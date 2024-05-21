Grid Dynamics Achieves the Amazon Web Services Machine Learning Competency

Key Takeaways:





Grid Dynamics, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, achieves the AWS Machine Learning Competency status with a specialization in the Machine Learning Services category.

Competency status with a specialization in the Machine Learning Services category. This achievement validates that Grid Dynamics has demonstrated deep knowledge, expertise, and delivery excellence in building or integrating ML-enabled workloads at scale, helping customers learn from their data to improve future business decisions and processes.

Grid Dynamics clients benefit from customized solutions that align with their business requirements to foster innovation, optimize operations, and enhance customer experience.

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and advanced analytics services, today proudly announced it has achieved the prestigious Amazon Web Services (AWS) Machine Learning Competency. This newest designation validates Grid Dynamics’ expertise in leveraging AWS technologies to drive innovation in data science and the commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions for customers.

Attaining the AWS Machine Learning Competency underscores Grid Dynamics’ expertise in machine learning on AWS, assuring customers of the company’s capability to accelerate the seamless delivery of superior solutions that maximize AWS services. From predictive maintenance solutions for manufacturing companies to personalized recommendation systems for e-commerce platforms, Grid Dynamics empowers businesses to unlock valuable insights from their data and enhance decision-making processes.

Grid Dynamics has proven expertise in helping customers leverage machine learning on AWS to solve common business problems with AI, build generative AI applications, and add AI to existing business processes. Grid Dynamics is committed to delivering innovative solutions that help customers optimize operational efficiency, reduce costs, and drive innovation.

“ We are proud that the strength of our AI/ML offerings is now formally attested and recognized by AWS,” said Ilya Katsov, VP of Technology at Grid Dynamics. “ This is a powerful offering lineup that includes foundational Data and ML platforms; multiple starter kits for applied use cases in marketing, supply chain, manufacturing, and insurance domains; solid AI strategy consulting capability; and dozens of successfully delivered and ongoing AI/ML projects.”

For organizations seeking to harness the power of machine learning to drive growth and innovation, Grid Dynamics offers their Machine Learning Platform Starter Kit for AWS. Through this offer, Grid Dynamics helps customers build a production-ready, cloud-native machine learning platform within weeks on AWS that enables speed-to-market while reducing operational costs.

Grid Dynamics partners with AWS to assist customers, ranging from start-ups to global enterprises, in developing scalable, flexible, and cost-effective cloud solutions. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program, aimed at helping customers identify AWS Partners, such as Grid Dynamics, possessing deep industry experience and expertise. Visit this page to learn more about Grid Dynamics’ partnership with AWS.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and advanced analytics services. Fusing technical vision with business acumen, we solve the most pressing technical challenges and enable positive business outcomes for enterprise companies undergoing business transformation. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our 8 years of experience and leadership in enterprise AI, supported by profound expertise and ongoing investment in data, analytics, application modernization, cloud & DevOps, and customer experience. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India. Follow us on LinkedIn.

