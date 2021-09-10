Ultra Consultants to Present at FABTECH 2021

The consulting firm will provide expertise in estimating software for the job shop, cost accounting, and smart manufacturing for success in the Industry 4.0 era

Members of the manufacturing industry will have an opportunity to learn about best practices and new technologies to support digital transformation to Industry 4.0, by attending the following sessions:

F73: Estimating Software to Manage the Job Shop: The Art & Science of Accurate Job Costing for High-Mix, Low-Volume Manufacturers



Monday, Sept. 13, 3:30 to 5pm CT



Room S403a

The session will cover the challenges of manufacturing cost accounting and help attendees understand how to more accurately cost jobs using activity-based costing and other methods to reflect what the cost of a part truly is. Attendees also will learn about costing options available in most ERP solutions and how to best utilize them.

WS10: Digital Transformation Models for Industry 4.0 Workshop



Tuesday, Sept. 14, Noon to 4pm CT



Room S404d

An Ultra Consultants representative will be joined by Jason Ray of Paperless Parts, Inc. to present a joint workshop on digital transformation models for Industry 4.0. The session will help attendees understand and embrace digital technologies to create clear paths to more profitable business enterprises. The primary focus will be on creating digital strategies for estimating and quoting, shop floor execution and scheduling as well as customer collaboration and relationship management.

WS11: Smart Manufacturing Bootcamp



Wednesday, Sept. 15, 8am to 5pm CT



Room S404d

Ultra Consultants’ Joe Velez will be a featured speaker in a Smart Manufacturing Bootcamp designed for manufacturers who are unsure of where to begin with a smart factory program and will cover everything they need to know.

Topics will include: an introduction to smart manufacturing, setting a foundation, embracing cultural change and real-world hardware and software technologies. The session will continue with a detailed discussion on how to make the production process smart, including: making and analyzing data, machine connectivity options and working with legacy ERP and manufacturing execution systems (MES). Finally, the bootcamp will outline how to jumpstart a business case with a strategy, goals and plan of action to facilitate decision maker approvals.

“Ultra Consultants is very proud to have a prominent role in sharing best practices and expertise at this year’s FABTECH show,” said Scott Hanson, chief marketing officer, Ultra Consultants. “Digital transformation is imperative for survival in this rapidly changing manufacturing environment; having the right strategy and investments in place is essential to support business process transformation and value realization.”

About Ultra Consultants

Ultra Consultants is an independent research and enterprise solutions consulting firm serving the manufacturing and distribution industries throughout North America, as well as companies with global operations. Since 1994, Ultra has delivered enterprise technology expertise and process management to drive business performance improvement for our clients. More information on the company’s services, leadership, industry verticals served and software vendor relationships can be found at www.ultraconsultants.com.

