Universal Display Corporation Announces University Lecture Series and Participation and Sponsorship of OLED Korea Conference

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OLED #OLED—Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) (UDC), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today announced its participation in University and conference lectures to support and foster Korea’s academic and scientific display communities. UDC hosted educational sessions at Yonsei University on March 26th and Kyung Hee University on March 27th, delivering special lectures about UDC’s Groundbreaking Advances for the OLED Industry. Additionally, UDC will also be sponsoring and presenting at the 2024 OLED Korea Conference, highlighting the Company’s pioneering work at the forefront of OLED technology innovation.





“We are pleased to have the opportunity to meet with university students and support the next generation of innovators, technologists and problem solvers in Korea. These seminars are designed to offer students and future display industry professionals an opportunity to better understand OLED technology and envision its profound impact on future display innovations,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “It is also our pleasure to participate and sponsor OLED Korea again this year. As a longstanding pioneer in the OLED ecosystem, we are committed to driving innovation and fostering partnerships that propel the industry forward.”

The university seminars and conference presentations are the latest in UDC’s ongoing commitment to encouraging and inspiring ideation and creativity in the next generation of global STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) talent in its local communities. During the Yonsei and Kyung Hee University lectures, Dr. Mike Hack — Vice President of Business Development at UDC — provided students with insights into OLED industry developments and advancements, including UDC’s next-generation phosphorescent OLED materials and technologies, which achieve ever greater energy efficiency and performance. Dr. Hack also discussed the next frontiers for OLEDs, including UDC’s proprietary plasmonic PHOLED device architecture and OVJP (Organic Vapor Jet Printing) manufacturing platform for OLED TVs.

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 6,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

