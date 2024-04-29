Home Business Wire Australian Council to Modernize Water Distribution System with Itron Solutions
Business Wire

Australian Council to Modernize Water Distribution System with Itron Solutions

di Business Wire

Itron and Cairns Regional Council Expand Collaboration on Water Security and Conservation

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Australia–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is collaborating with Cairns Regional Council (Council), located in Queensland, Australia, to deploy Itron’s intelligent connectivity and analytic solution, which includes Intelis® wSource NB-IoT water meters and the utility’s existing mesh network technology that utilizes Itron’s unified Temetra® NB-IoT digital platform for data collection and data management. The Itron solution will be deployed over the next three years as part of Council’s comprehensive water security plan to take advantage of technology to better identify water leaks and improve customer experience.


This project builds on phase one of the Council’s smart water network project, which included an initial deployment of Itron’s Intelis ultrasonic water meters and integrated IoT network solution. Now, in this second phase, Itron and the Council are working together to deploy additional Intelis smart water meters, which will be managed by Itron’s Temetra NB-IoT digital platform to improve collection, tracking and management of water data from all endpoints within its network.

Itron’s intelligent connectivity solution will allow the Council to tackle a number of operational challenges related to water. Once the Intelis wSource water meters and NB-IoT digital platform are deployed, the Council will benefit from:

  1. Faster Identification of Water Leaks – Temetra improves visibility before and after the meter to help address non-revenue water losses in the distribution system.
  2. Improved Customer Experience – With the Intelis NB-IoT water meter, the Council can help their customers better manage water usage by providing advanced, data driven insights.
  3. Extended Meter Life – The Intelis NB-IoT water meter’s durable components and battery are designed to enable a 15-year lifetime even in harsh conditions.
  4. Reduction of Costs – The Intelis NB-IoT water meter maintains accuracy in harsh conditions and delivers long-lasting performance in the field, lowering costs, and requiring fewer repairs and replacements.

“Water scarcity on the rise globally, and adopting a proactive approach to deploying a fully integrated water AMI solution serves as an example for other utilities and municipalities to ensure that their water infrastructure is built to address challenges they will face in the future,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “At Itron, we are excited to continue our work with the Council to help the utility prepare for increased demand for water and asset management challenges.”

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron, Intelis, and Temetra are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and Australia. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Itron, Inc.

 

Contacts

Itron, Inc.
Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

PR@Itron.com

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

Investors@itron.com

Articoli correlati

DTEN’s Next Generation Video Conferencing and Collaboration Device for Zoom and Microsoft Teams, Now available in South Korea

Business Wire Business Wire -
DTEN’s Flagship D7X All-in-One Solution is Now KC and KCC Certified in South Korea, Delivering Exceptional Video Meetings and...
Continua a leggere

Nordson Electronics Solutions Receives EM China Innovation Award for the New ASYMTEK Select Coat® SL-1040 Conformal Coating System

Business Wire Business Wire -
Recognized at the Productronica China tradeshow, the SL-1040 elevates coating performance with improved yield and uptime for automotive electronics...
Continua a leggere

Juicy Stakes Casino spice up Soft Series

Business Wire Business Wire -
New $10 Takedown and Champions Tournament extend poker extravaganzaST JOHNS, Antigua--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April, May… it doesn’t matter the day, month...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php