Velodyne Lidar to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VLDR #VLDR–Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announces participation in the upcoming 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference being held January 10-14, 2022.

Management will present on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET. A live and archived audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website at investors.velodynelidar.com.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Andrew Chan



Head of Investor Relations



InvestorRelations@velodyne.com

Media

Liv Allen



(415) 370-0716



velodyne@codewordagency.com