover more at www.voicemod.net.

About Tula

The Tula Mic was designed to provide today’s content creators and people working from home with an intuitive way of capturing studio-quality sound without the studio. The Tula Mic is both a USB microphone and a mobile recorder and features cutting-edge noise reduction technology. And best of all, it fits in your pocket.

