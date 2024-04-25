Home Business Wire Predian Announces the Integration of Wholesale and Auction Pricing Into ValueVision®
HADDONFIELD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Predian, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)—driven inventory management solutions, announced today the integration of wholesale and retail data into their solution ValueVision. Now, dealers can make strategic pricing decisions and maximize their profitability with confidence, knowing they have the most accurate and comprehensive data at their fingertips.




ValueVision, developed by Predian, is a comprehensive AI software platform designed to assist automotive dealers in making informed inventory decisions. It is the leading solution for dealers to understand the historical retail pricing of a vehicle and forecasted values over the next 90 days. By integrating the wholesale historical and forecasted values, dealers can now analyze historical data and market conditions utilizing the proprietary AI, and ValueVision users will gain a significant competitive edge. They will be well-equipped to forecast pricing trends for specific vehicles and regions by seeing both the wholesale and retail historical and forecasted values together, putting them ahead of the game in the market.

“We are thrilled to introduce the enhanced ValueVision, now equipped with the ability to display both the wholesale and retail historical and forecasted values of a vehicle,” announced Stephen Batten, CRO of Predian. “This update brings our customers invaluable pricing insights, empowering them to make better-informed decisions and drive quicker inventory turnover, ultimately leading to greater profits.”

Predian Market Insights offers dealers a comprehensive dashboard that presents real-time market data. With the ability to customize search criteria, filter results by region, and receive personalized pricing analysis reports, the platform ensures dealers have the information they need at their fingertips, all in one place.

The update reaffirms Predian’s commitment to providing innovative and cutting-edge solutions to automotive dealers. For further information, visit the Predian website www.predian.ai.

About Predian

Predian is a leading automotive technology company offering the industry’s first AI/ML-powered inventory management platform. Powering over 1,000 franchise dealers, Predian leverages proprietary data models that guide users through every decision in the inventory lifecycle from acquisition to disposition to maximize speed and profitability. With an API-first approach, Predian integrates seamlessly with a large ecosystem of web platforms, DMSs, merchandising tools, and CDPs. For more information visit, www.predian.ai

Contacts

Patrick Mendoza, mendozap@aristoscomms.com

