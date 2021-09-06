UMC Reports Sales for August 2021

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2021.
Revenues for August 2021
|
Period
|
2021
|
2020
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
August
|
18,789,991
|
14,841,818
|
+3,948,173
|
+26.60%
|
Jan.-Aug.
|
135,160,866
|
116,990,748
|
+18,170,118
|
+15.53%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
