Vagaro Deploys Generative AI Tools to Empower Beauty & Wellness Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vagaro, the leading salon, spa, and fitness software, recently launched Vagaro AI, a transformative tool for business owners designed to elevate client relationships and enhance marketing efforts.





Vagaro AI assists the busy professional with instantly crafting polished communications, such as service and policy descriptions, effective marketing messaging, and more.

This new feature advances the innovative phenomenon in professionals engaging with their clients and managing their operations in a digital age.

“This innovative tool represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to empower businesses in beauty, wellness, and fitness to be at the forefront of their industries,” says Vagaro Founder & CEO Fred Helou.

Whether it’s creating captivating service and class descriptions in seconds or ensuring that policies are communicated clearly to avoid confusion, Vagaro AI empowers businesses to generate the right messaging for any type of correspondence with minimal effort.

Vagaro AI specifically enables professionals to:

Craft clear descriptions and policies to promote and market with ease

Choose from a list of desired tones, i.e. professional, casual, uplifting, etc.

Adjust length of communication as needed

By integrating AI technology into the salon and spa software platform, Vagaro reaffirms their commitment to innovation and providing users with modern tools to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

“With Vagaro AI, our users can unlock new levels of efficiency and effectiveness in their client communication and business operations, helping them achieve greater success and growth,” adds Helou.

Vagaro AI is now available to all Vagaro users.

Learn more about Vagaro AI and how it can transform your business.

About Vagaro

Vagaro is the leading salon, spa, & fitness software, serving hundreds of thousands of professionals worldwide. Vagaro, which started out as a salon & spa scheduling software and booking system, has grown to simplify business management, payment processing, & make it easy for businesses to grow their clientele on a modern consumer marketplace. Vagaro’s a-la-carte options & affordable pricing provide a unique level of scalability, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes, from the solopreneur to enterprise franchises. Simple, innovative, & reliable, Vagaro empowers beauty & wellness professionals to excel in a digital age. Visit Vagaro to learn more.

