CRN Recognizes Jill Kavalsky of Iron Bow on the 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100 Solution Provider List

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—Iron Bow Technologies, the next-generation technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jill Kavalsky, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, as a 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100 Solution Provider—an elite subset of prominent leaders selected from the CRN® 2024 Women of the Channel list.





Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who demonstrate an ongoing commitment to leveraging their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

The annual Power 100 Solution Provider list honors the most influential women in leadership at some of the country’s most prominent IT integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers for their channel advocacy and dedication to helping their customers and technology partners thrive.

With a 17-year track record in the dynamic field of information technology, Jill has played an integral role in Iron Bow’s success as Vice President of Strategic Alliances. Her expertise extends across the entire spectrum of the industry, where she meticulously manages and cultivates relationships with manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. In the past year, Jill has led the transformation of Partner Alliances into the Strategic Alliances team and has been instrumental in shaping and executing the organization’s channel and business strategy.

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

“Jill is a proven leader at Iron Bow with an unwavering dedication to orchestrating seamless collaborations and ensuring mutual success for Iron Bow and its key partners,” said Rene LaVigne, CEO, Iron Bow. “Her strategic vision and dedication make her an indispensable asset, driving Iron Bow’s mission to deliver unparalleled nextgen solutions and foster enduring partnerships.”

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a next-generation IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

