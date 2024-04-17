Veritone Clinches 2024 NAB Product of the Year Award for a Fifth Time with Generative AI Solution

New Ask Veri media intelligence tool earns top billing in the AI and Machine Learning category for empowering customers to talk to their data for actionable insights

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For a fifth time, Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in designing human-centered AI solutions, won NAB Product of the Year for the company’s recently launched Ask Veri. The new conversational intelligence solution that empowers Veritone Digital Media Hub (“DMH”) users to quickly extract actionable insights and execute dynamic workflows from their media archive data through a generative AI-enabled, chat-based tool, secured the 2024 NAB Product of the Year award in the Capitalize AI and Machine Learning (AI/ML) category. This is the fourth time Veritone received top billing in the AI/ML category. Last year, Veritone’s Generative AI platform won the category, while Veritone Avatar secured the award in 2022, and Veritone Voice in 2021. Veritone Attribute was recognized as best new radio technology in 2019.





This official awards program recognizes some of the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors at NAB Show. NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 15 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on April 16. To be eligible for an award, nominated products had to come from companies exhibiting at the 2024 NAB Show and be delivered within the 2024 calendar year.

“Veritone’s fifth win of the NAB Product of the Year award represents a significant achievement, showcasing the power and potential of Ask Veri and our complete line-up of robust AI solutions. In today’s rapidly evolving media landscape, characterized by ever-shortening content lifecycles, Ask Veri emerges as a crucial tool for media professionals, empowering them to delve into, analyze, and interpret their reporting data more efficiently,” said Sean King, General Manager for Veritone Media and Entertainment. “Our experience at NAB once again showcased how AI can enhance the capabilities of production teams, media managers, and rights holders, enabling them to effectively optimize their content workflows in today’s competitive marketplace.”

“NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace showcasing the latest trends and technology spanning creation, distribution and monetization in the broadcast, media and entertainment industry,” said senior vice president and chief customer success officer Eric Trabb, NAB Global Connections and Events. “Congratulations to Veritone for winning the prestigious 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Award, a testament to the groundbreaking innovation embodied by Ask Veri. Its profound impact on the content lifecycle underscores its pivotal role in empowering storytellers to navigate present challenges and embrace the opportunities of tomorrow.”

An enhancement for DMH, Veritone’s award-winning media asset management and monetization tool, Ask Veri leverages generative AI to swiftly respond to queries and can provide customers with in-depth analysis, insightful summaries, and key findings for their digital media collection. With Ask Veri, customers can formulate their own questions, such as “What is the trend of monthly user activity, or “Source all available footage of Caitlin Clark during the NCAA tournament,” or use the interface’s intuitive, suggested queries to remove guesswork and provide a starting point for gathering the right content insights. Ask Veri streamlines the overall content experience for DMH customers – including TV networks, studios, production companies, and film and studio archivists – by eliminating the need for multiple data analyst resources or reporting tools. As a result, customers can quickly make informed decisions to highlight high-performing content, optimize engagement, and drive value from existing media assets. Ask Veri will be commercially available in the second half of 2024, with deployment plans for the entire Veritone product suite including commercial and public sector applications.

