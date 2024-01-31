Verint Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Voice of the Customer Applications

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today was named a Leader in the recently published IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Voice of the Customer Applications 2023–2024 Vendor Assessment*.





The report provides a thorough evaluation and assessment of 11 voice of the customer (VoC) application platforms including the most important selection criteria for companies looking to invest in such a solution.

Verint was named a Leader due to its scalability and open platform and ecosystem. According to the report, “The company has built on this knowledge to evolve into a comprehensive VoC and customer experience platform with a key strategy to be completely open with its platform and solution. This allows customers to choose a variety of components, such as AI engines, speech and text analytics, GenAI solutions, etc., and upgrade them if desired later to future-proof their solution.”

The report notes, “Verint has been designed for enterprise clients that have large or complex VoC programs. Whether an organization has a few groups to report on or is looking to dig deeper into different ways of slicing the data, Verint’s solution provides the flexibility and scalability required to effectively handle VoC data across all customer touch points, adapt to changing requirements, and support organizational growth.”

“We believe being recognized as a Leader by IDC MarketScape validates our innovative open platform approach to unifying, analyzing and acting on all direct, indirect and inferred customer feedback including unique, behavioral data,” says Daniel Ziv, Verint’s vice president, go-to-market. “Verint’s open platform drives customer experience automation, by leveraging AI and GenAI to analyze customer data at scale across channels and automating actions in real time that improve CX while reducing operational costs.”

“Customers today are finding rich experiences with some brands and then demand it from others when experiences fall short of expectations. Customer satisfaction is a key business priority today, and VoC platforms like Verint are a key component of successful VOC and CX programs to understand, track, and improve that satisfaction,” says Lou Reinemann, Research Director for Voice of the Customer Applications at IDC.

Download the IDC Marketscape excerpt here.

Visit Verint Voice of the Customer to learn more.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands continuously elevate the customer experience (CX) and reduce operating costs. More than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – rely on Verint’s open customer engagement platform to harness the power of data and AI to maximize CX automation.

Verint, The Customer Engagement Company®, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Voice of the Customer Applications 2023–2024 Vendor Assessment, doc #US50052123, November 2023.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, VERINT OPEN CCAAS, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Contacts

Media Relations

Sue Huss



sue.huss@verint.com

Analyst Relations

Ryan Zuk



ryan.zuk@verint.com

Investor Relations

Matthew Frankel



matthew.frankel@verint.com