UMC Reports Sales for August 2021

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2021.

Revenues for August 2021

Period

2021

2020

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

August

18,789,991

14,841,818

+3,948,173

+26.60%

Jan.-Aug.

135,160,866

116,990,748

+18,170,118

+15.53%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.

Contacts

Michael Lin / David Wong

UMC, Investor Relations
Tel: + 886-2-2658-9168, ext. 16900

Email: jinhong_lin@umc.com
david_wong@umc.com

