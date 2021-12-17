upGrad Takes a Powerful Growth Route; Partners With US-based Clark University Under Its Study Abroad Vertical

~ The global higher EdTech company also makes an important leadership addition as it appoints Jerry Czub as the Vice President, University Partnership, North America to scale the business in the region ~

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClarkUniversity–upGrad – Asia’s higher EdTech major takes an aggressive route to further strengthen its Study Abroad vertical and partners with the US’s Clark University to offer a Master’s degree in Data Analytics, Information Technology, and Project Management. Designed carefully, keeping in mind the evolving requirements of the professionals, the course provides Dual Certification from IIIT Bangalore and Clark University where learners get to pursue the program online from India’s leading university in the first year, followed by the on-campus learning in the US in the final year.

The hybrid learning arrangement gives learners up to 3 years of optional practical training (OPT) Post Study Work Visa, and high-earning opportunities. Clark University is top-ranked, coming 103rd in National Universities in the US, and 601 – 650 as per QS World Ranking 2022.

There have been tectonic shifts in the job market in the post-pandemic world, with a strong demand for niche skills and courses stacked with hands-on experience and advanced technology. As per World Economic Forum, in the next few years, half of the global workforce will need to upskill or reskill to be relevant in the technologically advanced world. Eighty-four percent of employers are set to rapidly digitalize working processes. This indicates the potential and demand for tech-driven roles.

To further solidify its position in the North American market and strengthen its leadership team, upGrad has appointed Jerry Czub as the Vice President – University Partnership, North America. Jerry comes with almost 20 years of experience in international education and with a wealth of experience in international admissions, marketing and recruitment focused on the Asia region, the EdTech major looks forward to using his market and cultural understanding for scaling the business.

Talking about the partnership, and welcoming Jerry to his new role, Ankur Dhawan, President, Study Abroad, upGrad said, “Aligned with our aim of providing quality hybrid education to our learners, and also with an opportunity to build a meaningful career outside of India, we are thrilled to have partnered with US’s top-ranked Clark University. This expansion will further strengthen our university network in the region and shall help a million of individuals create a rewarding career for themselves at a significantly lesser cost which otherwise would have been huge. Also, it gives me immense pleasure to welcome Jerry to the upGrad’s family and we look forward to using his business expertise and experiences in setting up our business footprints across the globe.”

“We’re very excited about our relationship with upGrad. They’ve built a suite of very compelling online programs that fits well with several of Clark’s STEM graduate programs. I expect students who graduate from both programs will find a significant demand in the marketplace for their skills, thus leading to a positive professional growth,” commented Rich Aroian – Executive Director of Corporate Outreach and Assistant Dean for STEM Programming School of Professional Studies, Clark University.

Jerry Czub, Vice President – University Partnership, USA, upGrad added, “I have been in the education sector for over two decades and it has been on a growth trajectory ever since. I am excited to start my new innings with upGrad that is moving strongly with a mission of powering career success for every member of the global workforce and creating a strong & cohesive business network across geographies.”

All the programs under study abroad are in-built with personalised mentorship from upGrad to offer continuous hand holding throughout and include end-to-end counselling/visa support and ease of financial burden through EMI options to make the entire process and learning experience hassle-free for its learners.

The partnership comes soon after the EdTech had made a consolidation announcement, thus solidifying its stature in the LifeLongLearning space.

About upGrad:

upGrad – started in 2015 – is a pioneer in the online education revolution, focused on powering career success for a global workforce of over 1.3 billion. It is one of the few Integrated LifeLongLearning Tech Companies in the world – spanning the college learner to the working professional from the age group of 18-60 years and across Undergrad courses, Campus & Job Linked Programs, Studying Abroad, short form to executive programs to Degrees, Masters and Doctoral – with a learner base of over 2 million across 50 countries and over 300 Univ partners & a robust enterprise business with a client base of 1000 companies worldwide.

upGrad’s Global Learning Engine rests on four pillars – (a) its large repository of original & owned content and IP – (b) its own best-in-class proprietary tech platform – (c) its high touch human led delivery service backed by coaches & mentors – and – (d) an 85% course completion track record, backed by a further 80% career outcomes guaranteed performance.

Already termed Asia’s higher EdTech leader it has offices in UK, US, Middle East, India, Singapore & Vietnam, and presence in many more countries.

Contacts

Media Contact: upGrad | Neha Prasad | Asst. Manager – PR | neha.prasad@upgrad.com