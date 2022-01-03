Home Business Wire Velodyne Lidar to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Business Wire

Velodyne Lidar to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VLDR #VLDR–Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announces participation in the upcoming 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference being held January 10-14, 2022.

Management will present on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET. A live and archived audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website at investors.velodynelidar.com.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Andrew Chan

Head of Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@velodyne.com

Media
Liv Allen

(415) 370-0716

velodyne@codewordagency.com

Articoli correlati

Perion Network to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12-13, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
TEL AVIV & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across...
Continua a leggere

BitNile Holdings Issues Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AGH #AmosKohn--BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”) today published...
Continua a leggere

Garmin acquires Vesper Marine, a leading provider of marine communication equipment and services

Business Wire Business Wire -
Product portfolio includes award-winning situational awareness and remote monitoring technology SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin® Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN), today announced it has acquired...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Perion Network to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12-13,...

Business Wire