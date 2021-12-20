Home Business Wire Vcinity Named a Finalist in 2021-2022 Cloud Awards Program
Company recognized in Best Hybrid Cloud Solution category

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud–Vcinity announced today that the company is a finalist in the international cloud computing awards program, The Cloud Awards, in the Best Hybrid Cloud Solution category. Now in its tenth year, The Cloud Awards competition seeks to identify, promote, and celebrate innovation in cloud computing. Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East.

“Vcinity is a clear example of an organization using innovative technologies to achieve excellence – and, most importantly, provide value to its clients,” commented James Williams, head of operations for the Cloud Awards. “After a decade of identifying and celebrating leading figures in the cloud sector, The Cloud Awards team is still unearthing new and remarkable uses of cloud technology. These celebrated organizations and individual innovators continue to disrupt existing markets and create new ones.”

“We are very pleased to get this recognition from an international organization that has been following the cloud industry for years. Vcinity’s family of products empower organizations to leverage the best compute resource available, whether it is in the cloud, specialized hardware in the datacenter, or microservices at the edge,” said Harry Carr, CEO of Vcinity. “We are definitely ending this year on a high note, but what we care mostly about is to create the connected enterprise that our customers need, where data is readily accessible in a hybrid cloud world.”

About Vcinity, Inc.

Vcinity increases the agility and velocity of digital transformation for enterprises by enabling applications to instantly access and operate on data regardless of where it exists. Vcinity solutions eliminate the necessity to move, copy, or cache data near compute. Applications process data at the point and time of creation with LAN performance. To find out more about Vcinity, visit https://vcinity.io or check us out on Twitter and LinkedIn.

© Vcinity, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Vcinity, Inc. and the Vcinity logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Vcinity, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

