Keysight Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Achieves above guidance results on strong execution; full-year outlook unchanged
SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #2Q24–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024.
“Keysight executed well and delivered second quarter results above the high end of our guidance in a market environment that was consistent with the prior quarter,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight’s President and CEO. “We saw pockets of growth and stability across multiple end markets even as customer spending remained constrained. Our full-year outlook is unchanged and assumes modest order growth in the second half.”
Second Quarter Financial Summary
- Revenue was $1.22 billion, compared with $1.39 billion in the second quarter of 2023.
- GAAP net income was $126 million, or $0.72 per share, compared with $283 million, or $1.58 per share, in the second quarter of 2023.
- Non-GAAP net income was $247 million, or $1.41 per share, compared with $380 million, or $2.12 per share in the second quarter of 2023.
- Cash flow from operations was $110 million, compared to $423 million last year. Free cash flow was $74 million, compared to $370 million in the second quarter of 2023.
- As of April 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.66 billion.
Reporting Segments
-
Communications Solutions Group (CSG)
CSG reported revenue of $840 million in the second quarter, down 10 percent from the prior year, reflecting a 10 percent decline in commercial communications, while aerospace, defense, and government decreased 11 percent.
-
Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG)
EISG reported revenue of $376 million in the second quarter, down 17 percent from the prior year, reflecting continued constraint in semiconductor and manufacturing-related customer spending.
Outlook
Keysight’s third fiscal quarter of 2024 revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share for the third fiscal quarter of 2024 are expected to be in the range of $1.30 to $1.36, based on a weighted diluted share count of approximately 175 million shares. Certain items impacting the GAAP tax rate pertain to future events and are not currently estimable with a reasonable degree of accuracy; therefore, no reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share to non-GAAP has been provided. Further information is discussed in the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
Webcast
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The words “assume,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect the expected results and are based on certain key assumptions of Keysight’s management and on currently available information. Due to such uncertainties and risks, no assurances can be given that such expectations or assumptions will prove to have been correct, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Keysight undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, predictions, future guidance, projections, beliefs, and expectations about the company’s goals, revenues, financial condition, earnings, and operations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Keysight’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, impacts of global economic conditions such as inflation or recession, slowing demand for products or services, volatility in financial markets, reduced access to credit, increased interest rates; impacts of geopolitical tension and conflict outside of the U.S., export control regulations and compliance; net zero emissions commitments; customer purchasing decisions and timing; and order cancellations.
In addition to the risks above, other risks that Keysight faces include those detailed in Keysight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Keysight’s yearly report on Form 10-K for the period ended October 31, 2023 and Keysight’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended January 31, 2024.
Segment Data
Segment data reflect the results of our reportable segments under our management reporting system. Segment data are provided on page 5 of the attached tables.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP (“GAAP”), this document also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures based on management’s view of performance, including:
- Non-GAAP Net Income/Earnings
- Non-GAAP Net Income per share/Earnings per share
- Free Cash Flow
Net Income per share is based on weighted average diluted share count. See the attached supplemental schedules for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for both the three and six months ended April 30, 2024. Following the reconciliations is a discussion of the items adjusted from our non-GAAP financial measures and the company’s reasons for including or excluding certain categories of income or expenses from our non-GAAP results.
About Keysight Technologies
At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.
|KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|(In millions, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|PRELIMINARY
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
April 30,
|
|
April 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|Orders
|
$
|
1,219
|
|
$
|
1,319
|
|
$
|
2,439
|
|
$
|
2,619
|
|Revenue
|
$
|
1,216
|
|
$
|
1,390
|
|
$
|
2,475
|
|
$
|
2,771
|
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of products and services
|
|
453
|
|
|
481
|
|
|
899
|
|
|
979
|
|Research and development
|
|
228
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
449
|
|Selling, general and administrative
|
|
361
|
|
|
337
|
|
|
723
|
|
|
675
|
|Other operating expense (income), net
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(8
|
)
|Total costs and expenses
|
|
1,039
|
|
|
1,036
|
|
|
2,077
|
|
|
2,095
|
|Income from operations
|
|
177
|
|
|
354
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
676
|
|Interest income
|
|
18
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
41
|
|Interest expense
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
(39
|
)
|Other income (expense), net
|
|
—
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
14
|
|Income before taxes
|
|
175
|
|
|
361
|
|
|
404
|
|
|
692
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
49
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
149
|
|Net income
|
$
|
126
|
|
$
|
283
|
|
$
|
298
|
|
$
|
543
|
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
$
|
1.59
|
|
$
|
1.71
|
|
$
|
3.04
|
|Diluted
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
$
|
1.58
|
|
$
|
1.70
|
|
$
|
3.02
|
|Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:
|Basic
|
|
174
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
178
|
|Diluted
|
|
175
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
179
|
|Page 1
|KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|(In millions, except par value and share data)
|(Unaudited)
|PRELIMINARY
|
April 30,
|
|
October 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,657
|
|
$
|
2,472
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
809
|
|
|
900
|
|Inventory
|
|
1,020
|
|
|
985
|
|Other current assets
|
|
482
|
|
|
452
|
|Total current assets
|
|
3,968
|
|
|
4,809
|
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
769
|
|
|
761
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
239
|
|
|
226
|
|Goodwill
|
|
2,282
|
|
|
1,640
|
|Other intangible assets, net
|
|
609
|
|
|
155
|
|Long-term investments
|
|
102
|
|
|
81
|
|Long-term deferred tax assets
|
|
668
|
|
|
671
|
|Other assets
|
|
351
|
|
|
340
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
8,988
|
|
$
|
8,683
|
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|
$
|
600
|
|
$
|
599
|
|Accounts payable
|
|
268
|
|
|
286
|
|Employee compensation and benefits
|
|
309
|
|
|
304
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|
578
|
|
|
541
|
|Income and other taxes payable
|
|
62
|
|
|
90
|
|Operating lease liabilities
|
|
43
|
|
|
40
|
|Other accrued liabilities
|
|
134
|
|
|
189
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
1,994
|
|
|
2,049
|
|Long-term debt
|
|
1,195
|
|
|
1,195
|
|Retirement and post-retirement benefits
|
|
68
|
|
|
64
|
|Long-term deferred revenue
|
|
211
|
|
|
216
|
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
|
201
|
|
|
192
|
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
416
|
|
|
313
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
4,085
|
|
|
4,029
|
|Stockholders’ Equity:
|Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100 million shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|Common stock; $0.01 par value; 1 billion shares authorized; issued and outstanding shares: 201 million and 200 million, respectively
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|Treasury stock, at cost; 26.4 million shares and 25.4 million shares, respectively
|
|
(3,119
|
)
|
|
(2,980
|
)
|Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
2,580
|
|
|
2,487
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
5,909
|
|
|
5,611
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(469
|
)
|
|
(466
|
)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
4,903
|
|
|
4,654
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
8,988
|
|
$
|
8,683
|
|Page 2
|KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|(In millions)
|(Unaudited)
|PRELIMINARY
|
Six months ended
|
April 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|
$
|
298
|
|
$
|
543
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|
|
62
|
|
|
59
|
|Amortization
|
|
76
|
|
|
49
|
|Share-based compensation
|
|
82
|
|
|
84
|
|Deferred tax expense (benefit)
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)
|Excess and obsolete inventory-related charges
|
|
18
|
|
|
13
|
|Other non-cash expense (income), net
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired:
|Accounts receivable
|
|
121
|
|
|
61
|
|Inventory
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
(93
|
)
|Accounts payable
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
(41
|
)
|Employee compensation and benefits
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
(35
|
)
|Deferred revenue
|
|
14
|
|
|
81
|
|Income taxes payable
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
(32
|
)
|Interest rate swap agreement termination proceeds
|
|
—
|
|
|
107
|
|Prepaid assets
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
(27
|
)
|Other assets and liabilities
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
26
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities(a)
|
|
438
|
|
|
789
|
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Investments in property, plant and equipment
|
|
(83
|
)
|
|
(113
|
)
|Acquisition of businesses and intangible assets, net of cash acquired
|
|
(556
|
)
|
|
(85
|
)
|Other investing activities
|
|
8
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(631
|
)
|
|
(205
|
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans
|
|
33
|
|
|
33
|
|Payment of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
(47
|
)
|Acquisition of non-controlling interests
|
|
(458
|
)
|
|
—
|
|Treasury stock repurchases
|
|
(139
|
)
|
|
(125
|
)
|Repayment of debt
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
—
|
|Other financing activities
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(1
|
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(621
|
)
|
|
(140
|
)
|Effect of exchange rate movements
|
|
—
|
|
|
13
|
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
(814
|
)
|
|
457
|
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
2,488
|
|
|
2,057
|
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
1,674
|
|
$
|
2,514
|
|(a) Cash payments included in operating activities:
|Interest payments
|
$
|
38
|
|
$
|
37
|
|Income tax paid, net
|
$
|
146
|
|
$
|
180
|
|Page 3
|KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS RECONCILIATION
|(In millions, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|PRELIMINARY
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
April 30,
|
|
April 30,
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Net
|
Diluted
|
|
Net
|
Diluted
|
|
Net
|
Diluted
|
|
Net
|
Diluted
|GAAP Net income
|
$
|
126
|
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
$
|
283
|
$
|
1.58
|
$
|
298
|
|
$
|
1.70
|
|
$
|
543
|
$
|
3.02
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of acquisition-related balances
|
|
37
|
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
25
|
|
0.14
|
|
75
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
48
|
|
0.27
|Share-based compensation
|
|
36
|
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
29
|
|
0.16
|
|
86
|
|
|
0.49
|
|
|
84
|
|
0.47
|Acquisition and integration costs
|
|
27
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
3
|
|
0.02
|
|
40
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
5
|
|
0.03
|Restructuring and others
|
|
23
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
14
|
|
0.07
|
|
38
|
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
15
|
|
0.08
|Adjustment for taxes(a)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
26
|
|
0.15
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
48
|
|
0.27
|Non-GAAP Net income
|
$
|
247
|
|
$
|
1.41
|
|
$
|
380
|
$
|
2.12
|
$
|
533
|
|
$
|
3.04
|
|
$
|
743
|
$
|
4.14
|Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted
|
|
175
|
|
|
179
|
|
175
|
|
|
179
|(a) For the three and six months ended April 30, 2024, management uses a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 17% and for the three and six months ended April 30, 2023, management uses a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 12%.
|Please refer last page for details on the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
|Page 4
|KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|SEGMENT RESULTS INFORMATION
|(In millions, except where noted)
|(Unaudited)
|PRELIMINARY
|Communications Solutions Group
|Percent
|Q2’24
|Q2’23
|Inc/(Dec)
|Revenue
|
$ 840
|
$ 937
|
(10)%
|Gross margin, %
|
68%
|
68%
|Income from operations
|
$ 223
|
$ 266
|Operating margin, %
|
27%
|
28%
|Electronic Industrial Solutions Group
|Percent
|Q2’24
|Q2’23
|Inc/(Dec)
|Revenue
|
$ 376
|
$ 453
|
(17)%
|Gross margin, %
|
58%
|
64%
|Income from operations
|
$ 71
|
$ 157
|Operating margin, %
|
19%
|
35%
|Segment revenue and income from operations are consistent with the respective non-GAAP financial measures as discussed on last page.
|Page 5
|KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|REVENUE BY END MARKET
|(In millions)
|(Unaudited)
|PRELIMINARY
|Percent
|Q2’24
|Q2’23
|Inc/(Dec)
|Aerospace, Defense and Government
|
$ 277
|
$ 310
|
(11)%
|Commercial Communications
|
563
|
627
|
(10)%
|Electronic Industrial
|
376
|
453
|
(17)%
|Total Revenue
|
$ 1,216
|
$ 1,390
|
(13)%
|Page 6
|KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|FREE CASH FLOW
|(In millions)
|(Unaudited)
|PRELIMINARY
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
April 30,
|
|
April 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
110
|
|
$
|
423
|
|
$
|
438
|
|
$
|
789
|
|Less: Investments in property, plant and equipment
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
(53
|
)
|
|
(83
|
)
|
|
(113
|
)
|Free cash flow
|
$
|
74
|
|
$
|
370
|
|
$
|
355
|
|
$
|
676
|
|Please refer last page for details on the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
|Page 7
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to analyze and assess the overall performance of the business, to make operating decisions and to forecast and plan for future periods. We believe that our investors benefit from seeing our results “through the eyes of management” in addition to seeing our GAAP results. This information enhances investors’ understanding of the continuing performance of our business and facilitates comparison of performance to our historical and future periods.
|Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, including industry peer companies, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes.
|These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The discussion below presents information about each of the non-GAAP financial measures and the company’s reasons for including or excluding certain categories of income or expenses from our non-GAAP results. In future periods, we may exclude such items and may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items. Accordingly, adjustments for these items and other similar items in our non-GAAP presentation should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual.
|Non-GAAP Revenue generally relates to an acquisition and includes recognition of acquired deferred revenue that was written down to fair value in purchase accounting. Management believes that excluding fair value purchase accounting adjustments more closely correlates with the ordinary and ongoing course of the acquired company’s operations and facilitates analysis of revenue growth and business trends. We may not have non-GAAP revenue in all periods.
|Core Revenue is GAAP/non-GAAP revenue (as applicable) excluding the impact of foreign currency changes and revenue associated with material acquisitions or divestitures completed within the last twelve months. We exclude the impact of foreign currency changes as currency rates can fluctuate based on factors that are not within our control and can obscure revenue growth trends. As the nature, size and number of acquisitions can vary significantly from period to period and as compared to our peers, we exclude revenue associated with recently acquired businesses to facilitate comparisons of revenue growth and analysis of underlying business trends.
|Free cash flow includes net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for investments in property, plant & equipment.
|Non-GAAP Income from Operations, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS may include the following types of adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|Management recognizes these items can have a material impact on our cash flows and/or our net income. Our GAAP financial statements, including our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, portray those effects. Although we believe it is useful for investors to see core performance free of special items, investors should understand that the excluded costs are actual expenses that may impact the cash available to us for other uses. To gain a complete picture of all effects on the company’s profit and loss from any and all events, management does (and investors should) rely upon the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures focus instead upon the core business of the company, which is only a subset, albeit a critical one, of the company’s performance.
|Page 8
