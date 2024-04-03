Updated Regula Face SDK Blocks 99% of Presentation Attacks Via Electronic Devices

With the global surge in AI-generated identity fraud, nearly every third organization has already fallen victim to deepfake videos, so the necessity for advanced security measures has never been more apparent. To address this challenge head-on, Regula has updated its Face SDK by incorporating improved mechanisms to combat a great variety of spoofing attempts.









When it comes to verifying identity in remote scenarios, it's generally through liveness checks that organizations try to ensure they are dealing with a real individual. Fraudsters are perfectly aware of this fact, and therefore seek to bypass verification using various tactics, predominantly presentation or injection attacks. The first type of fraud involves attempts to trick the system by presenting fake biometric traits, such as photos, videos, masks, etc. Injection attacks are done by inserting altered biometric data directly into the process of identity verification (IDV).

To help organizations secure remote IDV processes, Regula offers powerful technologies capable of detecting even the most sophisticated biometric fraud, including presentation and injection attacks. This latest update marks an advancement in Regula’s ability to detect certain types of spoofing attacks.

Enhanced security. Now, Regula Face SDK, a comprehensive solution for biometric verification, has reached a 99% rate in detecting and blocking presentation attacks done from electronic devices. Its anti-spoofing technology ensures that the face detected during the verification process is from an actively present and real person.

Streamlined user experience. Also, the new release of Regula Face SDK brings a new level of usability to biometric verification, thanks to the introduction of Passive Liveness technology. Utilizing neural networks trained on a diverse dataset, this technology verifies the genuine presence of an individual without any active participation from users (unlike Active Liveness) – the solution just requires them to take a selfie.

To obtain proper data for verification, i.e., a high-quality face image, Regula Face SDK uses an advanced image capture module that assesses image quality in real time, reducing the need for retakes. Followed by an instant liveness check, this approach significantly streamlines the overall verification process, making it faster and more user-friendly while maintaining high security standards.

“Remote onboarding is our new reality. More risky for organizations and definitely more preferable for users, it is about finding the perfect balance between security and convenience. The Passive Liveness feature is a delicate solution to this equation. It’s a very accessible single step for the user, improving user experience and elevating conversion rates. But that’s not all: Passive Authentication still ensures a high level of trustworthiness in the IDV process, as it effectively proves the presence and realness of an individual. Plus, for those who need ultimate security during onboarding or user verification, there is still the option of choosing Active Liveness, a more user-involving and robust technology for proving liveness,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

For the sake of greater convenience and faster interaction, the updated Regula Face SDK also supports face matching on mobile devices, without transmitting data to a server. Now, even if a smartphone is offline, it is still possible to compare a photo from a document with a selfie when identity verification is done not remotely, but on-site by an employee, for example in a bank when a client wants to open an account or get access to other financial services.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the largest library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies in document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security or speed. Regula was repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com.

