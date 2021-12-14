Home Business Wire Vivint Smart Home to Attend Imperial Capital’s 2021 Security Investor Conference (SIC)
Vivint Smart Home to Attend Imperial Capital’s 2021 Security Investor Conference (SIC)

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced that it will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference in New York City. Details for the event are as follows:

2021 Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference

Location:

 

InterContinental New York Barclay (Empire I)

Date:

 

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Time:

 

Presentation 1:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. ET

Webcast:

 

https://wsw.com/webcast/imperial26/vvnt/2411994

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.8 million customers. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

Source: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

VVNT-E

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Nate Stubbs

VP, Investor Relations

ir@vivint.com

 

