UnitedHealth Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenues of $80.9 Billion Grew 12% Year-Over-Year, with Diversified Growth across Optum and UnitedHealthcare

Earnings from Operations were $7.5 Billion

Cash Flows from Operations were $18.5 Billion; Adjusted Cash Flows from Operations were $8.8 Billion, 1.6x Net Income

Net Earnings $5.55 Per Share; Adjusted Earnings $5.79 Per Share

MINNETONKA, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strong and well-balanced performance continued across UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in the third quarter of 2022.





“The strength of our performance reflects the diligence and determination of our colleagues to improve people’s experience across the health care system and make high-quality care simpler, more accessible and more affordable,” said Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.

Growth in the third quarter was driven by continued expansion in the number of people served throughout UnitedHealthcare and in the value-based care initiatives at Optum Health. The company increased its full year 2022 net earnings outlook to $20.85 to $21.05 per share and adjusted net earnings to $21.85 to $22.05 per share.

Quarterly Financial Performance Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 Revenues $80.9 billion $72.3 billion $80.3 billion Earnings from Operations $ 7.5 billion $ 5.7 billion $ 7.1 billion Net Margin 6.5% 5.6% 6.3%

UnitedHealth Group’s third quarter 2022 revenues were $80.9 billion, growth of $8.6 billion or 12% year-over-year, reflecting double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare.

Third quarter 2022 earnings from operations were $7.5 billion, growth of 31% year-over-year, with strong contributions from both Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Adjusted net earnings of $5.79 per share increased 28% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The third quarter 2022 medical care ratio was 81.6% compared to 81.5% in the second quarter 2022 and 83.0% in the third quarter of 2021, due to COVID effects and business mix. Favorable medical reserve development of $870 million compared to $890 million in the second quarter 2022 and $700 million in the year ago third quarter. Days claims payable were 50.8, compared to 50.6 in the second quarter of 2022 and 50.4 in the third quarter of 2021.

The third quarter 2022 operating cost ratio of 14.4% compares to 14.6% in the second quarter 2022 and 14.8% in the year ago quarter, reflecting continued productivity gains, offset by business mix and investments in growth initiatives.

Adjusted cash flows from operations for the third quarter 2022 were $8.8 billion or 1.6-times net income, excluding the impact of October CMS payments received in September. Year-to-date, the company has returned $10.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Return on equity of 28.5% in the quarter reflected the company’s sustained growth and efficient capital structure.

UnitedHealthcare provides health care benefits globally, serving individuals and employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to improving the value customers and consumers receive by improving health and wellness, enhancing the quality of care received, simplifying the health care experience and reducing the total cost of care.

Quarterly Financial Performance Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 Revenues $62.0 billion $55.9 billion $62.1 billion Earnings from Operations $ 3.8 billion $ 2.7 billion $ 3.9 billion Operating Margin 6.1% 4.7% 6.2%

UnitedHealthcare third quarter revenues of $62.0 billion grew $6.1 billion or 11% year-over-year, reflecting broad-based growth.

Third quarter 2022 operating earnings were $3.8 billion compared to $2.7 billion last year, reflecting growth in people served, COVID effects, and continued medical and operating cost management.

Total people served domestically by UnitedHealthcare has grown by approximately 850,000 in 2022, including 185,000 in the third quarter. Growth was led by UnitedHealthcare’s community-based and senior offerings. The number of people served with domestic commercial benefit insurance offerings has grown by more than 100,000 over the past six months.



Optum’s health services businesses serve the global health care marketplace, including payers, care providers, employers, governments, life sciences companies and consumers. Using market-leading information, analytics, technology and clinical insights, Optum helps improve overall health system performance: optimizing care quality, reducing care costs and improving the consumer experience.

Quarterly Financial Performance Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 Revenues $46.6 billion $39.8 billion $45.1 billion Earnings from Operations $ 3.7 billion $ 3.1 billion $ 3.3 billion Operating Margin 7.9% 7.7% 7.3%

Optum third quarter revenues of $46.6 billion grew $6.8 billion or 17% year-over-year, led by Optum Health. Operating earnings were $3.7 billion compared to $3.1 billion last year.

Optum Health revenue per consumer served increased 31% over the year ago period, driven by growth in value-based care arrangements and continued expansion of care delivery platforms, including in-home, clinic-based, ambulatory surgery, behavioral and digital.

Optum Insight revenue grew 18% in the third quarter led by the growth of payer and provider services. Revenue backlog increased by $1.8 billion over the year ago period to $24.1 billion. The combination with Change Healthcare was completed at the beginning of the fourth quarter 2022 and will accelerate efforts to better connect and simplify the core clinical, administrative and payment processes health care providers and payers depend on to serve patients.

Optum Rx’s revenue growth of 8% in the third quarter reflects the impact of serving new clients and further expansion of pharmacy care services offerings, including specialty and community pharmacy. Adjusted scripts grew to 359 million compared to 344 million last year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a health care and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the health care experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, UnitedHealth Group will discuss the company’s results, strategy and future outlook on a conference call with investors at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time today. UnitedHealth Group will host a live webcast of this conference call from the Investor Relations page of the company’s website (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). Following the call, a webcast replay will be on the Investor Relations page and at https://uhg.co/Replay through October 28, 2022. This earnings release and the Form 8-K dated October 14, 2022, can also be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the company’s website.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release presents non-GAAP financial information provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlook contained in this document include “forward-looking” statements which are intended to take advantage of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities law. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements may contain information about financial prospects, economic conditions and trends and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors including: risks associated with public health crises, large-scale medical emergencies and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to effectively estimate, price for and manage medical costs; new or changes in existing health care laws or regulations, or their enforcement or application; the DOJ’s legal action relating to the risk adjustment submission matter; our ability to maintain and achieve improvement in quality scores impacting revenue; reductions in revenue or delays to cash flows received under government programs; changes in Medicare, the CMS star ratings program or the application of risk adjustment data validation audits; failure to maintain effective and efficient information systems or if our technology products do not operate as intended; cyberattacks, other privacy/data security incidents, or our failure to comply with related regulations; failure to protect proprietary rights to our databases, software and related products; risks and uncertainties associated with our businesses providing pharmacy care services; competitive pressures, including our ability to develop and deliver innovative products to health care payers and expand access to virtual care; changes in or challenges to our public sector contract awards; failure to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with health care payers, physicians, hospitals and other service providers; failure to attract, develop, retain, and manage the succession of key employees and executives; the impact of potential changes in tax laws and regulations (including any increase in the U.S. income tax rate applicable to corporations); failure to achieve targeted operating cost productivity improvements; increases in costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; failure to manage successfully our strategic alliances or complete or receive anticipated benefits of strategic transactions; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; downgrades in our credit ratings; our investment portfolio performance; impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; and our ability to obtain sufficient funds from our regulated subsidiaries or from external financings to fund our obligations, maintain our debt to total capital ratio at targeted levels, maintain our quarterly dividend payment cycle, or continue repurchasing shares of our common stock. This above list is not exhaustive. We discuss these matters, and certain risks that may affect our business operations, financial condition and results of operations more fully in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may vary materially from expectations expressed or implied in this document or any of our prior communications. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Earnings Release Schedules and Supplementary Information Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 – Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets – Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – Supplemental Financial Information – Businesses – Supplemental Financial Information – Business Metrics – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Premiums $ 64,491 $ 56,967 $ 192,457 $ 168,686 Products 9,190 8,703 28,026 25,476 Services 6,700 6,164 19,717 18,181 Investment and other income 513 503 1,175 1,511 Total revenues 80,894 72,337 241,375 213,854 Operating costs Medical costs 52,635 47,302 157,251 138,752 Operating costs 11,663 10,725 34,773 31,307 Cost of products sold 8,306 7,802 25,389 23,034 Depreciation and amortization 828 796 2,418 2,332 Total operating costs 73,432 66,625 219,831 195,425 Earnings from operations 7,462 5,712 21,544 18,429 Interest expense (516 ) (422 ) (1,416 ) (1,229 ) Earnings before income taxes 6,946 5,290 20,128 17,200 Provision for income taxes (1,562 ) (1,099 ) (4,397 ) (3,659 ) Net earnings 5,384 4,191 15,731 13,541 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (122 ) (105 ) (372 ) (327 ) Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5,262 $ 4,086 $ 15,359 $ 13,214 Diluted earnings per share attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5.55 $ 4.28 $ 16.15 $ 13.82 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders (a) $ 5.79 $ 4.52 $ 16.85 $ 14.54 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 948 955 951 956 (a) See page 6 for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and short-term investments $ 42,527 $ 23,907 Accounts receivable, net 17,047 14,216 Other current assets 23,363 23,635 Total current assets 82,937 61,758 Long-term investments 41,557 43,114 Other long-term assets 118,570 107,334 Total assets $ 243,064 $ 212,206 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity Medical costs payable $ 29,064 $ 24,483 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 3,229 3,620 Other current liabilities 68,642 50,189 Total current liabilities 100,935 78,292 Long-term debt, less current maturities 45,438 42,383 Other long-term liabilities 13,770 15,052 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 4,857 1,434 Equity 78,064 75,045 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 243,064 $ 212,206

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net earnings $ 15,731 $ 13,541 Noncash items: Depreciation and amortization 2,418 2,332 Deferred income taxes and other (590 ) 178 Share-based compensation 675 591 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 12,505 2,483 Cash flows from operating activities 30,739 19,125 Investing Activities Purchases of investments, net of sales and maturities (4,067 ) (3,702 ) Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software (1,936 ) (1,759 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net (7,154 ) (4,727 ) Other, net 50 (900 ) Cash flows used for investing activities (13,107 ) (11,088 ) Financing Activities Common share repurchases (6,000 ) (3,950 ) Dividends paid (4,450 ) (3,915 ) Net change in short-term borrowings and long-term debt 3,806 3,733 Other, net 6,478 304 Cash flows used for financing activities (166 ) (3,828 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4 (45 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 17,470 4,164 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 21,375 16,921 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 38,845 $ 21,085

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION – BUSINESSES (in millions, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues UnitedHealthcare $ 61,995 $ 55,927 $ 186,695 $ 166,515 Optum 46,559 39,785 134,900 114,472 Eliminations (27,660 ) (23,375 ) (80,220 ) (67,133 ) Total consolidated revenues $ 80,894 $ 72,337 $ 241,375 $ 213,854 Earnings from Operations UnitedHealthcare $ 3,799 $ 2,651 $ 11,447 $ 9,854 Optum (a) 3,663 3,061 10,097 8,575 Total consolidated earnings from operations $ 7,462 $ 5,712 $ 21,544 $ 18,429 Operating Margin UnitedHealthcare 6.1 % 4.7 % 6.1 % 5.9 % Optum 7.9 % 7.7 % 7.5 % 7.5 % Consolidated operating margin 9.2 % 7.9 % 8.9 % 8.6 % Revenues UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual – Domestic $ 15,929 $ 15,094 $ 47,318 $ 44,668 UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual – Global 2,120 2,139 6,500 6,292 UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual – Total 18,049 17,233 53,818 50,960 UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement 27,895 24,931 85,620 75,709 UnitedHealthcare Community & State 16,051 13,763 47,257 39,846 Optum Health $ 18,463 $ 13,812 $ 52,728 $ 39,515 Optum Insight 3,693 3,139 10,194 8,948 Optum Rx 25,203 23,337 73,919 67,465 Optum eliminations (800 ) (503 ) (1,941 ) (1,456 )

(a) Earnings from operations for Optum for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 included $1,575 and $4,340 for Optum Health; $1,007 and $2,693 for Optum Insight; and $1,081 and $3,064 for Optum Rx, respectively. Earnings from operations for Optum for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 included $1,143 and $3,233 for Optum Health; $906 and $2,447 for Optum Insight; and $1,012 and $2,895 for Optum Rx, respectively.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION – BUSINESS METRICS UNITEDHEALTHCARE CUSTOMER PROFILE (in thousands) People Served September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Commercial – Domestic: Risk-based 8,055 8,010 7,985 7,960 Fee-based 18,500 18,480 18,595 18,595 Total Commercial – Domestic 26,555 26,490 26,580 26,555 Medicare Advantage 7,035 6,945 6,490 6,455 Medicaid 8,005 7,990 7,655 7,510 Medicare Supplement (Standardized) 4,370 4,355 4,395 4,405 Total Community and Senior 19,410 19,290 18,540 18,370 Total UnitedHealthcare – Domestic Medical 45,965 45,780 45,120 44,925 Commercial – Global 5,360 5,465 5,510 5,490 Total UnitedHealthcare – Medical 51,325 51,245 50,630 50,415 Supplemental Data Medicare Part D stand-alone 3,310 3,330 3,700 3,725 OPTUM PERFORMANCE METRICS September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Optum Health Consumers Served (in millions) 101 101 100 99 Optum Insight Contract Backlog (in billions) $ 24.1 $ 23.6 $ 22.4 $ 22.3 Optum Rx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts (in millions) 359 357 353 344 Note: UnitedHealth Group served 149 million unique individuals across all businesses at September 30, 2022.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE(a) Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, Projected



Year Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 GAAP net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5,262 $ 4,086 $ 15,359 $ 13,214 $19,800 – $20,025 Intangible amortization 323 305 896 904 ~1,290 Tax effect of intangible amortization (92 ) (74 ) (233 ) (220 ) ~(330) Adjusted net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5,493 $ 4,317 $ 16,022 $ 13,898 $20,750 – $20,975 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 5.55 $ 4.28 $ 16.15 $ 13.82 $20.85 – $21.05 Intangible amortization per share 0.34 0.32 0.94 0.95 ~1.35 Tax effect per share of intangible amortization (0.10 ) (0.08 ) (0.24 ) (0.23 ) ~(0.35) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 5.79 $ 4.52 $ 16.85 $ 14.54 $21.85 – $22.05 ADJUSTED CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS(a) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 GAAP cash flows from operations $ 18,549 $ 30,739 Less: October CMS premium payments received in September (9,763 ) (9,763 ) Adjusted cash flows from operations $ 8,786 $ 20,976

(a) Adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted cash flows from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net earnings per share excludes from the relevant GAAP metric, as applicable, intangible amortization and other items, if any, that do not relate to the Company’s underlying business performance. Management believes that the use of adjusted net earnings per share provides investors and management useful information about the earnings impact of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization. As amortization fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company’s acquisition activity, management believes this exclusion provides a more useful comparison of the Company’s underlying business performance and trends from period to period. While intangible assets contribute to the Company’s revenue generation, the intangible amortization is not directly related. Therefore, the related revenues are included in adjusted earnings per share. Management believes the use of adjusted cash flows from operations provides investors and management with useful information to compare our cash flows from operations for the current period to other periods, when the Company does not receive its monthly payment from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in the applicable quarter. CMS generally remits their monthly payments on the first calendar day of the applicable month. However, if the first calendar day of the month falls on a weekend or a holiday, CMS has typically paid the Company on the last business day of the preceding calendar month. Adjusted cash flows from operating activities presents operating cash flows assuming all CMS payments were received on the first calendar day of the applicable month.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Zack Sopcak



Senior Vice President



952-936-7215



zack.sopcak@uhg.com

Media Contact:

Matt Stearns



Senior Vice President



202-276-0085



matt.stearns@uhg.com