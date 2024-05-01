New Dassault Systèmes Media Campaign Introduces Virtual Worlds for Real Life to Piccadilly Circus

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DEXPERIENCE—Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced the launch of a digital out-of-home media campaign inviting three million people in London to see and understand how virtual worlds are impacting real life in areas such as health, cities and manufacturing.









From April 28-May 5, Piccadilly Circus will be illuminated by a massive, 780-square-meter screen showcasing groundbreaking innovations created with Dassault Systèmes’ virtual twin technology, highlighting how imagination and innovation contribute to a thriving, more sustainable world.

Every 10 minutes, an exclusive, 40-second immersive video using a 3D effect will project viewers into an experience featuring 3D animations that transition from the world’s first fully functional model of a human heart, to humans and robots working together to make products from upcycled parts, to futuristic aircraft in cities, to a pod for growing plants in any environment – including on the moon. It offers a glimpse at the preventative patient care, sustainable production and cleaner transport that can only be achieved by leveraging the virtual world to model possibilities, make better choices and collaborate before springing into action.

Furthermore, the general public will be invited to delve deeper into the experience through an augmented reality application on their smartphones. By using the app, they can discover how Piccadilly Circus could look in a more sustainable future, as well as share their experience on social media and read more about virtual worlds.

The campaign, created with the company Ocean Outdoor, will be supported by social media activities, content creation and advertisements in U.K. and French media, before, during and after the video is live.

