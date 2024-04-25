Home Business Wire Custom Truck One Source to Participate in the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial...
Business Wire

Custom Truck One Source to Participate in the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

di Business Wire

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Ryan McMonagle, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Eperjesy, will participate in a fireside chat and meet with institutional investors at the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The conference is taking place virtually.


The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.customtruck.com. A replay will be archived and available for 30 days following the conference on the same website.

ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE

Custom Truck One Source is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated “one-stop-shop” business model. The Company offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company’s coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,300 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT
Brian Perman, Vice President, Investor Relations

816-723-7906

investors@customtruck.com

Articoli correlati

FICO Announces Earnings of $5.16 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue of $434 million vs. $380 million in prior yearBOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision...
Continua a leggere

Ingersoll Rand Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization

Business Wire Business Wire -
DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation...
Continua a leggere

JBT Corporation Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) will report first quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php