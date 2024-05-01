Home Business Wire Platform Expands Wealth Management Offering, Accelerating Growth of Platform Advisors Arm
Business Wire

Platform Expands Wealth Management Offering, Accelerating Growth of Platform Advisors Arm

di Business Wire

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Platform Advisors, the professional services arm of Platform Accounting Group, announced the launch of Platform Wealth Advisors, a national wealth management advisory.


With the acquisition of Walpole Financial Advisors based in Goleta, Calif., Platform has launched Platform Wealth Advisors to better serve its current tax and accounting clients in need of trusted wealth advisors. The firm stands apart with a commitment to Evidence-Based Investing™ backed by 50 years of financial science, a human-first approach to every client and access to a robust network of financial experts and specialties. They serve individuals, families and businesses in growing, managing and preserving their wealth, and aligning their values and financial choices.

Platform Wealth Advisors not only uses an investment approach grounded in the latest financial science and research, they have access to a network of industry-leading professional services teams. Clients now get the benefit of all of their professional service teams working in collaboration and as part of a network grounded in the same ethos and commitment to high-touch care.

“Platform shares our financial philosophy and approach to building long-term relationships,” said Kirk Stovesand, partner and founder of Walpole Financial Advisors. He will now lead the Platform Wealth Advisors team. “With the increasingly complex world of regulation, compliance and portfolio management, being able to join with a variety of experts and specialties, and gain access to cutting-edge technology and resources, means we can better serve our clients and spread our wealth strategy to more people.”

Platform Accounting Group acquires and supports boutique accounting and professional services teams across the country, with 28 locally-branded firms. Platform Advisors provides those local clients and the broader Platform network access to specialized expertise and a myriad of professional services, including specialty tax, wealth management, technology consulting and more.

About Platform

Platform is a professional services organization created to preserve the dynamics of small firm cultures while incorporating the technology and connectedness of the 21st century. We offer local professional services teams enterprise-grade resources, capabilities and support so they can focus their time and energy on personal, high-touch relationships with their clients. Find out more at https://platformadvise.com/

Contacts

Shannon Mehner

smehner@platformag.com
949.836.7771

Articoli correlati

True Establishes Talent Advisory Practice and Strategic Alliance with Hogan Assessments

Business Wire Business Wire -
New practice offers clients unrivaled access to the world’s best executive leadership assessment tools, data insights, and talent servicesHADDONFIELD,...
Continua a leggere

Insight Acquires Infocenter, 2024 ServiceNow Partner of the Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Insight adds market-leading 2024 ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner of the Year to its Solutions Integrator frameworkCHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Acquisition--Insight...
Continua a leggere

Acquia Simplifies Website Accessibility Compliance, Increases Focus on Enabling Teams to Equitably Support Users With Disabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
Monsido platform now supports WCAG 2.2 digital accessibility guidelinesBOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acquia, the leader in open digital experience software, today announced...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php