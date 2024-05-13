Eurofins EAG Laboratories Expands Battery Testing Services Supporting Client Acceleration of Battery Innovation

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eurofins EAG Laboratories, a global leader in materials testing services, is expanding its battery materials testing capabilities with a new purpose-built 6,600 square-foot laboratory located in Sunnyvale, CA. and expanded facilities at its Syracuse, New York laboratory with the addition of 6,500 square-foot of new laboratory space.





Both laboratories further complement Eurofins EAG Laboratories’ extensive testing techniques and capabilities covering over 150 material testing techniques. Eurofins EAG is the only independent battery testing laboratory with ‘turnkey’ materials and failure analysis-based testing capabilities in the United States, addressing materials testing needs throughout the entire battery life cycle, for batteries ranging in size from a coin cell battery to an EV (Electric Vehicle) battery pack. Eurofins EAG Laboratories’ suite of services support battery innovation, time to market, and the improvement of battery quality and reliability.

Notable features of the battery testing laboratories include:

A dedicated dry room and argon-filled gloveboxes to safely open batteries and diagnose components in as-is conditions.

Battery cyclers that work with various sizes of batteries to facilitate galvanostatic and potentiostatic cycling tests.

An air-free transfer system that is connected to an expanding network of services within Eurofins EAG Laboratories.

Battery tear down services that focus on isolating specific components or materials for characterization.

Prototype coin cells to test electrode performance.

Cyro Plasma FIB for large cross-sectioning and compositional analysis of batteries.

Gas analysis tools to measure gas-forming elements and gases related to batteries and battery components.

Eurofins EAG Laboratories scientists have decades of experience investigating and resolving challenges in the battery industry from the purity of the raw materials to failure analysis. Eurofins EAG Laboratories has a proven track record in delivering multi-disciplinary, problem-solving expertise which accelerates customers’ innovation, ensures the quality and safety of their products, and protects their intellectual property.

About Eurofins EAG Laboratories

Eurofins EAG Laboratories is a global leader in materials and engineering sciences and supports thousands of clients with 20+ locations throughout Europe, Asia and the U.S. Eurofins EAG Laboratories is part of the Eurofins Scientific network of companies, a multi-billion global leader in scientific testing services with a portfolio of over 200,000 validated analytical methods.

For more information, please visit www.eag.com.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With ca. 62,000 staff across a network of more than 900 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 62 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Scientific S.E. shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

