Valmont Reports First Quarter 2024 Results and Raises Full-Year 2024 Guidance

President and Chief Executive Officer Avner M. Applbaum commented, “ We are pleased to have achieved strong quarterly results that reflect our team’s focus on execution and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. We meaningfully expanded margins year-over-year on lower sales through successful commercial execution, improved operational efficiencies in our facilities, and reduced SG&A expenses due to structural cost improvement actions taken in late 2023. In Infrastructure, our strong results reflect continued robust utility market demand and effective pricing strategies across the portfolio, and we achieved another quarter of operating margin improvement year-over-year even as telecommunications markets remain muted. In Agriculture, as expected, sales in North America and Brazil were lower as backlog levels in those regions normalized this year compared to the first quarter of 2023, and we continue to see soft but stable market demand amid lower grain prices. Our performance this quarter demonstrates the effectiveness of our Valmont Business Model, and we remain confident in our strategies, focusing on value creation and delivering outstanding results.”

First Quarter 2024 Highlights (all metrics compared to First Quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Net Sales decreased 8.0% to $1.0 billion compared to $1.1 billion

Operating Income increased 11.0% to $131.6 million or 13.5% of net sales compared to $118.5 million or 11.1% of net sales

Diluted Earnings per Share grew 24.5% to $4.32 compared to $3.47

Generated operating cash flows of $23.3 million; cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter were $169.2 million

Completed the $120.0 million Accelerated Share Repurchase program resulting in the repurchase of approximately 96,200 additional shares of Company stock in the first quarter

Key Financial Metrics

First Quarter 2024 (000s except per-share amounts) 3/30/2024 4/1/2023 Q1 2024 Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2023 Net Sales $ 977,828 $ 1,062,481 (8.0 )% Gross Profit 306,216 308,585 (0.8 )% Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales 31.3 % 29.0 % Operating Income 131,553 118,466 11.0 % Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 13.5 % 11.1 % Net Earnings Attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. 87,822 74,540 17.8 % Diluted Earnings per Share 4.32 3.47 24.5 % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 20,321 21,512

First Quarter 2024 Segment Review

Infrastructure (73.7% of Net Sales)

Products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting and transportation, and telecommunications, along with coatings services to protect metal products

Sales of $723.6 million decreased 1.7% year-over-year. Higher volumes in the Transmission, Distribution, and Substation and Solar product lines were driven by continued strong utility market demand and ongoing investments in the global energy transition. These volume increases, and favorable pricing across the portfolio, were more than offset by significantly lower Telecommunications volumes.

Operating Income was $117.9 million or 16.4% of net sales compared to $94.4 million or 12.9% of net sales in the first quarter of 2023 driven by commercial and pricing strategies, deliberate actions that improved overall cost of goods sold, and lower SG&A expenses.

Agriculture (26.3% of Net Sales)

Center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture

Sales of $258.7 million decreased 22.1% year-over-year. In North America, irrigation equipment volumes were lower as the first quarter of 2023 benefited from the ongoing delivery of elevated backlog. Average irrigation selling prices were slightly lower compared to last year.

International sales decreased compared to last year. Primary drivers were lower sales in Brazil due to more normalized backlog levels as compared to the first quarter of 2023 and softer soybean prices, along with a decrease in Middle East project sales. The sales contribution from the HR Products acquisition partially offset the lower sales.

Operating Income was $41.0 million or 15.9% of net sales compared to $53.3 million or 16.1% of net sales in the first quarter of 2023. Improvement in gross profit margins and the benefit of lower SG&A expenses were more than offset by the impact of lower volumes.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation

The Company generated operating cash flows of $23.3 million, and cash and cash equivalents were $169.2 million at the end of the first quarter. During the quarter, Valmont completed the $120.0 million Accelerated Share Repurchase (“ASR”) program commenced in the fourth quarter of 2023. The total number of shares of Valmont common stock repurchased under the ASR program was 535,141 shares at an average price of $224.24 per share, and $136.1 million remains on the authorized share repurchase program. Fitch Ratings, Inc. reaffirmed the Company’s BBB-/Stable credit rating during the quarter. Valmont remains committed to maintaining its investment-grade rating.

Raising 2024 Full-Year Financial Outlook and Updating Key Assumptions

Considering current strong market demand and an expectation of continued positive performance in the Infrastructure segment, along with improved visibility of international agriculture projects, the Company is increasing its 2024 full-year net sales and diluted earnings per share outlook from the previous indications that were communicated last quarter and providing updated key assumptions for the year.

Metric Previous Outlook Current Outlook Net Sales Change (3.0%) to flat (2.0%) to 0.5% Infrastructure Net Sales Growth Approaching Mid-Single Digits No Change from Previous Outlook Agriculture Net Sales Down 15 to 20% vs. PY Down 10 to 15% vs. PY Diluted Earnings per Share $14.25 to $15.50 $15.40 to $16.40

Effective tax rate of approximately 26%

Minimal expected foreign currency translation impact on net sales

Capital expenditures now expected to be in the range of $110.0 to $125.0 million to support strategic growth initiatives

Applbaum added, “ We are raising our 2024 net sales and diluted earnings per share expectations as we remain focused on execution, commercial excellence, and operational efficiencies to drive margin expansion. Improved visibility to international agriculture projects supports a slightly more positive view of Agriculture sales for the full year. Demand for our Infrastructure products remains strong. We are making strategic capacity investments to meet the needs of our customers and take advantage of the visible opportunities ahead of us. Our broad exposure to infrastructure and agriculture markets helps us manage market cycles and share resources across businesses, improving efficiency and returns on investment. We believe these advantages will become increasingly important as the energy transition accelerates and agriculture markets recover, positioning us well to allocate resources to opportunities that strengthen our core businesses and deliver strong returns on invested capital. By effectively managing costs, we are further enhancing our ability to expand margins. We remain focused on driving sustainable growth while delivering superior value to our shareholders for years to come.”

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended March 30, April 1, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 977,828 $ 1,062,481 Cost of sales 671,612 753,896 Gross profit 306,216 308,585 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 174,663 190,119 Operating income 131,553 118,466 Other income (expenses): Interest expense (16,221 ) (13,105 ) Interest income 1,779 830 Gain on deferred compensation investments 1,431 1,194 Other (105 ) (2,376 ) Total other income (expenses) (13,116 ) (13,457 ) Earnings before income taxes and equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries 118,437 105,009 Income tax expense 29,988 31,843 Equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries (20 ) (821 ) Net earnings 88,429 72,345 Loss (earnings) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (607 ) 2,195 Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. $ 87,822 $ 74,540 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic 20,188 21,269 Earnings per share – Basic $ 4.35 $ 3.50 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 20,321 21,512 Earnings per share – Diluted $ 4.32 $ 3.47 Cash dividends per share $ 0.60 $ 0.60

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended March 30, April 1, 2024 2023 Infrastructure Net sales $ 720,733 $ 732,140 Gross profit 217,617 200,432 as a percent of net sales 30.2 % 27.4 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 99,753 106,080 as a percent of net sales 13.8 % 14.5 % Operating income 117,864 94,352 as a percent of net sales 16.4 % 12.9 % Agriculture Net sales $ 257,095 $ 330,341 Gross profit 88,599 108,153 as a percent of net sales 34.5 % 32.7 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 47,626 54,830 as a percent of net sales 18.5 % 16.6 % Operating income 40,973 53,323 as a percent of net sales 15.9 % 16.1 % Corporate Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 27,284 $ 29,209 Operating loss (27,284 ) (29,209 )

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended March 30, 2024 Infrastructure Agriculture Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 568,572 $ 159,915 $ (4,466 ) $ 724,021 International 155,042 98,820 (55 ) 253,807 Total sales $ 723,614 $ 258,735 $ (4,521 ) $ 977,828 Product Line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 325,256 $ — $ — $ 325,256 Lighting and Transportation 222,096 — — 222,096 Coatings 87,090 — (2,826 ) 84,264 Telecommunications 53,961 — — 53,961 Solar 35,211 — (55 ) 35,156 Irrigation Equipment and Parts — 233,120 (1,640 ) 231,480 Technology Products and Services — 25,615 — 25,615 Total sales $ 723,614 $ 258,735 $ (4,521 ) $ 977,828

Thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023 Infrastructure Agriculture Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 584,083 $ 182,869 $ (5,374) $ 761,578 International 152,023 149,294 (414) 300,903 Total sales $ 736,106 $ 332,163 $ (5,788) $ 1,062,481 Product Line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 314,820 $ — $ — $ 314,820 Lighting and Transportation 229,136 — — 229,136 Coatings 90,114 — (3,552) 86,562 Telecommunications 68,137 — — 68,137 Solar 33,899 — (414) 33,485 Irrigation Equipment and Parts — 299,181 (1,822) 297,359 Technology Products and Services — 32,982 — 32,982 Total sales $ 736,106 $ 332,163 $ (5,788) $ 1,062,481

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) March 30, December 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 169,195 $ 203,041 Receivables, net 659,036 657,960 Inventories 668,743 658,428 Contract assets 191,483 175,721 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 91,114 92,479 Total current assets 1,779,571 1,787,629 Property, plant, and equipment, net 608,403 617,394 Goodwill and other non-current assets 1,077,407 1,072,425 Total assets $ 3,465,381 $ 3,477,448 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term debt $ 620 $ 719 Notes payable to banks 2,029 3,205 Accounts payable 327,414 358,311 Accrued expenses 238,322 277,764 Contract liabilities 84,041 70,978 Income taxes payable 10,295 — Dividends payable 12,113 12,125 Total current liabilities 674,834 723,102 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 1,107,644 1,107,885 Operating lease liabilities 157,279 162,743 Other non-current liabilities 71,353 66,646 Total liabilities 2,011,110 2,060,376 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 44,980 62,792 Shareholders’ equity 1,409,291 1,354,280 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders’ equity $ 3,465,381 $ 3,477,448

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended March 30, April 1, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 88,429 $ 72,345 Depreciation and amortization 23,536 24,558 Contribution to defined benefit pension plan (16,714 ) (15,259 ) Change in working capital (88,924 ) (83,206 ) Other 17,005 22,761 Net cash flows from operating activities 23,332 21,199 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (15,010 ) (22,361 ) Other (3,629 ) 572 Net cash flows from investing activities (18,639 ) (21,789 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds (payments) on short-term borrowings (1,136 ) 5,302 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 10 125,000 Principal payments on long-term borrowings (175 ) (10,796 ) Dividends paid (12,126 ) (11,742 ) Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests (17,745 ) — Purchase of treasury shares — (111,115 ) Other (3,662 ) (9,658 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (34,834 ) (13,009 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (3,705 ) 1,141 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (33,846 ) (12,458 ) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 203,041 185,406 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 169,195 $ 172,948

