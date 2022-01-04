VIZIO’s New M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV and M-Series Elevate Sound Bar Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VZIO #CES—VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its new M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV and M-Series Elevate Sound Bar, both being introduced in the coming year in 2022. The wins come ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally. The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories.





VIZIO’s 50-inch M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV (M50QXM-K01) was named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Gaming category. Designed for the optimal gaming experience, VIZIO’s new 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV display features 48-120Hz VRR support at 4K, and also offers 48-240Hz VRR support at 1080p. This lightning-fast 240fps frame rate doubles the highest frame rate currently available in other consumer TVs, and virtually eliminates ghosting with razor sharp images with superbly smooth and natural motion during fast-action game play. Gaming is further enhanced with a high contrast picture from the active full array local dimming backlight, a spectacular range of color provided by Quantum Dot technology, and premium gaming features like Auto Low Latency, Dolby Vision Auto Gaming, and HGiG game HDR. For a completely immersive audio experience, the TV is equipped with DTS:X, Dolby Digital+, AC-4 decoding and Dolby Atmos eARC pass-through, with Virtual:X surround sound and Bluetooth wireless headphone support. The TV’s elegant and refined industrial design features a metal, 3-side nearly bezel-less design that gives a very minimalistic, clean look enabling zero-distraction gaming. The TV stand offers additional design flexibility thanks to its two adjustable positions that allow users to lower the height of the TV for better viewing comfort or to raise the TV to provide additional clearance for a sound bar. In addition to being a premium gaming TV that supports 1080p at 240Hz, VIZIO’s HDR Gaming Smart TV is also an excellent 4K/120Hz entertainment platform featuring VIZIO’s SmartCast™ operating system.

The VIZIO M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Sound Bar (M512E-K6) was also named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Home Audio/Video Components & Accessories category. A revolution in design, the M-Series Elevate Sound Bar packs thrilling sound into a stylish system that’s simple to set up and control. Concealed behind a visually harmonious charcoal fabric exterior and spun aluminum endcaps is a pair of adaptive height speakers, a patented technology first introduced in the company’s groundbreaking P-Series Elevate Sound Bar. When immersive content is detected, EQ is automatically adjusted and the outer front speakers rotate up, reflecting sound off of the listener’s ceiling to present a 5.1.2 cinematic surround sound experience. When playing stereo music and channel-based content in Direct mode, those speakers automatically rotate downward to a forward-firing position, presenting a wider soundstage with crisp, clear vocals. The Movie, Music or Gaming listening modes call on DTS Virtual:X to up-mix stereo and 5.1 sources to more deeply immerse you in the world of your content. With 11 total speakers, the M-Series Elevate features dedicated tweeters and woofers for stunning clarity and spaciousness, two low-profile surround speakers for 360-degree sound, and a newly designed wireless subwoofer that delivers awesome bass down to 45Hz without sacrificing aesthetics. HDMI eARC, 4K Dolby Vision passthrough, Bluetooth, and a dedicated Voice Assistant Input ensure peak performance from your connected devices. Intentionally designed to be more subtle so as not to distract from the overall living room environment, immersive sound never looked better.

As previously announced at CES Unveiled New York in November, VIZIO SmartCast™, the platform that powers every VIZIO Smart TV with endless entertainment options for millions of users right out of the box, was also named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Streaming category. This award recognizes the latest generation of VIZIO SmartCast, which includes built-in voice capabilities, a reimagined WatchFree+ streaming service, and new streaming services and channels to discover. SmartCast provides audiences with home screen access to must-have apps like Apple TV+, BET+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, FuboTV, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, discovery+, Prime Video and YouTube as well as access to hundreds of free live channels and thousands of free on demand titles with VIZIO’s WatchFree+. In addition, SmartCast supports streaming from devices with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in, as well as smart home connectivity with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Alexa-enabled devices.

“At VIZIO, we don’t just create innovative products, we also make them affordable so that people can enjoy more of the entertainment they love,” said VIZIO CEO William Wang. “These two new CES Innovation Award-winning products being introduced in 2022 are great examples of that philosophy. For gamers, we can deliver the highest frame rate available on a picture-perfect 50-inch screen for fast-action play. And we can enhance everyone’s home entertainment experience with our sleeker, more affordable M-Series Elevate Sound Bar, featuring our patented, award-winning audio technology. What consumer doesn’t want to have a Dolby Atmos theatrical experience on demand in the comfort of their living room? It is an honor to be recognized by the CTA for products representing the entire VIZIO entertainment experience — from our TVs to Sound Bars to our SmartCast streaming platform.”

An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed more than 1800 submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registration.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast™ operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com

