Velodyne Lidar to Participate in 20th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VLDR #VLDR–Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announces participation in the upcoming 20th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum at the CES® 2022 on Wednesday, January 5, 2021.

Management will present on Wednesday, January 5, 2021, at 6:40 p.m. ET. A live and archived audio webcast of the group presentations will be accessible on Velodyne’s investor relations website at investors.velodynelidar.com.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Drew Hamer

Chief Financial Officer

InvestorRelations@velodyne.com

Media
Liv Allen

(415) 370-0716

velodyne@codewordagency.com

