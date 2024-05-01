Platform Expands Wealth Management Offering, Accelerating Growth of Platform Advisors Arm

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Platform Advisors, the professional services arm of Platform Accounting Group, announced the launch of Platform Wealth Advisors, a national wealth management advisory.





With the acquisition of Walpole Financial Advisors based in Goleta, Calif., Platform has launched Platform Wealth Advisors to better serve its current tax and accounting clients in need of trusted wealth advisors. The firm stands apart with a commitment to Evidence-Based Investing™ backed by 50 years of financial science, a human-first approach to every client and access to a robust network of financial experts and specialties. They serve individuals, families and businesses in growing, managing and preserving their wealth, and aligning their values and financial choices.

Platform Wealth Advisors not only uses an investment approach grounded in the latest financial science and research, they have access to a network of industry-leading professional services teams. Clients now get the benefit of all of their professional service teams working in collaboration and as part of a network grounded in the same ethos and commitment to high-touch care.

“Platform shares our financial philosophy and approach to building long-term relationships,” said Kirk Stovesand, partner and founder of Walpole Financial Advisors. He will now lead the Platform Wealth Advisors team. “With the increasingly complex world of regulation, compliance and portfolio management, being able to join with a variety of experts and specialties, and gain access to cutting-edge technology and resources, means we can better serve our clients and spread our wealth strategy to more people.”

Platform Accounting Group acquires and supports boutique accounting and professional services teams across the country, with 28 locally-branded firms. Platform Advisors provides those local clients and the broader Platform network access to specialized expertise and a myriad of professional services, including specialty tax, wealth management, technology consulting and more.

Platform is a professional services organization created to preserve the dynamics of small firm cultures while incorporating the technology and connectedness of the 21st century. We offer local professional services teams enterprise-grade resources, capabilities and support so they can focus their time and energy on personal, high-touch relationships with their clients. Find out more at https://platformadvise.com/

