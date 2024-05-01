Insight Acquires Infocenter, 2024 ServiceNow Partner of the Year

Insight adds market-leading 2024 ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner of the Year to its Solutions Integrator framework

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acquisition—Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) announced it has acquired Infocenter, a fast-growing pure-play ServiceNow Elite Partner, adding a full complement of ServiceNow consulting, implementation and managed services to its automation solutions portfolio.





Client demand for intelligent enterprise automation continues to grow rapidly, fueling a market that’s estimated at $220 billion by 2025. Infocenter, the 2024 ServiceNow Americas Consulting and Implementation Partner of the Year, works with clients around the world to implement ServiceNow capabilities and pursue aggressive digital transformation goals.

“Workflow automation has become a necessity,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and CEO. “Our clients expect unified cross-enterprise experiences, and with Infocenter’s deep ServiceNow expertise, we will be better positioned than ever to deliver industry-leading intelligent workflow automation solutions fueled by AI to create unified experiences and deliver valuable insights.”

Infocenter’s distinct approach to modernizing business processes on the Now Platform® will become part of Insight’s Solutions Integrator framework. Infocenter’s combination of packaged services and pre-built applications begins with a RADIUS™ business process analysis to help plan and design custom ServiceNow solutions, while DEVSHOP™ enterprise managed services continuously improve innovation and efficiency in key business areas.

Infocenter CEO Michael Vadini said: “We’re excited to join Insight and augment how they architect, deliver and manage enterprise-wide transformation for clients. Insight focuses on providing efficient access to technology and making modernization simple. This aligns perfectly with our mission to help companies plan, build and manage ServiceNow ― bringing organizations of every size, in every industry, smarter, faster and better ways to work.”

Bill McDermott, ServiceNow chairman and CEO, said: “Insight’s bold move on Infocenter is a significant milestone in our joint strategy to accelerate business transformation across the ecosystem. Together, we will harness the power of AI, workflow automation and cross-enterprise experiences to unlock unparalleled value for our mutual clients.”

The addition of Infocenter’s deep ServiceNow capability will drive accelerated business value and enablement to Insight’s vast client base, complementing the company’s deep multicloud capabilities around Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, AWS and private cloud infrastructure. This provides an exceptional opportunity for Insight to help clients leverage generative AI and other Now® platform enhancements provided by the cloud hyperscalers.

“The ServiceNow ecosystem will be elevated with Insight and Infocenter joining forces,” said Erica Volini, SVP, global partnerships and channels at ServiceNow. “This is about empowering organizations to thrive in the digital age, harnessing the full potential of the ServiceNow platform to drive innovation and unlock unparalleled value for our clients.”

For more information, visit insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 8,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Fortune World’s Best Workplace. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

About Infocenter

Infocenter is a leading Pure-Play ServiceNow “Elite” Partner and 2024 Elite Partner of the Year, providing strategy, professional and managed services across the enterprise. Infocenter is recognized for its deep industry expertise within healthcare and life sciences, financial services, manufacturing and telecom/technology/business services, as well as extensive certifications across the ServiceNow Platform (ITx, Asset, Employee, Customer, Creator and Industry Solutions). Learn more at infocenter.io.

