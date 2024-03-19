Varsity Tutors Rolls Out 2024 Summer Learning Programming

Enriching Curriculum Helps Bridge the Summer Learning Gap and Support Next-Grade Readiness

“There is a frenetic pace to the school year, requiring lots of students to give their full effort just to keep up,” said Varsity Tutors’ Chief Academic Officer, Brian Galvin. “Summer is an opportunity to not just catch up, but finally get ahead while peers are taking a break. And school is a lot more achievable – and fun – when you can start the next year ahead of pace.”

Varsity Tutors’ summer learning programs address two of the most common worries in education: the dreaded “summer slide” in core subjects, and the complexity of the college admissions process. By utilizing the summer months to directly address each of these challenges, Varsity Tutors intends to help families transform their outlook on education for the upcoming school year.

Featured programs include:

“Bridging the Gap” series in math, reading, and writing, in which students reinforce the most foundational skills from their previous grade level and preview fall skills from their upcoming class.

College prep opportunities with SAT, ACT, application essays, and candidate strategy emphases.

“We see summer as a cure for parent FOMO,” Galvin said. “For every parent concerned about whether they should be doing more to prep for college, or whether their learner’s future is in doubt because they’re behind – or not part of the advanced group in class, we’ll provide that opportunity this summer.”

Programs will include:

Adaptive assessments and personalized learning plans to help students use their summer time effectively

Expert-led group classes on a variety of schedules to enable flexibility

Asynchronous video lessons and activities

Expert-led special events, such as college admissions strategy sessions with former Ivy League admissions officers Devery Doran and Joanna Graham

“Our goal is to balance the best of both worlds this summer,” Galvin said. “Students don’t need to spend all summer in school to make progress and they don’t need to rearrange their calendar. But if they can fit effective summer learning into their schedule, they’ll come back just as refreshed as their classmates and even more ready to hit the ground running.”

