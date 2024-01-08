Viz.ai Adoption Surpasses 1,500 Hospitals Nationwide

Continued record growth with 45,000 healthcare providers on Viz.ai One and collaborations with 7 top life science companies reaffirm Viz.ai’s position as leading, trusted AI-powered platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced that the company has surpassed adoption in 1,500 hospitals in the United States, including the majority of the 50 largest healthcare systems. The company’s user base grew in 2023 by nearly 30% to 45,000 healthcare providers as it expanded its Viz.ai One platform with more use cases, especially in cardiovascular disease. The company also forged 4 new strategic partnerships with life science customers, now capping 7 of the top 30 life science companies in the world. With life science support, Viz.ai develops and deploys AI-powered solutions across its vast footprint to streamline patient journeys and accelerate speed to diagnosis and therapy.





“This was a momentous year marked by continued adoption of our AI-powered care coordination solution. Viz.ai One is now trusted by 45,000 providers and serves five patients per minute — that’s one patient every twelve seconds,” said Chris Mansi, MD, CEO and co-founder at Viz.ai. “With more than 90% of our AI-powered alerts being viewed in under 5 minutes, we are pleased with our platform’s incredible engagement, which has made it indispensable to providers’ workflow. This couldn’t have been accomplished without the steadfast dedication of our team and close partnership with clinical stakeholders and life science innovators. In 2024 and beyond, we reinforce our commitment to accelerate patient access to therapy — enabling care teams to deliver the right care to the right patients at the right time.”

In 2023, Viz.ai reached several industry milestones in innovation and clinical evidence. With the introduction of the Viz.ai One platform, the company broadened its integration hub with electronic health records (EHRs) and radiology systems to deliver relevant patient insights and inform critical decisions at the point of care. Viz.ai also launched new capabilities in cardiology, such as its Echocardiogram Viewer and Reporting and Viz HCM, the first regulatory-approved hypertrophic cardiomyopathy AI detection algorithm and workflow tool. The FDA granted Viz.ai’s De Novo application for Viz HCM, creating a new regulatory category for cardiovascular machine learning-based notification software.

With now more than 100 clinical abstracts and publications, Viz.ai continues to demonstrate significant real world evidence on the patient and economic outcomes of AI-powered care coordination. One study on pulmonary embolism detection and care coordination that evaluated the performance of Viz PE with Viz Right Ventricle/Left Ventricle (RV/LV) algorithms found that, across 100 retrospectively-collected chest CT pulmonary angiogram (CTPA) images, Viz PE demonstrated a sensitivity and specificity of 91.1% and 100.0%, respectively. Earlier in the year, the VALIDATE study of more than 14,000 patients demonstrated that utilization of Viz.ai was associated with a 39.5 minute reduction in patient arrival to time of first contact with the neurointerventionalist for need for potential emergency endovascular treatment.

