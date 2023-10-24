VieCure Awarded Patent for Proprietary Capability to Create Personalized Healthcare Treatment Plans for Individuals with Medical Conditions

Patent awarded to VieCure outlines a system that collects and organizes health data, uses rules to create personalized treatment plans, and presents the information in a structured and understandable format

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today VieCure announced that the United States Patent & Trademark Office has issued VieCure’s patent, U.S. Patent No. 11,798,689 “Generating Customizable Personal Healthcare Treatment Plans”, covering the VieCure platform’s ability to use data and apply computerized algorithms to create healthcare treatment plans that are individualized for each patient’s unique circumstances.





VieCure has developed a proprietary artificial intelligence informatics software platform and combined it with a clinical inference engine, codified content library, patient mobile app, physician mobile app, integrated tele-oncology, and a fulsome data and analytics solution. This comprehensive suite, all tethered to the AI clinical inference engine, is the market-leading point-of-care clinical decision support system in oncology. This patent is not limited to oncology but rather encompasses personalized healthcare treatment plans for all medical conditions.

The patent comprises the following:

The method uses a computer system to gather clinical, demographic, and related information about an individual patient from various sources, including genetic data provided in a digital format. The platform extracts and organizes this patient data into a structured format, including parsing the genetic data into a hierarchical structure for easy access and evaluation. The patient data is then used to generate personalized treatment plans, which can be updated automatically over time. An inferencing engine applies rules to the structured patient data to help generate these treatment plans. These rules are stored separately and can be accessed by the engine. VieCure’s proprietary technology can also validate the information from different sources before processing it. It can render the structured data into a human-readable format, such as a timeline, to help clinicians and individuals understand the information better. The inferencing engine can retrieve rules based on the individual’s data and apply them in real time to generate attributes or suggestions for the treatment plan. The treatment plan is stored in a structured file with different sections for elements like medications, tests, and medical visits. External codes and classifications are used to organize and cross-reference the treatment plan data.

“VieCure’s AI-based decision support platform with its world-leading knowledge library, including standard of care and precision medicine, will enable clinicians to give their patients the most appropriate, cost-effective care tailored to their unique circumstances,” said Dr. Fred Ashbury, Chief Scientific Officer, VieCure.

VieCure remains dedicated to ensuring cancer patients live their best lives. Today’s announcement validates the hard work of countless individuals dedicated to bringing precision oncology to everyone!

About VieCure

VieCure has developed a proprietary artificial intelligence informatics software platform in conjunction with a clinical inference engine and point-of-care decision support system in oncology. The VieCure™ platform combines the latest in clinical knowledge with patient data to assist clinicians in generating personalized treatment plans and better managing a patient’s treatment throughout diagnosis, cancer therapy, and ongoing follow-up care. For more information, please visit viecure.com and connect with VieCure on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

