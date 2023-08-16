Vector Space Biosciences Files for Registration for Space Launch of Biological CubeSats

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vector Space Biosciences announces it has begun filing for licensing and registration for the design, development and launching of biological CubeSats, enabling biotechnology, pharmaceutical and advanced materials companies to generate unique and powerful datasets to advance the space industry. Customers are invited to pre-register now and during the Vector Space Biosciences talk at Oracle Health Conference on September 20th, 2023.





For humans to establish a lunar base or go to Mars, understanding how to protect and repair the human body during spaceflight is necessary. Spaceflight includes a variety of stressors to the human body, including microgravity and radiation in the form of Galactic Cosmic Rays (GCRs) and HZE particles, the high-energy nuclei component of GCRs. These stressors result in damage to the human body. Vector Space Biosciences, along with its technical and scientific collaborators including Oracle, NVIDIA, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab (LBNL/DOE), Imperial College of London (ICL), University College London (UCL), Cal Poly Pomona, University of California San Diego (UCSD), IFO Rome, City of Hope, McGill University and others, will leverage advanced language modeling/AI (Artificial Intelligence) techniques – including context-dependent hidden relationship detection between proteins, pathways, drug compounds and molecular sequences – to enable new hypotheses, insights, interpretations and discoveries to counteract these stressors.

Vector Space Biosciences maintains three divisions: a biosciences lab, AI, Language Modeling & Discovery lab, and hardware lab. Resulting products are designed to generate new discoveries and accelerate existing ones. This will include design and development of biological CubeSats launched from Vandenberg Space Force base into Low Earth Orbit (LEO), initially, followed by deep space missions, for the purpose of enabling biotechs, pharmas and advanced materials customers to conduct experiments in microgravity and radiation resulting in better efficacy for drug development. Data will be analyzed and interpreted using proprietary advanced language modeling/AI and visualizations that apply to a variety of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, advanced materials, and the financial markets.

Vector Space Biosciences is working with NASA BioSentinel program, NASA Flight Operations, Advacam, SpaceX Rideshare, Exolaunch, Cal Poly – Bronco Space, and Microsoft Azure Space to eventually enable multiple launches per week for a wide array of customers.

All biological experimental focuses are based on the deep knowledge domain expertise of our Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), network of scientific labs and collaborators. Revenue streams result from packages and services offered by the Biological CubeSat Launch Platform (BCLP) along with datasets subscription services.

Customer-defined experiment designs focus on:

Biological:

Drug Development:

Protein & drug compound formation and crystallization under microgravity.

Advanced Materials & Compounds:

Enabling leading-edge materials research that cannot be done anywhere on Earth.

Understanding the behavior of colloids (mixtures of particles dispersed in fluids), which are found in products such as creams and gels. The reduced fluid motion and lack of sedimentation in microgravity allow the observation of changes in product behavior in ways not possible on the ground. Results from such research provide an increased return to the bottom line by providing valuable insights into improving product development and shelf life to enhance customer experience, which has led to three granted patents in this area.

Dataset security and provenance are managed using the blockchain. Datasets represent a significant attack vector in AI today as datasets power all AI. If a correlation value changes in a dataset it could lead to loss of life for a pharmaceutical company developing new drug compounds or a loss in billions for a hedge fund reliant on accurate calculations. The VXV utility token is used to transact all dataset updates via the VXV wallet-enabled API.

About Vector Space Biosciences, Inc.

Vector Space Biosciences, Inc., (SBIO), parent company of Vectorspace AI (VXV), along with its scientific collaborators, design, develop and launch biological CubeSats for purpose of generating and interpreting unique datasets related to microgravity and radiation. This leads to the development of countermeasures against diseases associated to stressors connected to protecting and repairing the human body during spaceflight. This includes using a network of scientific data engineering pipelines for building targeted language models resulting in real-time datasets which power Artificial Intelligence (AI) operations in space biosciences, biotechnology and pharmaceutical development. Working with leading scientific labs in the areas of human aging, cancer, and nutrigenomics, our goal is to accelerate the process of new hypothesis generation and novel discoveries in space biosciences, including materials sciences in the area of nanotechnology and nanomedicines. Developing advanced large and small language modeling/AI technologies, our platform is capable of producing more than 100,000,000,000 different real-time datasets for the purpose of accelerating discoveries. Innovations in space biosciences result in products and services for all industries, including the financial markets, more importantly, new forms of precision medicine for all humankind. Please visit us at vectorspacebio.science for more information.

