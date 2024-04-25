Home Business Wire FICO Announces Earnings of $5.16 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2024
FICO Announces Earnings of $5.16 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2024

Revenue of $434 million vs. $380 million in prior year

BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024.


Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $129.8 million, or $5.16 per share, versus $101.6 million, or $4.00 per share, in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $71.0 million versus $89.8 million in the prior year period.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $154.5 million versus $121.4 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $6.14 versus $4.78 in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $61.6 million for the current quarter versus $88.3 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Non-GAAP Results” and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $433.8 million for the quarter as compared to $380.3 million reported in the prior year period.

“We delivered a strong second quarter, posting double-digit growth across all our guided metrics,” said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. “We are pleased to announce that we are raising our full year guidance.”

Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 for the company’s two operating segments were as follows:

  • Scores revenues, which include the company’s business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) solutions, were $236.9 million in the second quarter, compared to $198.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of 19%. B2B revenue increased 28%, driven largely by higher unit prices, which were partially offset by a decrease in mortgage origination volumes. B2C revenue decreased 4% from the prior year period due to lower volumes on myFICO.com business.
  • Software revenues, which include the company’s analytics and digital decisioning technology, were $196.9 million in the second quarter, compared to $181.8 million in the prior year period, an increase of 8%, due to increased recurring revenue, partially offset by a decrease in professional services. Software Annual Recurring Revenue was up 14% year-over-year, consisting of 32% platform ARR growth and 8% non-platform growth. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 112% at March 31, 2024, with platform software at 126% and non-platform software at 106%.

Outlook

The company is updating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2024:

 

Previous 2024 Guidance

Updated 2024 Guidance

Revenues

$1.675 billion

$1.690 billion

GAAP Net Income

$490 million

$495 million

GAAP EPS

$19.45

$19.70

Non-GAAP Net Income

$566 million

$573 million

Non-GAAP EPS

$22.45

$22.80

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance.”

Company to Host Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on April 25, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its second quarter fiscal 2024 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO’s web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Past Events page through April 25, 2025.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 215 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail, and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the success of the Company’s Software segment’s business strategy, the Company’s ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, disruptions and uncertainties with respect to global economic conditions as well as in industries and markets of the Company and its customers, the Company’s ability to keep up with rapidly changing technologies, its ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or the occurrence of certain other world events such as geopolitical tensions, military conflicts, the level and volatility of interest rates, the level of inflation, the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, an actual recession or fears of a recession, trade policies and tariffs, and political and governmental instability. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO’s future results are described from time to time in FICO’s SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO’s results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)
 

 

March 31, 2024

 

September 30, 2023

 

(In thousands)

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

135,667

 

 

$

136,778

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

469,025

 

 

 

387,947

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

36,780

 

 

 

31,723

 

Total current assets

 

641,472

 

 

 

556,448

 

Marketable securities and investments

 

42,659

 

 

 

34,237

 

Property and equipment, net

 

27,224

 

 

 

10,966

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

28,283

 

 

 

25,703

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

 

776,743

 

 

 

774,244

 

Other assets

 

186,736

 

 

 

173,683

 

Total assets

$

1,703,117

 

 

$

1,575,281

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$

87,771

 

 

$

78,487

 

Accrued compensation and employee benefits

 

68,805

 

 

 

102,471

 

Deferred revenue

 

143,544

 

 

 

136,730

 

Current maturities on debt

 

15,000

 

 

 

50,000

 

Total current liabilities

 

315,120

 

 

 

367,688

 

Long-term debt

 

2,028,652

 

 

 

1,811,658

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

20,558

 

 

 

23,903

 

Other liabilities

 

74,447

 

 

 

60,022

 

Total liabilities

 

2,438,777

 

 

 

2,263,271

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ deficit

 

(735,660

)

 

 

(687,990

)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit

$

1,703,117

 

 

$

1,575,281

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)
 

 

Quarter Ended March 31,

 

Six Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On-premises and SaaS software

$

177,180

 

 

$

154,584

 

 

$

345,848

 

 

$

299,144

 

Professional services

 

19,744

 

 

 

27,175

 

 

 

41,023

 

 

 

49,497

 

Scores

 

236,885

 

 

 

198,507

 

 

 

428,997

 

 

 

376,495

 

Total revenues

 

433,809

 

 

 

380,266

 

 

 

815,868

 

 

 

725,136

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

86,946

 

 

 

79,806

 

 

 

170,407

 

 

 

156,375

 

Research and development

 

40,880

 

 

 

40,266

 

 

 

83,515

 

 

 

76,899

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

110,867

 

 

 

100,158

 

 

 

215,196

 

 

 

193,153

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

275

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

550

 

Gain on product line asset sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,941

)

Total operating expenses

 

238,968

 

 

 

220,505

 

 

 

469,668

 

 

 

425,036

 

Operating income

 

194,841

 

 

 

159,761

 

 

 

346,200

 

 

 

300,100

 

Other expense, net

 

(22,107

)

 

 

(22,292

)

 

 

(42,876

)

 

 

(44,728

)

Income before income taxes

 

172,734

 

 

 

137,469

 

 

 

303,324

 

 

 

255,372

 

Provision for income taxes

 

42,935

 

 

 

35,919

 

 

 

52,460

 

 

 

56,179

 

Net income

$

129,799

 

 

$

101,550

 

 

$

250,864

 

 

$

199,193

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

5.23

 

 

$

4.04

 

 

$

10.12

 

 

$

7.94

 

Diluted

$

5.16

 

 

$

4.00

 

 

$

9.96

 

 

$

7.83

 

Shares used in computing earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

24,819

 

 

 

25,116

 

 

 

24,791

 

 

 

25,080

 

Diluted

 

25,154

 

 

 

25,419

 

 

 

25,186

 

 

 

25,431

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)
 

 

Six Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

(In thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

250,864

 

 

$

199,193

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

6,178

 

 

 

8,294

 

Share-based compensation

 

67,022

 

 

 

56,755

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

(119,159

)

 

 

(68,391

)

Gain on product line asset sale

 

 

 

 

(1,941

)

Other, net

 

(11,750

)

 

 

(11,666

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

193,155

 

 

 

182,244

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(5,403

)

 

 

(2,377

)

Capitalized internal-use software costs

 

(5,380

)

 

 

 

Net activity from marketable securities

 

(1,257

)

 

 

(3,384

)

Cash transferred, net of proceeds, from product line asset sale

 

 

 

 

(6,126

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(12,040

)

 

 

(11,887

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from revolving line of credit and term loan

 

255,000

 

 

 

228,000

 

Payments on revolving line of credit and term loan

 

(74,500

)

 

 

(158,500

)

Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans

 

14,937

 

 

 

15,217

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(133,786

)

 

 

(73,672

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

(243,473

)

 

 

(184,290

)

Other, net

 

 

(1,400

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(183,222

)

 

 

(173,245

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

996

 

 

 

7,457

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(1,111

)

 

 

4,569

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

136,778

 

 

 

133,202

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

135,667

 

 

$

137,771

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Unaudited)
 

 

Quarter Ended March 31,

 

Six Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

GAAP net income

$

129,799

 

 

$

101,550

 

 

$

250,864

 

 

$

199,193

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

275

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

550

 

Gain on product line asset sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,941

)

Share-based compensation expense

 

35,448

 

 

 

27,053

 

 

 

67,022

 

 

 

56,755

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(9,096

)

 

 

(6,818

)

 

 

(17,011

)

 

 

(13,732

)

Excess tax benefit

 

(1,934

)

 

 

(612

)

 

 

(25,709

)

 

 

(10,916

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

154,492

 

 

$

121,448

 

 

$

275,716

 

 

$

229,909

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

5.16

 

 

$

4.00

 

 

$

9.96

 

 

$

7.83

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.02

 

Gain on product line asset sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.08

)

Share-based compensation expense

 

1.41

 

 

 

1.06

 

 

 

2.66

 

 

 

2.23

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(0.36

)

 

 

(0.27

)

 

 

(0.68

)

 

 

(0.54

)

Excess tax benefit

 

(0.08

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(1.02

)

 

 

(0.43

)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

6.14

 

 

$

4.78

 

 

$

10.95

 

 

$

9.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

71,035

 

 

$

89,803

 

 

$

193,155

 

 

$

182,244

 

Capital expenditures

 

(9,422

)

 

 

(1,526

)

 

 

(10,783

)

 

 

(2,377

)

Free cash flow

$

61,613

 

 

$

88,277

 

 

$

182,372

 

 

$

179,867

 
 

Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude, to the extent applicable, such items as the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors’ operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)
 

 

 

Previous Fiscal 2024 Guidance

 

Updated Fiscal 2024 Guidance

 

 

(In millions, except per share data)

 

 

 

GAAP net income

 

$

490

 

 

$

495

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

140

 

 

 

140

 

Income tax adjustments

 

 

(35

)

 

 

(35

)

Excess tax benefit

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(28

)

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

566

 

 

$

573

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted earnings per share

 

$

19.45

 

 

$

19.70

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.04

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

5.55

 

 

 

5.57

 

Income tax adjustments

 

 

(1.40

)

 

 

(1.39

)

Excess tax benefit

 

 

(1.19

)

 

 

(1.11

)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

 

$

22.45

 

 

$

22.80

 

Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude, to the extent applicable, such items as the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors’ operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

