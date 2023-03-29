<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Verint Announces Q4 and Full Year FYE 2023 Results

Revenue and Diluted EPS ahead of Guidance

Strong SaaS Revenue Growth Drives Recurring Revenue Growth with Expanding Gross Margins

Expect SaaS Momentum to Continue with 25% to 30% SaaS Revenue Growth in FYE24

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced results for the three months and year ended January 31, 2023 (FYE 2023). Revenue for the three months ended January 31, 2023 was $236 million on a GAAP basis representing 0.9% year-over-year growth and $237 million on a non-GAAP basis, representing 2.0% year-over-year growth on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. Revenue for the year ended January 31, 2023 was $902 million on a GAAP basis, representing 3.2% year-over-year growth, and $905 million on a non-GAAP basis, representing 5.0% year-over-year growth on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. For the three months ended January 31, 2023, diluted EPS was $0.12 on a GAAP basis and $0.75 on a non-GAAP basis. For the year ended January 31, 2023, net loss per share was $(0.09) on a GAAP basis and diluted EPS was $2.52 on a non-GAAP basis.

“I am pleased with our non-GAAP revenue and diluted EPS coming ahead of our guidance. Our results were driven by our cloud platform delivering differentiated CX automation to help brands close the engagement capacity gap. In Q4, we had many significant SaaS wins from existing customers, including seven and eight digit deals, and throughout the year we added 100 new logos every quarter,” said Dan Bodner, Verint CEO.

Bodner continued, “Our multi-year SaaS transition, is tracking ahead of the plan outlined two years ago at the time of the spin. As we are approaching the substantial completion of our SaaS transition next year, we are evolving our disclosure from transitional to traditional operating SaaS metrics, and today we are introducing a new operating metric, SaaS Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). SaaS ARR has been growing at more than a 30% CAGR over the last two years and reached a milestone of approximately half a billion at the end of Fiscal 2023.”

Full Year FYE 2023 Highlights

 

GAAP

Non-GAAP

(in millions)

Reported

CC

Reported

CC

CC Growth

Revenue

$902

$921

$905

$925

5%

Recurring Revenue

$686

$700

$689

$704

10%

SaaS Revenue

$444

$452

$447

$455

38%

Note: CC represents constant currency.

  • Recurring Revenue: Up 10% year-over-year on a non-GAAP constant currency basis
  • SaaS Revenue: Up 38% year-over-year on a non-GAAP constant currency basis
  • SaaS ARR: $498 million, up 25% year-over-year
  • New SaaS ACV Growth: Up 11% year-over-year on a constant currency basis
  • Favorable Mix Shift: 86% of non-GAAP Software Revenue is Recurring (up 330bps year-over-year)
  • New Customer Additions: Added 400+ logos with 100+ new logos every quarter

Grant Highlander, Verint CFO, added, “Throughout the year we delivered strong SaaS revenue growth and are very pleased with the progress of our cloud transition. Our cloud operations have reached scale and we are also pleased with our ongoing gross margin expansion which we expect to continue over-time. We believe our SaaS momentum will continue over the long run driving shareholder value. Last quarter we announced a new $200 million buyback program, of which we have bought approximately $41 million of stock so far.”

FYE 2024 Outlook

We are providing our non-GAAP annual outlook for the year ending January 31, 2024 reflecting the current macroeconomic environment as follows:

  • Revenue: $935 million +/- 2%
  • SaaS Revenue: 25% – 30% year-over-year growth
  • Diluted EPS: $2.65 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending April 30, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024 excludes the following GAAP measure which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:

  • Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $8 million and $32 million, for the three months ending April 30, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024, respectively.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending April 30, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

  • Revenue adjustments are expected to be between approximately $0 million and $1 million, and $1 million and $2 million, for the three months ending April 30, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024, respectively.
  • Stock-based compensation expenses are expected to be between approximately $14 million and $17 million, and $70 million and $75 million, for the three months ending April 30, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024, respectively, assuming market prices for our common stock approximately consistent with current levels.
  • Costs associated with modifying our workplace in response to our decision to move to a hybrid work environment, including assumed lease terminations and abandonments, IT facilities and infrastructure costs, and other nonrecurring charges are expected to be between approximately $1 million and $3 million, and $27 million and $30 million, for the three months ending April 30, 2023 and year ending January 31, 2024, respectively.

Our non-GAAP guidance does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three months and year ended January 31, 2023 and 2022 for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Tables 2, 3 and 4 of this press release.

Conference Call Information

We will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss our results for the three months and year ended January 31, 2023 and outlook. An online, real-time webcast of the conference call and webcast slides will be available on our website at www.verint.com. Participants may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as “Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics” at the end of this press release.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 180 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

Cautions About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of slowdowns, recessions, economic instability, rising interest rates, tightening credit markets, inflation, instability in the banking sector, political unrest, armed conflicts (such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine), actual or threatened trade wars, natural disasters, or outbreaks of disease (such as the COVID-19 pandemic), as well as the resulting impact on spending by customers or partners, on our business; risks that our customers or partners delay, downsize, cancel, or refrain from placing orders or renewing subscriptions or contracts, or are unable to honor contractual commitments or payment obligations due to challenges or uncertainties in their budgets, liquidity or and businesses; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards, including achieving and maintaining the competitive differentiation of our solution platform; to adapt to changing market potential from area to area within our markets; and to successfully develop, launch, and drive demand for new, innovative, high-quality products and services that meet or exceed customer challenges and needs, while simultaneously preserving our legacy businesses and migrating away from areas of commoditization; risks due to aggressive competition in all of our markets and our ability to keep pace with competitors, some of whom may be able to grow faster than us or have greater resources than us, including in areas such as sales and marketing, branding, technological innovation and development, and recruiting and retention; risks associated with our ability to properly execute on our cloud transition, including successfully transitioning customers to our cloud platform and the increased importance of subscription renewal rates, and risk of increased variability in our period-to-period results based on the mix, terms, and timing of our transactions; risks relating to our ability to properly identify and execute on growth or strategic initiatives, manage investments in our business and operations, and enhance our existing operations and infrastructure, including the proper prioritization and allocation of limited financial and other resources; risks associated with our ability to or costs to retain, recruit , and train qualified personnel and management in regions in which we operate either physically or remotely, including in new markets and growth areas we may enter, due to competition for talent, increased labor costs, applicable regulatory requirements, or otherwise; challenges associated with selling sophisticated solutions and cloud-based solutions, including with respect to longer sales cycles, more complex sales processes and customer approval processes, more complex contractual and information security requirements, and assisting customers in understanding and realizing the benefits of our solutions, as well as with developing, offering, implementing, and maintaining an enterprise class, broad solution portfolio; risks that we may be unable to maintain, expand, and enable our relationships with partners as part of our growth strategy while avoiding excessive concentration with any one partner; risks associated with our reliance on third-party suppliers, partners, or original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for certain services, products, or components, including companies that may compete with us or work with our competitors; risks associated with our significant international operations, including exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, inflation, increased financial accounting and reporting burdens and complexities, and challenges associated with a significant portion of our cash being held overseas; risks associated with a significant part of our business coming from government contracts and associated procurement processes and regulatory requirements; risks associated with our ability to identify suitable targets for acquisition or investment or successfully compete for, consummate, and implement mergers and acquisitions, including risks associated with valuations, legacy liabilities, reputational considerations, capital constraints, costs and expenses, maintaining profitability levels, expansion into new areas, management distraction, post-acquisition integration activities, and potential asset impairments; risks associated with complex and changing domestic and foreign regulatory environments, including, among others, with respect to data privacy, artificial intelligence, information security, government contracts, anti-corruption, trade compliance, climate change or other environmental, social and governance matters, tax, and labor matters, relating to our own operations, the products and services we offer, and/or the use of our solutions by our customers; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive or confidential information and data, including personally identifiable information or other information that may belong to our customers or other third parties, including in connection with our software as a service (“SaaS”) or other hosted or managed services offerings or when we are asked to perform service or support; risks associated with our reliance on third parties to provide certain cloud hosting or other cloud-based services to us or our customers, including the risk of service disruption, data breaches, or data loss or corruption; risks that our solutions or services, or those of third-party suppliers, partners, or OEMs which we use in or with our offerings or otherwise rely on, including third-party hosting platforms, may contain defects, vulnerabilities, or develop operational problems; risks that we or our solutions maybe subject to security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures, or disruptions; risks that our intellectual property rights may not be adequate to protect our business or assets or that others may make claims on our intellectual property, claim infringement on their intellectual property rights, or claim a violation of their license rights, including relative to free or open source components we may use; risks associated with significant leverage resulting from our current debt position or our ability to incur additional debt, including with respect to liquidity considerations, covenant limitations and compliance, fluctuations in interest rates, dilution considerations (with respect to our convertible notes), and our ability to maintain our credit ratings; risks that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms or at all; risks arising as a result of contingent or other obligations or liabilities assumed in our acquisition of our former parent company, Comverse Technology, Inc. (“CTI”), or associated with formerly being consolidated with, and part of a consolidated tax group with, CTI, or as a result of the successor to CTI’s business operations, Mavenir Inc., being unwilling or unable to provide us with certain indemnities to which we are entitled; risks associated with changing accounting principles or standards, tax laws and regulations, tax rates, and the continuing availability of expected tax benefits; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls, and personnel, and our ability to successfully implement and maintain enhancements to the foregoing, for our current and future operations and reporting needs, including related risks of financial statement omissions, misstatements, restatements, or filing delays; risks associated with market volatility in the prices of our common stock and convertible notes based on our performance, third-party publications or speculation, or other factors and risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; risks associated with Apax Partners’ significant ownership position and potential that its interests will not be aligned with those of our common stockholders; and risks associated with the February 1, 2021 spin-off of our former Cyber Intelligence Solutions business, including the possibility that the spin-off transaction does not achieve the benefits anticipated, does not qualify as a tax-free transaction, or exposes us to unexpected claims or liabilities. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, when filed, and other filings we make with the SEC.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT and THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Table 1

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

January 31,

 

Year Ended

January 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring

 

$

185,508

 

 

$

173,687

 

 

$

685,537

 

 

$

633,129

 

Nonrecurring

 

 

50,739

 

 

 

60,481

 

 

 

216,708

 

 

 

241,380

 

Total revenue

 

 

236,247

 

 

 

234,168

 

 

 

902,245

 

 

 

874,509

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring

 

 

41,633

 

 

 

44,046

 

 

 

162,347

 

 

 

156,569

 

Nonrecurring

 

 

28,749

 

 

 

33,317

 

 

 

119,530

 

 

 

124,226

 

Amortization of acquired technology

 

 

2,449

 

 

 

4,218

 

 

 

13,191

 

 

 

17,777

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

72,831

 

 

 

81,581

 

 

 

295,068

 

 

 

298,572

 

Gross profit

 

 

163,416

 

 

 

152,587

 

 

 

607,177

 

 

 

575,937

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development, net

 

 

32,800

 

 

 

31,322

 

 

 

130,644

 

 

 

123,291

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

90,595

 

 

 

108,008

 

 

 

392,939

 

 

 

376,808

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

 

 

6,351

 

 

 

7,061

 

 

 

26,238

 

 

 

28,995

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

129,746

 

 

 

146,391

 

 

 

549,821

 

 

 

529,094

 

Operating income

 

 

33,670

 

 

 

6,196

 

 

 

57,356

 

 

 

46,843

 

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

1,559

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

3,301

 

 

 

233

 

Interest expense

 

 

(2,366

)

 

 

(1,605

)

 

 

(7,877

)

 

 

(10,325

)

Losses on early retirements of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,474

)

Other income, net

 

 

(1,204

)

 

 

1,438

 

 

 

1,982

 

 

 

5,227

 

Total other expense, net

 

 

(2,011

)

 

 

(81

)

 

 

(2,594

)

 

 

(7,339

)

Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes

 

 

31,659

 

 

 

6,115

 

 

 

54,762

 

 

 

39,504

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

18,564

 

 

 

10,375

 

 

 

39,103

 

 

 

23,853

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

13,095

 

 

 

(4,260

)

 

 

15,659

 

 

 

15,651

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

147

 

 

 

363

 

 

 

761

 

 

 

1,238

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Verint Systems Inc.

 

 

12,948

 

 

 

(4,623

)

 

 

14,898

 

 

 

14,413

 

Dividends on preferred stock

 

 

(5,200

)

 

 

(5,200

)

 

 

(20,800

)

 

 

(18,922

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares

 

$

7,748

 

 

$

(9,823

)

 

$

(5,902

)

 

$

(4,509

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.07

)

Diluted

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

65,760

 

 

 

65,916

 

 

 

65,332

 

 

 

65,591

 

Diluted

 

 

66,131

 

 

 

65,916

 

 

 

65,332

 

 

 

65,591

 

Table 2

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to Non-GAAP Cloud Metrics

(Unaudited)

 

Cloud Revenue

Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended

January 31,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

SaaS revenue – GAAP(1)(7)

$

131,134

 

$

100,685

 

$

444,205

 

$

322,764

 

Bundled SaaS revenue – GAAP

 

61,555

 

 

52,396

 

 

222,560

 

 

183,035

 

Unbundled SaaS revenue – GAAP

 

69,579

 

 

48,289

 

 

221,645

 

 

139,729

 

Optional managed services revenue – GAAP

 

14,261

 

 

15,960

 

 

61,388

 

 

65,648

 

Cloud revenue – GAAP(3)(7)

 

145,395

 

 

116,645

 

 

505,593

 

 

388,412

 

 

 

 

 

 

Estimated SaaS revenue adjustments

 

490

 

 

1,920

 

 

2,813

 

 

5,621

 

Estimated bundled SaaS revenue adjustments

 

490

 

 

1,920

 

 

2,813

 

 

5,558

 

Estimated unbundled SaaS revenue adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

63

 

Estimated optional managed services revenue adjustments

 

14

 

 

81

 

 

175

 

 

512

 

Estimated cloud revenue adjustments

 

504

 

 

2,001

 

 

2,988

 

 

6,133

 

 

 

 

 

 

SaaS revenue – non-GAAP(2)(7)

 

131,624

 

 

102,605

 

 

447,018

 

 

328,385

 

Bundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP

 

62,045

 

 

54,316

 

 

225,373

 

 

188,593

 

Unbundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP

 

69,579

 

 

48,289

 

 

221,645

 

 

139,792

 

Optional managed services revenue – non-GAAP

 

14,275

 

 

16,041

 

 

61,563

 

 

66,160

 

Cloud revenue – non-GAAP(4)(7)

$

145,899

 

$

118,646

 

$

508,581

 

$

394,545

 

 
 

New SaaS ACV

 

Three Months Ended

January 31,

 

Year Ended

January 31,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

New SaaS ACV(5)(7)

$

23,875

 

$

30,288

 

$

102,053

 

$

93,972

 

New SaaS ACV Growth YoY

 

(21.2

)%

 

38.3

%

 

8.6

%

 

42.0

%

 
 

New Perpetual License Equivalent Bookings

 

Three Months Ended

January 31,

 

Year Ended

January 31,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

New perpetual license equivalent bookings(6)(7)

$

74,427

 

$

92,633

 

$

303,718

 

$

302,112

 

New perpetual license equivalent bookings change YoY

 

(19.7

)%

 

12.5

%

 

0.5

%

 

17.0

%

New perpetual license equivalent bookings – SaaS component

$

45,053

 

$

56,321

 

$

189,216

 

$

158,911

 

New perpetual license equivalent bookings – SaaS growth YoY

 

(20.0

)%

 

40.8

%

 

19.1

%

 

37.3

%

% of new perpetual license equivalent bookings from SaaS

 

60.5

%

 

60.8

%

 

62.3

%

 

52.6

%

New perpetual license equivalent bookings – Perpetual component

$

29,374

 

$

36,312

 

$

114,502

 

$

143,201

 

New perpetual license equivalent bookings – Perpetual change YoY

 

(19.1

)%

 

(14.2

)%

 

(20.0

)%

 

0.4

%

% of new perpetual license equivalent bookings from Perpetual

 

39.5

%

 

39.2

%

 

37.7

%

 

47.4

%

 
 

SaaS ARR

 

 

Year Ended

January 31,

(in thousands)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

SaaS ARR

 

$

497,982

 

$

397,493

 

SaaS ARR Growth YoY

 

 

25.3

%

 

46.6

%

(1) GAAP SaaS revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2023 was $133.1 million, representing 32% year-over-year growth and $451.7 million, representing 40% year-over-year growth, respectively, on a constant currency basis.

(2) Non-GAAP SaaS revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2023 was $133.6 million, representing 30% year-over-year growth and $454.6 million, representing 38% year-over-year growth, respectively, on a constant currency basis.

(3) GAAP cloud revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2023 was $147.9 million, representing 27% year-over-year growth and $515.5 million, representing 33% year-over-year growth, respectively, on a constant currency basis.

(4) Non-GAAP cloud revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2023 was $148.4 million, representing 25% year-over-year growth and $518.6 million, representing 31% year-over-year growth, respectively, on a constant currency basis.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Matthew Frankel, CFA

Verint Systems Inc.

(631) 962-9672

matthew.frankel@verint.com

Read full story here

