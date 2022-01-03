Universal Electronics Inc. to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 13th

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$UEIC #Conferences–Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced that Paul Arling, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Bryan Hackworth, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to attend the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference being held January 10-14, 2022.

Management will present at 4:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022, and host one-on-one meetings over the course of January 11-13, 2022. A webcast of the presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days at www.uei.com.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices. We design, develop, manufacture, ship and support control and sensor technology solutions and a broad line of universal control systems, audio video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products. Our products and solutions are used by the world’s leading brands in the video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control and home appliance markets. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

