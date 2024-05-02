Valmont Reports First Quarter 2024 Results and Raises Full-Year 2024 Guidance

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valmont® Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2024.
President and Chief Executive Officer Avner M. Applbaum commented, “We are pleased to have achieved strong quarterly results that reflect our team’s focus on execution and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. We meaningfully expanded margins year-over-year on lower sales through successful commercial execution, improved operational efficiencies in our facilities, and reduced SG&A expenses due to structural cost improvement actions taken in late 2023. In Infrastructure, our strong results reflect continued robust utility market demand and effective pricing strategies across the portfolio, and we achieved another quarter of operating margin improvement year-over-year even as telecommunications markets remain muted. In Agriculture, as expected, sales in North America and Brazil were lower as backlog levels in those regions normalized this year compared to the first quarter of 2023, and we continue to see soft but stable market demand amid lower grain prices. Our performance this quarter demonstrates the effectiveness of our Valmont Business Model, and we remain confident in our strategies, focusing on value creation and delivering outstanding results.”
First Quarter 2024 Highlights (all metrics compared to First Quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted)
- Net Sales decreased 8.0% to $1.0 billion compared to $1.1 billion
- Operating Income increased 11.0% to $131.6 million or 13.5% of net sales compared to $118.5 million or 11.1% of net sales
- Diluted Earnings per Share grew 24.5% to $4.32 compared to $3.47
- Generated operating cash flows of $23.3 million; cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter were $169.2 million
- Completed the $120.0 million Accelerated Share Repurchase program resulting in the repurchase of approximately 96,200 additional shares of Company stock in the first quarter
Key Financial Metrics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter 2024
|
|
|
(000s except per-share amounts)
|
|
3/30/2024
|
|
4/1/2023
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 2024
|
|
Q1 2023
|
|
vs. Q1 2023
|
Net Sales
|
|
$
|
977,828
|
|
$
|
1,062,481
|
|
(8.0
|
)%
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
306,216
|
|
|
308,585
|
|
(0.8
|
)%
|
Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales
|
|
|
31.3
|
%
|
|
29.0
|
%
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
131,553
|
|
|
118,466
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
Operating Income as a % of Net Sales
|
|
|
13.5
|
%
|
|
11.1
|
%
|
|
Net Earnings Attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc.
|
|
|
87,822
|
|
|
74,540
|
|
17.8
|
%
|
Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
4.32
|
|
|
3.47
|
|
24.5
|
%
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
20,321
|
|
|
21,512
|
|
First Quarter 2024 Segment Review
Infrastructure (73.7% of Net Sales)
Products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting and transportation, and telecommunications, along with coatings services to protect metal products
Sales of $723.6 million decreased 1.7% year-over-year. Higher volumes in the Transmission, Distribution, and Substation and Solar product lines were driven by continued strong utility market demand and ongoing investments in the global energy transition. These volume increases, and favorable pricing across the portfolio, were more than offset by significantly lower Telecommunications volumes.
Operating Income was $117.9 million or 16.4% of net sales compared to $94.4 million or 12.9% of net sales in the first quarter of 2023 driven by commercial and pricing strategies, deliberate actions that improved overall cost of goods sold, and lower SG&A expenses.
Agriculture (26.3% of Net Sales)
Center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture
Sales of $258.7 million decreased 22.1% year-over-year. In North America, irrigation equipment volumes were lower as the first quarter of 2023 benefited from the ongoing delivery of elevated backlog. Average irrigation selling prices were slightly lower compared to last year.
International sales decreased compared to last year. Primary drivers were lower sales in Brazil due to more normalized backlog levels as compared to the first quarter of 2023 and softer soybean prices, along with a decrease in Middle East project sales. The sales contribution from the HR Products acquisition partially offset the lower sales.
Operating Income was $41.0 million or 15.9% of net sales compared to $53.3 million or 16.1% of net sales in the first quarter of 2023. Improvement in gross profit margins and the benefit of lower SG&A expenses were more than offset by the impact of lower volumes.
Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation
The Company generated operating cash flows of $23.3 million, and cash and cash equivalents were $169.2 million at the end of the first quarter. During the quarter, Valmont completed the $120.0 million Accelerated Share Repurchase (“ASR”) program commenced in the fourth quarter of 2023. The total number of shares of Valmont common stock repurchased under the ASR program was 535,141 shares at an average price of $224.24 per share, and $136.1 million remains on the authorized share repurchase program. Fitch Ratings, Inc. reaffirmed the Company’s BBB-/Stable credit rating during the quarter. Valmont remains committed to maintaining its investment-grade rating.
Raising 2024 Full-Year Financial Outlook and Updating Key Assumptions
Considering current strong market demand and an expectation of continued positive performance in the Infrastructure segment, along with improved visibility of international agriculture projects, the Company is increasing its 2024 full-year net sales and diluted earnings per share outlook from the previous indications that were communicated last quarter and providing updated key assumptions for the year.
|
|
Metric
|
Previous Outlook
|
Current Outlook
|
Net Sales Change
|
(3.0%) to flat
|
(2.0%) to 0.5%
|
Infrastructure Net Sales
|
Growth Approaching Mid-Single Digits
|
No Change from Previous Outlook
|
Agriculture Net Sales
|
Down 15 to 20% vs. PY
|
Down 10 to 15% vs. PY
|
Diluted Earnings per Share
|
$14.25 to $15.50
|
$15.40 to $16.40
- Effective tax rate of approximately 26%
- Minimal expected foreign currency translation impact on net sales
- Capital expenditures now expected to be in the range of $110.0 to $125.0 million to support strategic growth initiatives
Applbaum added, “We are raising our 2024 net sales and diluted earnings per share expectations as we remain focused on execution, commercial excellence, and operational efficiencies to drive margin expansion. Improved visibility to international agriculture projects supports a slightly more positive view of Agriculture sales for the full year. Demand for our Infrastructure products remains strong. We are making strategic capacity investments to meet the needs of our customers and take advantage of the visible opportunities ahead of us. Our broad exposure to infrastructure and agriculture markets helps us manage market cycles and share resources across businesses, improving efficiency and returns on investment. We believe these advantages will become increasingly important as the energy transition accelerates and agriculture markets recover, positioning us well to allocate resources to opportunities that strengthen our core businesses and deliver strong returns on invested capital. By effectively managing costs, we are further enhancing our ability to expand margins. We remain focused on driving sustainable growth while delivering superior value to our shareholders for years to come.”
A live audio discussion with Avner M. Applbaum, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Timothy P. Francis, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will be accessible by telephone on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. CT by dialing +1 877.407.6184 or +1 201.389.0877 (no Conference ID needed), or via webcast by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont Industries 1Q 2024 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation will simultaneously be available for download on the Investors page of valmont.com. A replay of the event can be accessed three hours after the call at the above link or by telephone at +1 877.660.6853 or +1 201.612.7415. Please use access code 13742903. The replay will be available through 10:59 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 9, 2024.
About Valmont Industries, Inc.
For nearly 80 years, Valmont has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.
Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management has made in light of experience in the industries in which Valmont operates, as well as management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors believed to be appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Valmont’s control), and assumptions. Although management believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Valmont’s actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, risk factors described from time to time in Valmont’s reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as future economic and market circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, operating efficiencies, availability and price of raw materials, availability and market acceptance of new products, product pricing, domestic and international competitive environments, geopolitical risks, and actions and policy changes of domestic and foreign governments. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement.
Website and Social Media Disclosure
The Company uses its website and social media channels identified on its website as channels of distribution of Company information. The information that the Company posts through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The contents of the Company’s website and social media channels are not part of this press release.
|
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per-share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Thirteen weeks ended
|
|
|
March 30,
|
|
April 1,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
977,828
|
|
|
$
|
1,062,481
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
671,612
|
|
|
|
753,896
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
306,216
|
|
|
|
308,585
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
|
|
174,663
|
|
|
|
190,119
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
131,553
|
|
|
|
118,466
|
|
Other income (expenses):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(16,221
|
)
|
|
|
(13,105
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
|
1,779
|
|
|
|
830
|
|
Gain on deferred compensation investments
|
|
|
1,431
|
|
|
|
1,194
|
|
Other
|
|
|
(105
|
)
|
|
|
(2,376
|
)
|
Total other income (expenses)
|
|
|
(13,116
|
)
|
|
|
(13,457
|
)
|
Earnings before income taxes and equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
118,437
|
|
|
|
105,009
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
29,988
|
|
|
|
31,843
|
|
Equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
(821
|
)
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
88,429
|
|
|
|
72,345
|
|
Loss (earnings) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(607
|
)
|
|
|
2,195
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc.
|
|
$
|
87,822
|
|
|
$
|
74,540
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic
|
|
|
20,188
|
|
|
|
21,269
|
|
Earnings per share – Basic
|
|
$
|
4.35
|
|
|
$
|
3.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted
|
|
|
20,321
|
|
|
|
21,512
|
|
Earnings per share – Diluted
|
|
$
|
4.32
|
|
|
$
|
3.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends per share
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Thirteen weeks ended
|
|
|
March 30,
|
April 1,
|
|
|
2024
|
2023
|
Infrastructure
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
720,733
|
|
$
|
732,140
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
217,617
|
|
|
200,432
|
|
as a percent of net sales
|
|
|
30.2
|
%
|
|
27.4
|
%
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
|
|
99,753
|
|
|
106,080
|
|
as a percent of net sales
|
|
|
13.8
|
%
|
|
14.5
|
%
|
Operating income
|
|
|
117,864
|
|
|
94,352
|
|
as a percent of net sales
|
|
|
16.4
|
%
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
257,095
|
|
$
|
330,341
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
88,599
|
|
|
108,153
|
|
as a percent of net sales
|
|
|
34.5
|
%
|
|
32.7
|
%
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
|
|
47,626
|
|
|
54,830
|
|
as a percent of net sales
|
|
|
18.5
|
%
|
|
16.6
|
%
|
Operating income
|
|
|
40,973
|
|
|
53,323
|
|
as a percent of net sales
|
|
|
15.9
|
%
|
|
16.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
|
$
|
27,284
|
|
$
|
29,209
|
|
Operating loss
|
(27,284
|
)
|
(29,209
|
)
|
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Thirteen weeks ended March 30, 2024
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
Intersegment
|
|
Consolidated
|
Geographical Market:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
|
$
|
568,572
|
|
$
|
159,915
|
|
$
|
(4,466
|
)
|
|
$
|
724,021
|
International
|
|
|
155,042
|
|
|
98,820
|
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
|
253,807
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
723,614
|
|
$
|
258,735
|
|
$
|
(4,521
|
)
|
|
$
|
977,828
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product Line:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transmission, Distribution, and Substation
|
|
$
|
325,256
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
325,256
|
Lighting and Transportation
|
|
|
222,096
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
222,096
|
Coatings
|
|
|
87,090
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,826
|
)
|
|
|
84,264
|
Telecommunications
|
|
|
53,961
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
53,961
|
Solar
|
|
|
35,211
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
|
35,156
|
Irrigation Equipment and Parts
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
233,120
|
|
|
(1,640
|
)
|
|
|
231,480
|
Technology Products and Services
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
25,615
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
25,615
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
723,614
|
|
$
|
258,735
|
|
$
|
(4,521
|
)
|
|
$
|
977,828
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
Intersegment
|
|
Consolidated
|
Geographical Market:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
|
$
|
584,083
|
|
$
|
182,869
|
|
$
|
(5,374)
|
|
$
|
761,578
|
International
|
|
|
152,023
|
|
|
149,294
|
|
|
(414)
|
|
|
300,903
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
736,106
|
|
$
|
332,163
|
|
$
|
(5,788)
|
|
$
|
1,062,481
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product Line:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transmission, Distribution, and Substation
|
|
$
|
314,820
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
314,820
|
Lighting and Transportation
|
|
|
229,136
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
229,136
|
Coatings
|
|
|
90,114
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,552)
|
|
|
86,562
|
Telecommunications
|
|
|
68,137
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
68,137
|
Solar
|
|
|
33,899
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(414)
|
|
|
33,485
|
Irrigation Equipment and Parts
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
299,181
|
|
|
(1,822)
|
|
|
297,359
|
Technology Products and Services
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
32,982
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
32,982
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
736,106
|
|
$
|
332,163
|
|
$
|
(5,788)
|
|
$
|
1,062,481
|
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
March 30,
|
|
December 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
169,195
|
|
$
|
203,041
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
659,036
|
|
|
657,960
|
Inventories
|
|
|
668,743
|
|
|
658,428
|
Contract assets
|
|
|
191,483
|
|
|
175,721
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
91,114
|
|
|
92,479
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
1,779,571
|
|
|
1,787,629
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
|
|
608,403
|
|
|
617,394
|
Goodwill and other non-current assets
|
|
|
1,077,407
|
|
|
1,072,425
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
3,465,381
|
|
$
|
3,477,448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current installments of long-term debt
|
|
$
|
620
|
|
$
|
719
|
Notes payable to banks
|
|
|
2,029
|
|
|
3,205
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
327,414
|
|
|
358,311
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
238,322
|
|
|
277,764
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
84,041
|
|
|
70,978
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
10,295
|
|
|
—
|
Dividends payable
|
|
|
12,113
|
|
|
12,125
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
674,834
|
|
|
723,102
|
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
|
|
|
1,107,644
|
|
|
1,107,885
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
157,279
|
|
|
162,743
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
71,353
|
|
|
66,646
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
2,011,110
|
|
|
2,060,376
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
44,980
|
|
|
62,792
|
Shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
1,409,291
|
|
|
1,354,280
|
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
3,465,381
|
|
$
|
3,477,448
|
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Thirteen weeks ended
|
|
|
March 30,
|
|
April 1,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
$
|
88,429
|
|
|
$
|
72,345
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
23,536
|
|
|
|
24,558
|
|
Contribution to defined benefit pension plan
|
|
|
(16,714
|
)
|
|
|
(15,259
|
)
|
Change in working capital
|
|
|
(88,924
|
)
|
|
|
(83,206
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
17,005
|
|
|
|
22,761
|
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
23,332
|
|
|
|
21,199
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
|
|
|
(15,010
|
)
|
|
|
(22,361
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
(3,629
|
)
|
|
|
572
|
|
Net cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
(18,639
|
)
|
|
|
(21,789
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net proceeds (payments) on short-term borrowings
|
|
|
(1,136
|
)
|
|
|
5,302
|
|
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
125,000
|
|
Principal payments on long-term borrowings
|
|
|
(175
|
)
|
|
|
(10,796
|
)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
(12,126
|
)
|
|
|
(11,742
|
)
|
Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(17,745
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(111,115
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
(3,662
|
)
|
|
|
(9,658
|
)
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
(34,834
|
)
|
|
|
(13,009
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(3,705
|
)
|
|
|
1,141
|
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(33,846
|
)
|
|
|
(12,458
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period
|
|
|
203,041
|
|
|
|
185,406
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents—end of period
|
|
$
|
169,195
|
|
|
$
|
172,948
|
Contacts
Renee Campbell
renee.campbell@valmont.com