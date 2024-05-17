mPulse Launches New Predictive Analytics and Engagement Solution and Reports Strong Q1 2024 Growth

mPulse’s launch of new product capabilities demonstrates leadership in innovation for health plans and the member experience

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–mPulse, a leader in conversational AI and digital engagement solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced strong momentum in Q1 2024 over Q1 2023 with growth across all business segments. The company also announced the launch of its integrated predictive analytics and omnichannel engagement product capabilities, establishing a new category within the digital health ecosystem.





mPulse’s growth was propelled by improvements in automation and efficiency across its omnichannel engagement, predictive analytics and health portals business units. The company benefited from numerous cross-sell successes from its recent acquisitions and expansion into white space opportunities across five core digital health experience product lines.

mPulse also announces today the launch of its integrated predictive analytics and omnichannel engagement product capabilities. By leveraging Decision Point Predictive Analytics to model optimal digital interventions across diverse populations, mPulse now offers seamless deployment of connected omnichannel programs that align with personalized recommendations generated by AI-powered predictive models. This advanced digital engagement capability is available for CAHPS, HOS and retention engagement areas:

Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems (CAHPS) – focus on how patients and members of health plans perceive key aspects of their care and the personal experience they have with their health plan.

Health Outcomes Survey (HOS) – a quality measure that assesses how well health plans help their members maintain or improve their health over time.

Both engagement areas are key areas of focus by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and important measures within the Star Ratings program in addition to being a component of NCQA Health Plan Accreditation.

“The healthcare ecosystem continues to seek ways to better personalize the consumer experience while lowering costs and improving health outcomes,” said Bob Farrell, CEO of mPulse. “We’re excited to be bringing new capabilities to market that enable just that—an industry-first combination of predictive analytics with health engagement to transform the consumer health experience. With this combined offering, mPulse is establishing a new category in the digital health market.”

“We work extensively with leading healthcare organizations and have been able to translate fragmented healthcare data sets into actionable insights using our AI-powered predictive models,” said Saeed Aminzadeh, Chief Product Officer at mPulse. “This launch adds a new layer of performance by enabling efficient deployment of personalized digital interventions aligned with our predictive models’ recommendations. I’m excited to bring this tool to market for the health plans we work with to help them unlock operational efficiencies and improve program outcomes for their members.”

mPulse can point to significant business outcomes achieved by this innovative combination of predictive analytics and omnichannel engagement. Leading health plans and early adopters of the new solutions have already achieved significant results, which include:

A national health plan achieved improvements of between 1.3 and 4.7 percentage points across Health Plan Satisfaction, Drug Plan Satisfaction, plus Access and Provider Satisfaction CAHPS measures.

A regional health plan saw a 31.8% member engagement rate with a HOS program that assessed risk for falling, physical activity and bladder control, then provided members with tailored tools and resources.

mPulse was also recently recognized in Newsweek’s World’s Best Digital Health Companies 2024 list. Presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., this ranking lists the top 400 companies from over 35 countries and identifies mPulse for its standout innovation and work in the data analytics market segment. The recognition reviews listed companies’ financial performance, the impact of their services or products and online user engagement.

About mPulse:

mPulse, a leader in digital solutions for the healthcare industry, is transforming consumer experiences to deliver better, more equitable health outcomes. By combining AI-powered analytics, omnichannel outreach and digital health navigation technology, mPulse creates personalized health journeys and provides advanced insights to power collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem. With over a decade of experience and 4 billion consumer touchpoints annually, mPulse is the trusted engagement partner for over 300 healthcare organizations.

