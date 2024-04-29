DTEN’s Next Generation Video Conferencing and Collaboration Device for Zoom and Microsoft Teams, Now available in South Korea

DTEN’s Flagship D7X All-in-One Solution is Now KC and KCC Certified in South Korea, Delivering Exceptional Video Meetings and Collaboration for Even More People Globally









SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DTEN, a leading provider of video conferencing solutions, is proud to announce that their flagship All-in-One solution, the DTEN D7X series, is now available to purchase in South Korea after it has successfully passed the rigorous certification process outlined in Korea’s Radio Waves Act and the Korea Communications Commission Certification. This achievement underscores DTEN’s commitment to regulatory compliance and ensures the highest standards of quality and safety in its products.

DTEN’s portfolio of video collaboration solutions, which combine all elements of video conferencing and collaboration in a sleek and easy to use device, provide a seamless collaboration experience for hybrid teams. Available in both 55” and 75” screen size, the D7X All-in-One solution boasts a 4K camera, powerful 15 Microphone array with room filling sound, along with high-sensitivity touch technology, to deliver natural writing experiences and smooth collaboration with whiteboard applications.

“We are thrilled to have achieved the Radio Waves Act and Korea Communications Commission certifications in South Korea,” said Rory Martin, General Manager of APAC at DTEN. “This milestone highlights our dedication to delivering products that not only meet the highest quality standards but also comply with regulatory requirements in key markets. It reinforces our commitment to providing our customers in South Korea with innovative and reliable solutions they can trust.”

With the Radio Waves Act and the Korea Communications Commission certifications in hand, DTEN is poised to strengthen its presence in the South Korean market and enhance its reputation as a trusted provider of Video conferencing and collaboration solutions for both Microsoft Teams and Zoom. This achievement reflects DTEN’s ongoing commitment to excellence and regulatory compliance, setting the stage for continued growth and success in the region.

The DTEN D7X is available for purchase in South Korea today through authorized resellers and distributors. For more information about DTEN and its products, please visit www.DTEN.com.

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first devices and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audiovisual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California; Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is an investor. Find more at www.DTEN.com.

