Utilities Rank Among Top Business Service Providers on Customer Engagement

Escalent Names 29 Utilities as 2021 Business Customer Champions

LIVONIA, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cogentsyndicated–Fifty-four percent of business customers are highly engaged with their electric and natural gas utilities, driving the industry’s Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) Index to an all-time high of 786 (on a 1,000-point maximum scale) for 2021. Escalent’s ECR Index is a comprehensive customer relationship measurement used by utility management to assess customer engagement. Among business customers, utilities now tie with other premier business service providers, such as primary banks, Google and Amazon, for having the most engaged relationships. This information is from the Cogent Syndicated 2021 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business study by top human behavior and analytics advisory firm Escalent.

Businesses elevated their engagement during the pandemic as they relied on utilities to support their local economies and customers. Utility outreach to local communities is leading to a spike in brand strength, as 58% of business customers say they are highly loyal to their utility. This growth in loyalty is providing a positive impact on utility profits, as half of businesses prefer to use their utility for consumption management and expanded energy-related offerings. In fact, 67% of businesses use a utility offering beyond basic service enhancements.

Despite this strong performance, the study finds that utilities still have to sharpen their focus on customer engagement, as most businesses say they are open to offers from other energy providers. One threat is that 30% of business customers are open to using a third party for alternative energy, such as community or rooftop solar.

“Since 91% of businesses are satisfied with utility service, management teams are now building value by expanding their goals to engaging customers across all touchpoints,” said Chris Oberle, senior vice president, Escalent. “Greater outreach, innovative offerings and brand trust have led businesses to engage with their utility and they want to engage even more deeply. But businesses have also made it clear that if utilities don’t provide the value they seek beyond basic service, they will move to other providers who do.”

Escalent congratulates the 2021 Business Customer Champion utilities listed below, whose customer engagement positions them as best-in-class providers. Their customers value the relationship they have forged with them and are looking to further engage with them as trusted energy advisers.

Escalent 2021 Business Customer Champions Alabama Power Duke Energy Progress Public Service Company of Oklahoma APS El Paso Electric Puget Sound Energy BGE Florida Power & Light Salt River Project CenterPoint Energy – South Georgia Power Seattle City Light Chattanooga Gas Company Idaho Power TECO Peoples Gas Con Edison Los Angeles Department of Water & Power TECO Tampa Electric Dominion Energy Ohio NV Energy Virginia Natural Gas Dominion Energy West OG&E We Energies DTE Energy PNM Xcel Energy – West Duke Energy Florida PSE&G

EAST REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance

Utility brand name ECR score Con Edison 828 BGE 817 PSE&G 800 NYSEG 787 PPL Electric Utilities 786 National Grid 778 PECO Energy 777 Appalachian Power 763 Jersey Central Power & Light 761 Penelec 757 PSEG Long Island 756 West Penn Power 747 Eversource Energy 715

MIDWEST REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance

Utility brand name ECR score We Energies 849 DTE Energy 824 Ameren Missouri 798 Consumers Energy 796 AEP Ohio 790 MidAmerican Energy 787 Ameren Illinois 784 NIPSCO 783 AES Ohio 778 Xcel Energy – Midwest 777 Duke Energy Midwest 776 Wisconsin Public Service 773 Indiana Michigan Power 769 OPPD 763 AES Indiana 760 Alliant Energy 759 Ohio Edison 751 ComEd 743 Evergy 729 The Illuminating Company 725

SOUTH REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance

Utility brand name ECR score Duke Energy Florida 811 OG&E 810 Florida Power & Light 808 Georgia Power 803 Duke Energy Progress 798 TECO Tampa Electric 792 Alabama Power 791 El Paso Electric 791 Public Service Company of Oklahoma 791 Louisville Gas & Electric 788 Dominion Energy Virginia 783 Mississippi Power 772 Entergy 769 Duke Energy Carolinas 764 CPS Energy 760 Kentucky Utilities 758 JEA 751 Southwestern Electric Power Company 750 Dominion Energy South Carolina 749 Gulf Power 743

WEST REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance

Utility brand name ECR score Xcel Energy – West 841 Seattle City Light 828 Puget Sound Energy 806 APS 804 Los Angeles Department of Water & Power 804 PNM 804 Idaho Power 803 Salt River Project 802 NV Energy 800 SMUD 797 Southern California Edison 795 Colorado Springs Utilities 785 SDG&E 784 Pacific Power 780 PG&E 777 Portland General Electric 760 Rocky Mountain Power 757 NorthWestern Energy 740

NATURAL GAS UTILITIES: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance

Utility brand name ECR score TECO Peoples Gas 837 CenterPoint Energy – South 819 Dominion Energy West 808 Chattanooga Gas Company 803 Virginia Natural Gas 802 Dominion Energy Ohio 801 CenterPoint Energy – Midwest 798 Nicor Gas 796 Dominion Energy North Carolina 789

About Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business

Escalent conducted surveys among 16,604 business electric and natural gas utility customers of 81 US utility companies. Utilities within the same region are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. The Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) index is a composite score based upon a 360-degree customer review of how engaged businesses are with their energy utility provider. Scores are composed of ratings across service satisfaction, brand and product experiences. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we transform data and insight into a profound understanding of what drives human beings. And we help businesses turn those drivers into actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences and inspire product innovation. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

Contacts

Sarah Keller, 734.779.6847



sarah.keller@escalent.co