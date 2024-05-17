Home Business Wire Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wolfe Research 17th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials...
Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wolfe Research 17th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

DAVIDSON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Wolfe Research 17th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference. A fireside chat discussion and simultaneous webcast will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 12:45pm ET. There will be no formal presentation at this event.


A link to the webcast and a copy of the latest slide presentation are available in the Investor Relations section of Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com. A replay will be available for 90 days on the company’s website shortly after the completion of the discussion.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 8,600 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright, headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina, has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

Contacts

Jim Ryan

(704) 869-4621

jim.ryan@curtisswright.com

