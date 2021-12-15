Veros Health Offers Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for COVID-19 Patients Throughout Metro Denver

Antibody Treatment Available to Patients in their Homes

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DenverMetrogetsmAbCOVID19treatment—Veros Health, offering a clinically integrated approach through provider-based diagnostic and therapeutic services administered in the home, office or alternate sites of care, announced today it will begin providing monoclonal antibody treatment (mAb) to COVID-19 patients throughout metro Denver in their homes.

Monoclonal antibody treatment is an effective first-line therapy for otherwise hospital-bound COVID-19 patients. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens, such as viruses. If administered within 10 days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms, the one-time therapy is effective in neutralizing the virus and preventing symptoms from worsening.

The treatment is administered through intravenous infusion, delivering medication directly into a patient’s bloodstream. The new mAb therapy in-home treatment program with Veros Health is particularly important among high-risk patients and within communities throughout the metro Denver area where access to care, in some cases, might be limited. Treating patients in their homes is expected to contribute to a reduction in COVID-19-related hospital admissions and is the safest approach for both patients as well as Veros Health’s clinical staff.

“Our broad and deep expertise in specialty therapeutics and diagnostics allows us to bring this innovative treatment to patients through our private, safe and flexible site of care model. We anticipate this mAb treatment could potentially contribute to a reduction in hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients throughout the state. By offering care at our AICs or in patients’ homes, we are keeping patients and the community safer while doing our part to help minimize the spread of the virus and its variants,” said Isaac Melamed, M.D., chief medical officer at Veros Health.

To learn more about access to mAb therapy and how to receive services from Veros Health, please contact Veros Health at 303-224-4678.

